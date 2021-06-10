Live updates, June 10: Paula Bennett ‘hurt’ by 2020 leadership coup, reveals ‘tough’ call with Muller

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for June 10, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

11.50am: ‘Everybody should have the right to participate’ – Robertson on transgender athletes

The starting point for a discussion about transgender athletes is that anyone should be allowed to play sport, said Grant Robertson.

The sports minister has weighed into the issue after a letter co-signed by a group of former Olympians called on the government to widen Sport New Zealand’s consultation on the participation of transgender athletes in sport.

Robertson told RNZ that the matter was a complex one. “I applaud Sport New Zealand for the fact that they’ve gone out particularly firstly to the Rainbow community and to the trans community and said ‘how can we support people to participate and be involved and included in sport and recreation’. To me, that’s the starting point.”

The approach to the issue should be one of inclusion, said Robertson.

11.15am: More migrant dairy workers, vets allowed into the country

Another 200 dairy workers will be allowed into the country under a border class exception – but it might not be enough.

The government announced the exception this morning. It will also see another 50 veterinarians enter New Zealand.

“It is clear from conversations with the dairy and veterinarian sectors that they are facing workforce pressures. These border exceptions will go a long way towards relieving those pressures,” said the agriculture minister Damien O’Connor.

But Federated Farmers said it will go no where near far enough. “We thank the Minister of Agriculture for trying on our behalf, but we do need to do more,” the group’s employment spokesperson Chris Lewis told Stuff.

The dairy sector was short between 2000 and 4000 workers, Lewis said.

O’Connor said that the announcement showed the government recognised immediate expertise was needed in some sectors. But, he said New Zealanders needed to upskill in these areas too. “What we have also made clear to sector leaders is that we need to ensure there is a strong incentive for New Zealanders to take up entry level roles and develop careers in dairying,” he said.

10.00am: Climate report should be ‘binned’, says Act

A bit of political reaction to yesterday’s finalised report by the Climate Change Commission.

Both National and Act have come out against the report, with David Seymour calling for it to be shredded and binned.

“If the rest of the world wants to decarbonise, then we should track them. It is dangerous for a small trading nation to get out of sync with its trading partners for reasons of diplomacy, trade, and consumer preferences,” said Seymour.

“It would be foolish for New Zealand to ‘lead’ the world. Whether we like it or not we are a passenger on this journey, our emissions alone will not change the climate.”

Meanwhile, National has given a slightly softer response with the party’s climate change spokesperson Stuart Smith saying the report leaves unanswered questions.

“We still have questions on why farmers are being asked to do more than the targets set out in the Zero Carbon Act,” he said. “We still have concern with some of the policy interventions being proposed to achieve out emissions targets, such as the car tax.”

Both Labour and the Greens took up the report’s call to action, with climate change minister James Shaw saying it showed we need to act immediately.

“They have set out a pathway that would need every part of the Government to come to the table and commit to further action to bring down emissions in their sector. If we can do that, then we can reverse the current trend and finally bring emissions down in line with what science requires. There will be work for everyone to do, so from now on nearly every minister will, in some ways, be a climate change minister.”

9.05am: Paula Bennett ‘hurt’ by Muller leadership coup, reveals call that made her quit politics

Former deputy prime minister Paula Bennett has revealed more details about the behind the scenes turmoil within the National Party that saw her leave politics.

Bennett was bumped as deputy last year when Todd Muller replaced Simon Bridges as leader.

Speaking to RNZ on the new episode of Matangireia, Bennett said she was “hurt” by how the leadership coup played out. “At some level I just thought well, Simon and I are just going to be constantly kind of undermined from within, and caucus will decide its own destiny,” she said.

Following the leadership change, Bennett said she received an early morning call from the Muller. “At that point he said to me, ‘I’m going to rank you really poorly, I don’t see a role for you’ and that was incredibly tough,” Bennett said. “I deserved a degree of respect.”

8.10am: Thousands of foreign workers given visa extension to ease labour shortages

About 10,000 foreign workers will be allowed to stay in the country for longer after new visa extensions announced this morning.

Working holiday visas and seasonal work visas due to expire between June 21 and the end of the year will be extended for another six months to help manage ongoing labour shortages caused by border restrictions.

The immigration minister, Kris Faafoi, said the move will provide assurances to both employers and visa holders. “We will continue to monitor the border and labour market situations and will extend these visas again if necessary,” he said.

Essential skills work visas for those earning below $27 per hour median wage would be increased from six months to 12 months.

7.30am: Top stories

National MP Nick Smith is returning to parliament today, to formally end his 30 year political career. Smith will give his valedictory speech this afternoon, in the presence of the National caucus including leader Judith Collins. It’s almost two weeks since Smith announced he would be leaving parliament amid an inquiry into a “verbal altercation” that took place in his office. Of course, there was also that tip-off that a media story about him was going to break – something that never happened.

So, what do we know now about Smith’s resignation? The circumstances remain fairly sketchy, with Judith Collins still refusing to confirm or deny whether she is the one who gave Smith a heads up about the media story that never was. As Newsroom’s Jo Moir wrote earlier this week, there’s something of a contradiction in Collins’ statements about Smith. As Moir writes: “Collins denies she told Smith to leave while at the same time insisting she warns her MPs when she thinks a media storm is coming their way.”

Then there’s the role of Newshub’s Tova O’Brien in the whole thing. Allegedly, Smith thought it was O’Brien who had the mystery story about him. It makes sense, as Newshub are never far from a big political scoop. And yet, O’Brien said last week she never had a story on Smith in the works. Judith Collins has continued to maintain she does not disclose the contents of conversations she has with her MPs – a statement that is simply not true – and therefore will not reveal whether she did indeed tip-off Smith.

What’s going to be in that valedictory then? According to Newshub, not much. Or at least, not much if you were hoping for answers to the big questions surrounding Smith’s mystery resignation. Newshub understands his focus will be on his three decade long political career rather than how it all ended.