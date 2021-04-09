Live updates, April 9: Call for freedom camping feedback, drug testing law to be permanent

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for April 9, bringing you the latest news throughout the day. For one day only, Stewart is off, so to get in touch email Bulletin editor Alex Braae at thebulletin@thespinoff.co.nz.

10.50am: Interim drug testing laws to be made permanent

Health minister Andrew Little has announced that interim laws allowing for drug testing at summer festivals will be made permanent.

The interim laws were designed to allow organisations such as Know Your Stuff to handle small quantities of illegal drugs, in order to test their safety and purity, without facing the risk of prosecution for possession.

Little said the government would follow the advice of experts who said the law should be made permanent.

“The Drug and Substance Checking Legislation Act 2020 – known as the Drug Checking Act – is already having an impact,” he said.

“Testing the drugs has also made it easier for medical staff to treat people who have overdosed, because they know what they’re dealing with.”

So far, the testing has reportedly revealed something that punters will have known for years – much of what gets sold as a premium product like MDMA actually contains completely different, and potentially dangerous ingredients.

According to the release from Little, the testing is having an effect on behaviour, with 68 per cent of surveyed festival-goers who used drug-testing services changing theirs.

Some disposed of the drugs that had been tested, some reduced the amount of drugs they took, while others said that as a result of talking to the testing team, they understood more about the harmful behaviour involved in taking the drugs.

10.45am: Today in history – the MIQ system gets put into effect

We’ve had a few of these in the last few weeks, but today is an especially significant anniversary in New Zealand’s fight against Covid-19.

On April 9 2020, PM Ardern announced that from midnight, every returning New Zealander must undergo quarantine or “managed self-isolation in an approved facility” for 14 days.

Read about that, and look back on other major headlines from a momentous time through our archived live updates.

10.30am: New from The Spinoff: Bernard Hickey on the economic ‘doom loop’

In the latest episode of When the Facts Change, Bernard Hickey talks to economists Ganesh Nana and Craig Renney about global capitalism’s ‘doom loop’ and how addressing inequality and improving productivity can help stop it.

10.15am: Nash wants feedback on freedom camping proposals

Tourism minister Stuart Nash has outlined proposed changes to the laws around freedom camping, which he now wants feedback on.

Among the changes, he wants increased penalties for unlawful freedom camping, up to and including vehicle confiscation

Nash said a “sub-group” of poorly behaved freedom campers are ruining experiences for other tourists and locals. “The most consistent complaints I hear about the tourism sector relate to abuse of the freedom camping rules,” said Nash.

He also sought to draw a distinction between those problem freedom campers and other lower-cost tourists. “Backpackers and budget travellers are welcome. Responsible campers in motorhomes, caravans or budget vehicles in campgrounds are welcome. But it must be ‘right vehicle, right place.’ This document asks for public feedback on the future of vehicles that are not self-contained.”

Local mayors in tourist destinations are backing an increase in regulation.

“The majority of responsible campers do the right thing by having self-contained vehicles, disposing of their waste in the right way, and aren’t going out of their way to burden anyone,” said Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick.

“But as the minister has pointed out, our system means that someone has to carry the cost, and that’s often ratepayers, and additionally there are those who aren’t abiding by our Tiaki values. This consultation is important in setting out the boundaries to address these issues.”

A full outline of the proposals can be read here, along with an opportunity to give feedback.

Nash is in Paihia in the winterless north today to make the announcement. Van-driving Spinoff staff are reportedly disgruntled at not being sent up to cover it.

9.40am: Government extends debt facility available to Air NZ

Finance minister Grant Robertson has put out a release saying that an additional $600 million in loans will be made available to Air NZ for an additional 16 months, to help the airline get through the period until “aviation markets stabilise”.

While the trans-Tasman bubble opening up means Air New Zealand will have more business, their operations remain tiny compared to this time two years ago.

“The Crown’s role as majority shareholder has been a major source of stability for the national airline during a very difficult time,” said Robertson.

“As a result, our national carrier is in a much stronger position than many airlines around the world. We need that strength to be retained because we need a national airline to support economic development and provide access to international markets, and to enable the international tourism we’re beginning to see emerge with the opening of the Trans-Tasman bubble.”

