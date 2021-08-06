Live updates, August 6: National’s president faces challenge as annual conference kicks off

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 6, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.10am: Covid-19 vaccine available for 55+ age group early

Vaccination bookings have opened early for anyone aged above 55. It’s five days earlier than expected, said health officials, with anyone in the age bracket able to head to bookmyvaccine to organise a time.

As TVNZ reports, Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said there will be enough vaccines in the country to meet the demand.

“We’re able to bring this group forward because of the great response from the earlier groups and because DHBs have been continuing to add capacity to vaccinate more people and faster,” he said.

8.10am: National’s president could face challenge as party conference kicks off

The National Party’s annual conference kicks off today, with reports party president Peter Goodfellow could lose his job.

It’s been a tough year for the party since losing the election: polls have kept support for the party stagnant below the 30% mark with backing for leader Judith Collins much lower.

According to Stuff’s Henry Cooke, Goodfellow could face a challenge for the party presidency from former MP David Carter. One party delegate said the “nail in the coffin” for Goodfellow had to be his involvement in the selection of Jake Bezzant as a candidate for the last election.

Carter said that more than 100 members had rung him asking him to take the job, but would not confirm he wanted it. “I’m going to keep an open mind. I’m prepared to consider it – it’s a decision of the board,” Carter said.

Youth Wings star runs for National Party board

Aryana Nafissi, who featured on an episode of The Spinoff’s web series Youth Wings last year, will run for the National Party board this weekend.

Nafissi is chair of the northern branch of the Young Nats.

The annual conference officially begins this morning, with both Judith Collins and Peter Goodfellow expected to address party faithful.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Despite the measures taken against spread, the Covid situation in Australia is getting worse by the day. The Sydney Morning Herald reports a record 262 new cases were recorded in the state of New South Wales yesterday, continuing an upwards trend that has been taking place for almost a month. As well as that, five deaths were announced.

Fears are mounting about the “long Covid” effects this outbreak will have, with an increasing proportion of new cases among those under 40. Among the deaths in this outbreak has been a 27 year old man who was unvaccinated – as The Monthly Today reports, that was because of Australia’s slow vaccine rollout. The pace of Australia’s rollout is roughly comparable to that of New Zealand, so it should be taken as a huge warning about the risks of a delta outbreak.

The state of Victoria will also go into a week-long lockdown, after eight cases of the delta variant were reported. Like in Sydney, the ABC reports the announcement was immediately met by hundreds of people protesting, with 15 arrests made. It’s not clear whether the protests in Sydney have contributed to the current spike in cases, though it was widely speculated at the time that it could. This lockdown will be the sixth faced by Melbourne.

In economic terms, the response to this outbreak has been shaky at best, and could be disastrous at worst. The SMH reports a huge swathe of jobs in greater Sydney have been lost as a result of the lockdowns, and given the city is Australia’s most important economic centre, that could have wider implications for the country. The state was very slow to move when the delta outbreak was beginning, and as a result (how many times have we now seen this around the world?) is now having to lock down harder for longer. Two writers on Crikey (paywalled) argue that any recession that follows should be put at the feet of PM Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.