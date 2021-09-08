Live updates, September 8: Cyber attack causes banking crash; Crowne Plaza to reopen for returnees

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 8, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Send me thoughts and feelings to stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Auckland is currently at alert level four, the rest of NZ level two.

Top stories

Cyber attack targets banks, NZ Post and other businesses

Collins distances herself from Seymour over Māori vaccination comments

Today’s 1pm presser: It’ll be Covid response minister Chris Hipkins joining Ashley Bloomfield at the podium. The pair will reveal the latest delta cases in the Auckland outbreak and provide an update on the vaccine rollout. We may also get some more details on the multi-country vaccine deal that the PM announced yesterday.

12.30pm: Crowne Plaza to reopen for returnees

The Crowne Plaza MIQ facility in Auckland will be able to host new returnees from tomorrow, despite the source of the current outbreak remaining unknown.

The first case of delta linked to the Auckland outbreak was a Sydney returnee who stayed at the hotel last month. But there is still a missing link between that person and the first community case.

MIQ head Brigadier Rose King says the reopening of the Crowne Plaza follows a thorough source investigation by public health experts, an infection prevention and control assessment and a review of the public walkways next to the facility.

“The Crowne Plaza has been one of our best performing facilities and the TAG’s findings, and the additional assurance review, confirm that the procedures and ventilation at the facility meet the relevant IPC standards, and that the risk to members of the public passing by is so low, it is negligible”, she said.

Ashley Bloomfield said he was confident the facility was safe to receive its next cohort of returnees.

On the risk of Covid spread from the facility’s atrium, King said modellers had concluded this was low. “The TAG has also concluded that the risk to members of the public walking through the public atrium is “negligible” and there was no rationale or justification for shutting the public atrium,” she said.

“While the source investigation was under way, a number of precautionary measures were taken, including extending the height of the Perspex barrier between the lobby and the adjacent public atrium to the ceiling where it has been sealed.”

12.05pm: What’s life like at ‘delta two’

There’s a long road ahead for those of us in locked down Auckland. But for everyone else, life looks a little more normal today with the shift down into delta level two. The Spinoff’s political editor Justin Giovannetti is in Wellington and provided this update:

The move to delta two has left downtown Wellington in a bit of a confused state.

People are getting their hair cut for the first time in weeks, while the baristas at my favourite cafe say level three was a much busier time for them. There’s traffic on the roads and highways for the first time in weeks, but the car parks are far from full. Some people are wearing masks as they pound the sidewalks, while other groups of people walk by without them. Signs are reminding office workers to keep social distancing in elevators, but from my very limited sample, no one is waiting for the next ride if it seems a bit too full.

Probably the oddest scene for me was seeing a group of people, in masks, keeping social distance outside as they chatted, while a nearby restaurant was half full with people in full conversation and masks nowhere to be seen.

11.45am: Cyber attack targets banks, other businesses

Several banks and other businesses are experiencing technical outages.

Users have reported they cannot access online banking with KiwiBank, ANZ or Westpac, and there are also reports of online outages for NZ Post and MetService. It comes less than a week after a DDOS attack cause widespread internet problems nationwide.

According to the government’s cyber security agency CERT, today’s outages have also been caused by a DDOS attack.

CERT NZ is aware of a DDoS attack targeting a number of New Zealand organisations. We are monitoring the situation and are working with affected parties where we can. — CERT NZ (@CERTNZ) September 7, 2021

10.50am: $20m to help tertiary students during lockdown

A $20 million funding boost has been announced to help students in financial need during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The “Hardship Fund for Learners” was established in last year’s budget as a way to help keep students in study if they were facing ongoing financial difficulties due to the pandemic.

Covid response/education minister Chris Hipkins said the fund will help keep 15,000 learners in study. “We are also ensuring that MSD will have the discretion to continue paying out both student loans and allowances to learners who are unable to resume their study until Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.”

The extra funding will be paid directly to tertiary providers who can then distribute it to those in need.

10.35am: Australian PM defends return trip to Sydney despite lockdown

Australian PM Scott Morrison is under fire for travelling to locked down Sydney and then back to Canberra.

Morrison has defended the Father’s Day trip, saying he received approval local health authorities to return to the capital.

“I can understand [the] frustration, but I do think there has been a lot of misinformation about this,” Morrison told media. “I live in Sydney. I often have to be [in Canberra] for work, there was no requirement to get an exemption to go to Sydney.”

New South Wales has been recording well over 1000 new delta infections every day, with the death toll also climbing.

“The exemption I require is to come back here to the ACT and, as prime minister, of course I need to come back to the ACT,” Morrison added.

One of Morrison’s most vocal critics has been his former opposition rival Bill Shorten, who accused Morrison of showing “appalling judgement” in taking the trip.

9.40am: Collins distances herself from Seymour over Māori vaccination comments

National’s Judith Collins doesn’t endorse David Seymour’s decision to tweet out a priority vaccination code intended for Māori.

The Act Party leader faced widespread backlash to the tweet and his subsequent defence of it, with claims he was sabotaging the vaccine rollout.

Speaking to Newshub this morning, Collins said Seymour had to answer for himself. “He’s an adult. He’s the leader of his own party. I’m thankfully neither his mother nor the leader of his party,” she said.