Meanwhile, Stuff reports that a planned capital raising exercise has been put on hold. Originally it was meant to be completed by June 30, but now is expected to be done by September 30.

In a statement to the NZX stock exchange, airline chair Dame Therese Walsh said it would give both Air NZ and the Crown more time to assess the “evolving circumstances” that they’re operating in.

8.30am: Unknown number of border workers remain unvaccinated

It’s only a small proportion, but the government doesn’t yet know exactly how many border workers remain unvaccinated.

From next week, those who aren’t vaccinated will be moved out of high risk roles.

However as Radio NZ’s Katie Scotcher reports, different arms of the government have handed out completely different figures for vaccination rates in MIQ hotels. To quote:

Neither Bloomfield, the Ministry of Health nor the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) have been able to say exactly how many people working in MIQ hotels have not had a jab.

Data on vaccines is recorded by individual MIQ hotels and MBIE noted some workers had decided “not to share their vaccination status with their employers.”

8.05am: Australia switches preferred vaccine brand to Pfizer

The Australian government is rejigging its vaccine strategy, to push Pfizer as the preferred vaccine for those under 50.

It comes amid concerns over the increased risk of rare blood clots from the AstraZeneca vaccine, which Australia had previously bet big on.

The ABC reports the announcement was made at a surprise press conference last night, fronted by PM Scott Morrison and Australia’s Ashley Bloomfield-equivalent Paul Kelly.

There are currently much lower stocks of the Pfizer vaccine in Australia, which will put pressure on the overall rollout. Part of the appeal of the AstraZeneca jab is that it could be directly manufactured in Australia.

It is at this stage unclear how, or by how long, it will delay the wider rollout of vaccines to Australia. Currently close to a million doses have been given across the country, with prioritisation for frontline healthcare and quarantine workers, aged care residents and staff, older and vulnerable Australians.

7.40am: Indian community reacts to temporary travel ban

Many in the Indian community are troubled by a decision to temporarily ban arrivals from the country, amid a horror spike in cases across India.

Some in the community have expressed their anger to the Indian Weekender, suggesting that it was a “decision-based on unconscious bias than actually on science and logistics.”

And Radio NZ’s Katie Scotcher spoke to one Indian New Zealander who said he had been “left to fend for himself” amid cancelled flights and massive family disruption.

In an interview with Morning Report today, Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins said there were concerns about the pre-departure tests being used in India, given the high rates of positive cases turning up in MIQ. He also defended the decision as being entirely based on managing risk, rather than bias against India or Indian people.

Is the ban legal?

Writing on The Spinoff, public law expert Andrew Geddis outlines some of the complex issues at play to answer that question.

It comes down to whether such an unprecedented decision is a ‘demonstrably justified’ limit on people’s rights under the Bill of Rights Act.

Read the full piece here.

7.30am: Key stories from The Bulletin:

We’re going to start today’s Bulletin with something different – a short interview. Because today teenagers across the country will once again leave school and go on strike, to demand more action is taken on climate change. There has been comparatively little media coverage compared to earlier strikes, but the issue is no less pressing. Yesterday I phoned up Izzy Cook, one of the organisers of the Wellington strike, to put a few questions to her about the movement and the wider issue.

In 2019 well over 100,000 people turned out for this event around the country. Are you worried that momentum has been lost in the interim?

“Yeah, definitely. We do know that momentum has been lost in the movement because of Covid-19.”

Since that strike, various government announcements have been made, and the climate change commission has been established. How would you assess the state of progress on climate change at a policy and government action level?

“Currently at School Strike we definitely feel like there hasn’t been enough action taken recently. It has been difficult for the government with Covid-19, but now that we’re coming out of it, we believe now is the time to take action.”

When you personally think about your later life in a world increasingly affected by climate change, do you feel optimistic or pessimistic?

“I would definitely say pessimistic. I think I speak for a lot of the youth of Aotearoa when I say that right now the current state of the world in terms of climate change isn’t looking very optimistic.”

Finally, a lot of The Bulletin is about finding things people should read and telling them about it. If there was a particular article that you think people should read, what would it be?

If I could tell people to read anything, it would be to read about what the world will look like in fifty odd years because of climate change if no action is taken. Will we have wild animals? Will we be able to breathe the air? How much of the world will be submerged in water? I think this article will help people see what’s going to happen.