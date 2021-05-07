Live updates, May 7: Risk to NZ ‘low’ after Sydney Covid outbreak, but Bloomfield says questions remain

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for May 7, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.00am: Risk to NZ ‘low’ after Sydney Covid outbreak, but Bloomfield says questions remain

Ashley Bloomfield is confident the risk of Covid-19 transmission in New Zealand following a new Covid-19 outbreak in New South Wales is low – but admits there remain questions that need to be answered.

Last night, flights between New Zealand and Sydney were paused for a period of 48 hours, after a person and their partner tested positive for Covid-19 despite having no known links to the border.

Around 6000 people have arrived in the country from Sydney over the past six days. Now, all will need to be contacted to establish whether any visited a location of interest in Australia before returning home.

The director general of health told RNZ the decision to pause travel was made because it is not yet known how the new outbreak started. “New South Wales has very good contact tracing capability and capacity and they have responded pretty much as we expected them to,” Bloomfield said.

Over the next 48 hours, Bloomfield wants to see more test results back from people who have visited the locations of interest in Sydney. “The virus can be a bit random. You can have people who there doesn’t seem to have been much or any obvious contact between and [they can infected] and then very close contacts don’t get infected,” he said.

Bloomfield also wanted to see the source of the outbreak identified.

It’s unlikely that any returning New Zealanders will have had direct contact with the infected Australian couple, but Bloomfield told Newshub the travel pause was the cautious approach. “The likelihood anyone was in the places of interest at the times specified is rare but we’re contacting them all to make sure they know those locations,” he said.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

In the last few days there have been several deeply concerning stories about health system pressure, and what it is doing to those working through it. A particularly harrowing report was published this morning on the NZ Herald, which included a doctor saying they were told that patients would die if they took time off. That in turn left the doctor feeling suicidal, believing that there was no other way out of their hellish workload. Half of all senior doctors are now experiencing high levels of burnout.

The crisis is affecting patient care. The NZ Herald’s Emma Russell reports Auckland hospitals are coming up against capacity limits, with ambulances queuing up to get patients in to emergency departments. In Gisborne, Radio NZ’s Alice Angeloni reports bookings were halted for a fortnight on hip and joint replacement surgeries, because of fears that staffing levels wouldn’t have been safe enough for the procedures to take place. In the short term, those concerns have been resolved, but longer term it looms as an issue.

And there are additional stresses being put on the system by poverty and socio-economic conditions. LDR reporter Stephen Forbes covered fears that the way the GP system is organised means that care is not reaching places like South Auckland. As they’re generally small businesses, it makes much less business sense to operate in an area where people have less ability to pay. Extrapolating from there, a lack of access to this sort of healthcare means much more pressure is put on other areas of the system.

Quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and New South Wales have been suspended for 48 hours, after a handful of Covid cases in the Australian state. Our live updates reports that those who have travelled here in the last week are being asked to check locations of interest, and if they’ve been there to get isolated and tested. The timeframe of the suspension is under review, and it may be either extended, or lifted early.