“And I just think… the best thing I say to people is get as many people vaccinated as we can. If you’re dealing with people who can be a bit hard to reach sometimes with vaccination messages, you do whatever it takes because Covid doesn’t discriminate.”

Collins said she supported Māori being able to access vaccinations from Māori providers. “It’s Waipareira Trust, which is a Whanau Ora provider, wanting to encourage Māori to get vaccinated. Look, Māori being not vaccinated is a problem for everybody in the community,” she said.

8.45am: Government under pressure to confirm booster shot plan

The two-dose “Novavax” vaccine could be the government’s choice for booster shots come 2022, reports Stuff.

The government has been under pressure to confirm whether there will be enough vaccine stock for a run of boosters next year, with reports the Pfizer jab can lose its effectiveness over time. As some of our border workers and most vulnerable were vaccinated six months ago, they may well need a follow-up shot by the start of next year.

“We’re expecting to receive the bulk of the 5.36 million vaccine courses we purchased from Novavax in the first quarter of next year,” Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins told Stuff.

The Novavax jab has not yet been approved by our regulator Medsafe, while other alternatives AstraZeneca and Janssen have already been given the green light.

“The government is yet to receive advice on the efficacy of mixing vaccines and booster shots, but we’re really encouraged by the progress Novavax is making in further developing its vaccine to combat emerging variants of Covid-19,” Hipkins added.

Jacinda Ardern confirmed yesterday that a multi-country vaccine deal had ensured our current Pfizer rollout could continue at pace throughout September.

8.00am: Unanswered questions after Middlemore patient caught Covid

The health minister said there are unanswered questions after a patient at Middlemore Hospital contracted Covid-19.

The man was on a surgical ward at the hospital when he developed a fever and was tested for the coronavirus, but he was not moved into isolation while awaiting the result. Now, 29 staff at the hospital – including doctors, nurses and cleaners – are in isolation and there are concerns the virus may have spread to other wards via air vents.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB, Andrew Little called it a “significant” issue. “I think we do need to know how the judgement call was made at the time the guy was starting to get a fever… he was swabbed and he wasn’t isolated at the time,” he said.

Before the man displayed symptoms, and after he tested positive, the right steps were taken. “The advice I’ve had is that he was properly screened when he turned up… so there was nothing to suggest he was at risk of Covid,” said Little.

Asked whether it was “inconceivable” that a hospital would make mistakes when dealing with Covid 18 months into the pandemic, Little said yes – especially at this hospital. “Middlemore is probably the one hospital that has dealt with the most Covid patients and has the most rigorous infection control and prevention measures. For something like this to happen, there are some questions that still need to be answered.”

Little told Newshub that he rejected reports regarding a lack of available isolation rooms at the hospital. After the man returned a positive result, the four other patients he had shared the room with were moved into isolation. “I’m not quite sure what the story is with the availability of those rooms,” he said.

Nurses union president Kerri Nuku blamed the issue on “chronic understaffing” at the hospital.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

A deal for more Pfizer doses. The prime minister has said an announcement is coming before Friday that the country has secured more jabs as a fast-moving vaccination programme is using up the country’s stockpile. According to the NZ Herald, Jacinda Ardern couldn’t confirm many details, but the deal is with a number of countries and delivery should start within days of an agreement. New Zealand is expecting massive shipments from Pfizer in October, so ongoing supply issues should be temporary.

The Covid numbers: 21 new community cases were reported yesterday and 20% of the previous day’s cases were active in the community while infectious. All the cases were in Auckland. The overall trend of daily cases is starting to plateau at about 20 cases. 841 cases have now been detected in the delta outbreak (one case was removed from the count because it was a duplicate). 66,310 people were vaccinated yesterday.

For everyone outside Auckland, welcome to delta two. Well done Aotearoa.

On the subject of shortages. Auckland’s suppliers of critical building materials are being allowed back to work to ease shortages across the country, Stuff reports. Builders, including Kāinga Ora, were facing slowdowns as everything from gib board to pink batts was running out. Other businesses are now demanding relief, with hospitality businesses in Auckland threatening to stop paying GST unless they get support. The owner of Shaky Isles Coffee told Stuff that delta two is the worst alert level for business because they don’t get support and can’t trade easily.

Rushed counter-terror bill faces opposition from Greens, Act. The two parties that agree on little are worried that the proposed legislation could stigmatise refugees and create new problems, RNZ reports. The government wants to speed through the bill after Friday’s terror attack at LynnMall and has the full support of National to do it. Among other things, the bill would make it a crime to plan an act of terrorism. As reported in Politik (paywalled) the government is also considering changes to the immigration act to allow for the deporting of refugees. It’s an incredibly odd situation where Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins are allies for something while David Seymour and the Green leaders are allied against.

The latest numbers

There are 21 new community Covid-19 cases.

The outbreak total now sits at 841, although 147 cases have recovered.

39 people are in hospital with Covid-19, including six in intensive care.

7255 Covid tests were taken nationwide yesterday, 5852 of those in Auckland.

On the vaccine front, 66,310 doses were administered yesterday.