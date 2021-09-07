Live updates, September 7: ‘Multi-country’ vaccine deal expected to keep rollout on track

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 7, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Send me thoughts and feelings to stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Auckland is currently at alert level four, the rest of NZ will move to level two at 11.59pm.

Help us keep you informed on Covid-19 – click here to learn how you can join The Spinoff Members.

10.10am: Prepare for delta level one, says Michael Baker

All of New Zealand – except, of course, Auckland – will shift to alert level two at 11.59pm tonight. But, as Toby Manhire dissects here, those rules will be a little different to the last time we were in level two.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker told Newshub that we can expect a revised version of level one in the future as well.

“I’m not sure if we’ll ever get back quite to the level of freedom we’ve had for much of the last 18 months because the world has changed,” he said. “The level of risk has risen but, certainly, we should back to something that resembles that [level 1] in terms of our ability to mix and so-on.”

Baker also argued for mandatory mask wearing at schools during level two. Jacinda Ardern last night said that while mask wearing would be recommended (especially for students over 12), it would ultimately come down to person choice. Baker thinks that is a mistake.

“[Children are] just as good at transmitting this virus as adults,” he said. “They have huge social networks so I think internationally, in many parts of the world, it’s been the norm for well over a year now.”

9.05am: $24b transport plan unveiled

The government has announced plans to almost double its investment in transport infrastructure projects over the next three years.

The 44% boost will see $24.3 billion spent on transport services and infrastructure, via the 2021-24 National Land Transport Programme.

“Our government has listened to the concerns of local government and communities and we have stepped in to provide $2 billon of financing to boost road maintenance and public transport,” said transport minister Michael Wood. “We couldn’t accept our roads deteriorating.”

Almost $7 billion will be invested in local road and state highway maintenance, said Wood, which will see around 7000 lane kilometres of state highway and 18,000 lane kilometres of local roads renewed. Nearly $6 billion alone will go toward public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure.

8.35am: Seymour doubles down on decision to share Māori vaccine code

Act Party leader David Seymour has defended his decision to share a priority vaccine code for Māori on Twitter.

His choice to post the code online was quickly met with backlash from social media but soon extended to include political colleagues in the Greens and the Māori Party.

Seymour told Newstalk ZB that people were “sick and tired of a government that frames every issue through the lens of ethnicity”. “I think we’ve actually got to take a stand and say there is no country in history that has started formally treating people in law and in policy differently based on their ethnicity… any country that has tried that has gone absolutely down the tubes sooner or later.”

The decision to create a priority code was “cack-handed” and “racially divisive”, claimed Seymour.

8.00am: The ‘day of the vaccine’? Multi-country deal set to be announced

The government is poised to announce a multi-country vaccine deal that will ensure we don’t have to reduce the number of jabs being given out daily.

New Zealand currently has just over 700,000 doses in stock, meaning the current high rates of vaccination would not be able to be maintained in coming weeks without added arrivals.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins remained coy on whether an announcement would be coming today – but guaranteed it would be before the end of the week.

“We’ve got good numbers of people lining up [for a vaccine] and that’s actually the key thing,” he said. “I’m optimistic that we’re going to be able to continue our vaccine programme at its current rate.”

He said he couldn’t confirm or deny when they would make the announcement, saying “multiple pieces of paper” had to be signed first. “I’m aware that other countries announce these things before there’s a signed deal … until we’ve got absolute confirmation we won’t announce it.”

Jacinda Ardern, appearing on RNZ, was equally cagey when asked about an announcement day. “We’ve gone out to try and seek out that extra supply… it’s only for the month of September that things have been really tight for us.” She confirmed an update would be made within the week.

Any deal will follow a recent move by Australia to “swap” vaccines with Singapore and the UK to meet increased demand.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Some of the top stories from The Bulletin, our daily news wrap:

Welcome to delta two. All of New Zealand except greater Auckland will move to a revamped alert level two tonight which the prime minister has dubbed “delta two”. It follows days without any transmission of Covid-19 outside the Auckland region.

As detailed in The Spinoff, the rules have changed over mask use, record keeping and gathering sizes. People are now required to wear face coverings when outside the home, including in shops, malls, cafes and bars. You’re also legally required to scan or keep a record of your visits while out in the community. Gatherings are also now capped at 50 people, that includes restaurants, clubs and events.

The Covid numbers: 20 new community cases were reported yesterday, 25% of the previous day’s cases were active in the community while infectious. All the cases were in Auckland. The overall trend of daily cases is falling rapidly, but only 2,088 tests were conducted in Auckland yesterday. 821 cases have now been detected in the delta outbreak. 38,710 people were vaccinated yesterday.

A bubble for seasonal workers is on ice. Plane loads of seasonal workers from the Pacific were meant to start arriving quarantine-free this month, but the plan has been halted because of the delta outbreak. Only a few hundred RSE workers have come in under the programme so far. It’s a blow to the horticultural industry and as Stuff reports, it’s unclear when bubbles could reopen with Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu.

This is part of The Bulletin, The Spinoff’s must-read daily news wrap. To sign up for free, simply enter your email address below

A summary of the alert level decision

The entire country – bar Auckland – will move to alert level two at 11.59pm tonight.

Auckland will remain at alert level four for at least another week.

for at least another week. The new level two rules include widespread mask use and tighter limits on gatherings.

The latest numbers

There are 20 new community cases of Covid-19, all in Auckland.

There are now 40 people in hospital with Covid-19, including six in ICU.

Just 4750 tests were given out on Sunday.