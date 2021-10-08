Live updates, October 8: Alert level system may soon be replaced; PM visits low vaccination areas

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 8, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Auckland is now at step one of the alert level three pathway. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz



Coming up…

1pm: We’re due the latest Covid case numbers from the Ministry of Health. As usual, there will also be a presser although it’s not confirmed who will be fronting (but it won’t be either Jacinda Ardern or Ashley Bloomfield).

11.30am: The Friday Quiz!

Another week, another edition of The Spinoff’s Friday Quiz. Do you know the alert level rules? How familiar are you with the official cash rate? Who is the mayor of Whangārei?! Test your knowledge below:



<section> <h2></h2> </section> <section> <h2> </h2><p dir="ltr" role="presentation"><span style="font-size: 20px;">The official cash rate was increased this week. When was it last raised?</span></p> </section> <section> <h3><span style="font-size: 20px;"> <p dir="ltr" role="presentation">Civic leaders will be out in the community for a vaccination day of action: Super Saturday. What’s the date?</p> <p> </p> <p></p></span></h3> </section> <section> <h3><span style="font-size: 20px;">The Waikato level three boundary changed overnight. Which of these areas is now in alert level three?</span></h3> </section> <section> <h3><span style="font-size: 20px;"></span><span style="font-size: 20px;">A New Zealand TV show has been bankrolled by an American broadcaster for its second season. What show is it?</span></h3> </section> <section> <h3><span style="font-size: 20px;">Auckland moved to alert level three, step one. How many bubbles can merge outdoors?</span></h3> </section> <section> <h3> </h3><p dir="ltr" role="presentation"><span style="font-size: 20px;">Facebook and Instagram crashed this week, causing Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth to crash. Roughly how much did he lose in USD?</span></p> </section> <section> <h3> </h3><p dir="ltr" role="presentation"><span style="font-size: 20px;">Seven Sharp’s Hillary Barry sent a treat to everyone who got vaccinated last weekend. What was she offering?</span></p> </section> <section> <h3> </h3><p dir="ltr" role="presentation"><span style="font-size: 20px;">Whangārei recorded a positive Covid-19 case this week. Who is the city’s mayor?</span></p> </section> <section> <h3> </h3><p dir="ltr" role="presentation"><span style="font-size: 20px;">A new report into Covid-19 testing was released this week. Who was in charge of it?</span></p> </section> <section> <h3> </h3><p dir="ltr" role="presentation"><span style="font-size: 20px;">A famous Auckland restaurant is shutting down due to Covid-19. What’s it called?</span></p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>This… was not your best work.</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Well done for trying?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>You’re getting there!</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Missed it by <em>that</em> much</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>*chef’s kiss*</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <p> </p> <p></p>

10.25am: Is the alert level system about to be replaced?

It’s been reported this morning that the alert level system, which has been in place for almost the entirety of our Covid-19 response, could soon be replaced.

Stuff has claimed the government’s been in consultation with the private sector on a revamped “traffic light system” that would mark the end of regional lockdowns. Green light would mean no restrictions in place, but face coverings and QR scanning may still be required in some places. Larger events could require proof of vaccination. This would be a bit like an update alert level one.

At orange light, face masks would be required and some retail businesses may need to limit capacity. A red light would be used if Covid-19 threatened our health system. While private gatherings would be limited, schools and retail would remain open.

There’s no word yet on when this new system could be implemented but, like much else, it likely hinges on vaccination rates improving and the spread of Covid-19 slowing down.

9.20am: Benee, Crowded House and more join call for vaccinations

New Zealand music stars like Benee and Crowded House have joined forces to encourage New Zealanders to get vaccinated.

The #VaxForLive campaign wants as many people vaccinated to allow for the return of live music. “You’re not just protecting yourselves but others who may be vulnerable,” said pop star Benee. “This vaccine has been proven to reduce hospitalisations and deaths. I feel like I need to stand on this to protect my family, friend, band, my crew and my supporters, to keep all of them safe.”

