Politics sozcast: This election campaign is on the cusp of something special

The 2020 election has risen, bleary eyed, from its slumber, and so have Annabelle, Ben and Toby in a brand new Gone By Lunchtime.

The campaign trail is alive once again, with Labour promising a Matariki holiday and National a health-driven response to meth addiction. The Greens are trying to put the train back on the rails with the aid of several million apologies from James Shaw following the Green School debacle, and Winston Peters has found a path back to power: chugging ciggies, playing ping pong, and calling Jack Tame “James” a lot.

Toby Manhire, Annabelle Lee-Mather and Ben Thomas gather around the ceremonial tea towel and chat it all out, and in an exclusive bonus feature, Toby also chats to comedian Alice Snedden about the new season of Alice Snedden’s Bad News.

