Live updates, October 7: Mongrel Mob says Covid-19 response has become ‘politically motivated’

9.25am: Research confirms impact of lockdowns on mental health

New research has confirmed the heavy toll caused by Covid-19 on those with mental health.

The Otago University study found that 32% of those pre-diagnosed with a mental disorder reported their mental health had “deteriorated noticeably” during lockdown, while 50% said it had remained stable and just 20% claimed it had improved.

Patients with an existing mental health diagnosis were twice as likely to report “moderate to high psychological distress, anxiety and poor well-being” during lockdown and were at three to four times the risk of having experienced suicidal thoughts and plans.

The study’s lead author associate professor Caroline Bell said those with mental health needs should be prioritised during lockdown. “The findings make it clear this more vulnerable group need more specifically-targeted support to address their needs,” said Bell. “We now need to establish what further measures are required with the potential of further lockdowns to come, and what enhanced support structures we need to put in place.”

8.25am: Mongrel Mob says Covid-19 response has become ‘politically motivated’

A Mongrel Mob spokesperson said there is no evidence that the gang is spreading Covid-19, and accused the government of pushing a political narrative.

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins has suggested that the delta outbreak is now largely centred within marginalised communities, including gang members and those in transitional housing. But the Mob’s Waikato spokesperson Louise Hutchinson said that’s not true. “In the Waikato, there are zero members of any gang with Covid-19,” she told RNZ.

On Hipkins’ comments yesterday, Hutchinson said the government was pushing a “narrative” that gangs were responsible for the spread of the virus. “He didn’t have any data. That was a total political move by the minister,” she said. “He didn’t have any evidence to hand over yesterday. I believe the minister’s response was driven because of the political narrative being played out by the National Party.”

In particular, Hutchinson singled out National’s police spokesperson Simeon Brown and Newstalk ZB journalist Jason Walls. The former has been arguing that gangs get special treatment under the Covid-19 restrictions, while the latter yesterday broke the story about Mongrel Mob members being given travel exemptions to cross the Auckland border.

Hutchinson said that news story, coupled with the National Party’s reaction, led to Hipkins’ comments “When you look across social media and mainstream media yesterday, the whole narrative became about gangs,” said Hutchinson. “We’re talking about communicating with the most discriminated types of people who have no trust for authority. When we’re in a global pandemic, you have to be very careful about how you communicate with our people.”

Hutchinson claimed that the travel exemptions given to senior Mob members led to a delta cluster in the Mongrel Mob Pasifika chapter in South Auckland being resolved, with every member and their family tested.

8.00am: Waikato level three boundary should have been extended – Baker

A leading epidemiologist believes the Waikato boundary should have been extended when new Covid-19 cases appeared in level two areas.

Yesterday saw confirmed cases in Kāwhia and Karapiro: both are outside the level three area. A third case was also confirmed in Waikato Hospital’s emergency department. There is also no definitive epidemiological connection between the new cluster of Waikato cases and the Auckland delta outbreak, with health officials working on the assumption the Hamilton east infection is the index case.

While the government said yesterday it would continue to monitor the situation, Michael Baker told RNZ he was surprised the boundary had not already been moved. “A level three restriction is good at slowing the spread of the virus. It means everyone is at home unless they have a reason to be out. I had assumed that it would happen,” he said.

On the fact that this outbreak is now seated within marginalised communities, such as gang members, Baker said that was why the strict restrictions in Auckland eventually stopped working. “At a certain point [they] didn’t work any more,” he said. “For about four weeks we had this very entrenched transmission in Auckland.”