Neil Finn, of Crowded House, reiterated that message. “Live concerts bring joy and freedom that lift the spirits of audience and artists alike,” said Finn. “This summer New Zealand will be open again for concerts but you will need to be vaccinated against Covid.”

Others to have joined the campaign include Ladyhawke, Theia and promoters Live Nation and Eccles Entertainment.

At this stage, large events like concerts and music festivals will require proof of vaccination via a certificate set to be made available next month.

8.40am: PM on whirlwind tour to boost vaccinations

Jacinda Ardern is spending her first days out of Wellington since the delta outbreak took hold, aiming to boost vaccination rates in parts of the country struggling for uptake.

Yesterday she visited Rotorua and Murupara, and over the next 48 hours will travel to Wairoa, Flaxmere, Hastings, Gisborne, and Ruatoria.

As Stuff reported, Ardern spent much of yesterday visiting vaccination centres and speaking to people going for their jab. While generally faced with a warm reception from the public, Ardern’s visit did attract some “freedom” protestors.

8.00am: Northland on high alert after Covid-19 confirmed in Whangārei

Covid-19 has returned to Northland after a case of the virus was confirmed in Whangārei yesterday. The positive case is believed to be an essential worker from Auckland who had travelled to Northland, which is currently in level two settings.

While initially reported on Wednesday as a “weak positive” – indicating it may have been an historic case – follow-up testing came back stronger.

Whangarei mayor Sheryl Mai told RNZ she was disappointed that Covid had made it north. “At some point this was going to happen but we were hoping we could put this day off for an awful lot longer,” she said.

At this stage, no locations of interest have been published by the Ministry of Health but Mai said these are due this morning. “Fingers crossed that it was a quick trip up and back again,” she said “I’m anticipating that they would have had all their correct documentation.” Mai was also keeping her fingers crossed the person had assiduously followed the rules. “We’re hoping that this person has done all the right things, by scanning their QR codes so we know all their movements. We’re also hoping they’re vaccinated and well, despite having Covid.”

Vaccination rates for Whangārei, as detailed by this interactive map, show some parts lagging. For example, while 76.7% of the eligible population in Whangārei central have had their first jab, only 53.9% have in neighbouring Tarewa. “We’ve got really good suburbs [and] we’ve got some areas we need to target,” said Mai. “We’ll be pulling out all the stops to ensure those people are getting the attention that they need.”

Further information is expected at today’s 1pm press conference.

The alert levels, in summary

The Waikato level three boundary has been extended to include the Waitomo district, Te Kuiti, Waipā and Ōtorohanga. It will remain in place until at least Monday at 11.59pm .

It will remain in place . Auckland remains in step one of its alert level three exit plan. This will be reviewed on Monday.

The rest of the country, including the South Island, is in alert level two.

And the numbers

There are 29 new community cases of Covid-19, including five in Waikato.

Of the 24 in Auckland, seven have not yet been linked. All cases in Waikato are linked.

There are now 23 people in hospital with Covid-19.

A case has been confirmed in Whangārei.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

A new way to look at vaccination rates. Harkanwal Singh has built a map for The Spinoff that looks at vaccination data for every suburb in the country. He’s been tweaking the system for the past day and the result is something that’s mildly addictive. I’ve learned that my Lower Hutt suburb and the capital region is doing pretty well, but some pockets of the country still need help.

The Covid numbers: 24 new community cases were reported yesterday in Auckland and 5 in Waikato. 72% (28) of the previous day’s total were in the community while infectious. There are now 363 active cases. 70,198 people were vaccinated Wednesday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

A legal showdown is underway to raise Māori vaccination levels. John Tamihere, the chief executive of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency and a former Labour minister, is taking the ministry of health to court because of its refusal to hand over the personal details of unvaccinated Māori. According to Stuff, the agency has a plan to boost vaccination rates, but the government is standing in the way. Tamihere dismissed the ongoing vaccine effort as a plan for middle class New Zealand and made his point succinctly: “Give us our bloody information so we can go out and do the job that you haven’t done.”

