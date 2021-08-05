Live updates, August 5: Young Nats and National at odds over conversion therapy ban

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 5, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.40am: Young Nats and National at odds over conversion therapy ban

The National Party has been criticised by its own youth wing over claims it will vote against a proposed law to ban conversion therapy.

The bill would see a possible five year prison sentence imposed on someone convicted of administering a conversion practice, and has seen support from Labour, the Greens and Act.

On Twitter, the Young Nats said they were “deeply disappointed” that National would be voting against the legislation. “We acknowledge that the bill is not perfect. However, we believe it should proceed to Select Committee and be given the chance for a full and frank debate,” they said.

“We… believe [National] should commit to supporting it through the first reading and follow through by proposing workable amendments to the concerns raised.”

Conversion therapy “does not work,” the Young Nats add, saying it causes “irreparable harm” to those within the rainbow communities. “The Conversion Practices Prohibition Bill seeks to address this harm and is worthy of further consideration and debate before the House.”

Earlier this week, National’s justice spokesperson Simon Bridges said the party backed the “core intent” of the conversion therapy bill but wanted amendments made. “If minister Faafoi is willing to tighten up some of the loose definitions and add in a parental exemption clause that would protect parents from being prosecuted, National will be able to give the bill our support,” he said.

Act’s Nicole McKee expressed similar concerns but said the party would back the bill through its first reading.

The Spinoff has approached Judith Collins’ office for confirmation of the party’s stance.

#THREAD 1/7 🏳️‍🌈 We are calling on the National Party to support the proposed Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Bill at first reading today. — NZ Young Nats (@nzyoungnats) August 4, 2021

10.20am: Olympics morning wrap

New Zealand remains static at 12th on the medal table, but there are a few more podium chances coming up today.

Here are some of your daytime highlights:

12.58pm: Canoe sprint – Caitlin Regal is up in the k1 500m semi-finals ahead of Lisa Carrington a little later.

Canoe sprint – Caitlin Regal is up in the k1 500m semi-finals ahead of Lisa Carrington a little later. 1.36pm: Golf – Lydia Ko in round two of the women’s tournament.

Golf – Lydia Ko in round two of the women’s tournament. 2.05pm: Shot put – Tom Walsh and Jacko Gill are in the men’s final.

Shot put – Tom Walsh and Jacko Gill are in the men’s final. 3.29pm: More canoe sprint (hopefully) – Carrington and Regal will hopefully be up for medals.

9.20am: Call for voting age to drop heads to appeals court

Make It 16 – the youth-led group calling for the voting age to be lowered – will today appear in the Court of Appeal for their latest legal battle.

The group are contesting a decision by the High Court to decline an application for a “declaration of inconsistency” with the Bill of Rights Act.

“In its judgment on October 7 2020, it was clear that the High Court agreed that the current voting age is in fact discriminatory to 16 and 17 year olds,” said Make It 16 co-director Cate Tipler. “Unfortunately they incorrectly believed that level of discrimination to be justified.”

The group’s goal, said Tipler, is to have the voting age lowered in time for next year’s local elections.

8.00am: Kris Faafoi planned to quit parliament last year – report

Justice minister Kris Faafoi reportedly planned to quit parliament at last year’s election before being persuaded to stay by his Labour Party colleagues.

Faafoi was seen by many as a rising star in Labour during Jacinda Ardern’s first term as PM. He was initially given ministerial roles outside cabinet before later moving into the more prominent broadcasting portfolio. Last year, he also picked up immigration and, after the election, became justice minister.

According to Newsroom’s Jo Moir, Faafoi wanted to leave parliament to spend more time with his family.

The trouble is that since deciding to stay, Faafoi has faced scrutiny for being “out of his depth” in his prominent new roles. In recent weeks, Faafoi has been forced to answer questions on hefty topics like hate speech, conversion therapy and immigration pathways. His appearances on shows like Newshub Nation have been widely criticised by the opposition.

In her report, Moir claimed that Faafoi’s weak performance has not gone unnoticed by senior government officials, and his office was offered an additional political adviser to manage the workload. That offer was rejected.

Earlier this year, Kris Faafoi joined Duncan Greive on media podcast The Fold. Listen here.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The National party has launched a policy aimed at keeping skilled migrants in New Zealand, and giving them certainty about their future. Stuff’s Henry Cooke reports it would take the form of a “Covid Contribution Visa”, which would involve clearing the hefty backlog of residency applications currently in front of Immigration NZ. The other aspect of the policy would be de-coupling migrant worker visas from specific employers, instead people would be bonded to regions. “We need to offer our migrant workers here a pathway to residency. These are our dairy farmer workers, aged care workers, truck drivers, construction workers and hospitality staff who are in New Zealand because there was a skills shortage,” said party leader Judith Collins. Decoupling migrant workers from employers is something migrant rights activists are desperate to see, as a mechanism to prevent abuse.

The government will be under pressure to look hard at the policy, if for no other reason than it’s a good idea. It would solve several seemingly intractable problems, massively improve the lives of countless people, and be good for the economy. Collins didn’t go all the way in proposing simply giving residency to all migrant workers already in limbo in the country, but was open to discussing it. It’s refreshing to see this kind of work taking place from the opposition, especially as National’s week has so far been dominated by some bizarre culture-war nonsense.

The way the government has been handling this issue so far has been to repeatedly just kick the can down the road, and extend temporary visas. But on issues like split families who aren’t being reunited, or the migrant workers in limbo, current government policy is ruining lives. A question was asked in parliament yesterday of minister Kris Faafoi about why the backlog in residency applications had blown out so much, and he put it down to a combination of Covid and an increase in demand. Faafoi also indicated the government is “looking at options available to us” on the issue. Well, here’s one option.

But it seems unlikely to be adopted, because it also highlights wider questions around the current approach to immigration with the closed borders. Earlier this year, a record drop in migration was recorded, which can largely be attributed to closed borders – but it’s not at all clear this government would ever choose to go back to high migration settings. That’s in contrast to Canada, which the Globe and Mail (paywalled) reports is still pushing for record high immigration levels despite their closed borders, as part of a wider country consensus that high immigration is desirable.