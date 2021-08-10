Live updates, August 10: Running gun buyback cost more than paying out owners

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 10, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.10am: Gun buyback admin costs top cost of paying out owners

Admin fees for this year’s gun buyback topped the money paid out to people handing in their firearms.

According to RNZ, about $2.4 million was spent on reimbursing gun owners while the scheme cost $6.2 million overall. That means the $3.8 million difference went on actually running the buyback itself.

This is the second buyback since the government overhauled our firearms laws in the wake of the 2019 Christchurch terror attack. This time around, police collected 1078 firearms compared with estimates topping 2200.

In a statement, National’s police spokesperson Simeon Brown said it was nothing more than a marketing exercise. “Rather than focusing on law-abiding New Zealanders, the government needs to deliver on its promise of introducing firearm prohibition order legislation to take guns off gangs,” he said.

9.45am: New north Auckland highway won’t be tolled

A new stretch of motorway north of Auckland won’t be tolled when it opens to cars next year, the government has confirmed.

The Puhoi to Warkworth motorway – an 18.5km four-lane highway – is aimed at reducing travel times from Auckland to Northland.

Transport minister Michael Wood said 80% of the affected community opposed a toll. “I’ve listened and this was a factor that led me to decline the [Waka Kotahi] proposal,” he said.

“Another was commuters could be forced to pay two tolls given the northern gateway is already tolled between Silverdale and Orewa, and especially since there is also no southbound exit from the road before the northern gateway.”

The decision comes the day after a landmark report revealed the world is more than one degree warmer than it was 150 years ago as a result of climate change.

9.20am: ICYMI – Landmark climate crisis report tells the story of our futures

An international panel of climate scientists last night released its findings on the future of the world’s climate system, and the changes we will experience in our own lifetimes, and over future generations. Writing for The Spinoff, Veronika Meduna reports on the latest from the IPCC. Here’s an extract:

The world is now officially 1.09°C warmer than it was some 150 years ago and climate change is becoming more and more evident across all continents and oceans. Even at this level of warming, some changes – including rising seas and melting glaciers – are now irreversible and set to roll on for hundreds, even thousands of years.

In the most comprehensive and frank update of our understanding of the climate system, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s much-anticipated Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) leaves no room for doubt that our continually rising emissions of greenhouse gases drive climate change – not only forcing temperature ever higher but causing a multitude of other clearly measurable and interconnected changes.

“It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land” is the opening line of a summary for policymakers, released today after two weeks of virtual negotiations in which representatives from 195 countries agreed on the final wording.

8.50am: Further power blackouts possible, but not planned – Transpower

An intentional, rolling blackout plunged parts of the country into darkness last night – and left many without heating on one of the coldest nights of the year.

According to the Herald, about 20,000 households were left without power after wild weather saw power use rise above generation capacity. Transpower NZ – the manager of the power system – said it had asked distribution companies to reduce the load across the country.

Despite the blackout being pre-planned, some customers have expressed upset at being given little to no warning they might have to brave parts of the night with no heating.

Transpower’s general manager Stephen Jay told RNZ he could not rule out a similar event happening again, but noted that it was rare. “At the moment we have a very tight generation to demand mix… we will manage that extremely carefully. At this point in time we haven’t made any requests in terms of reducing demand,” he said.

A grid warning has been sent out this morning, Jay added, to make sure that generators were aware that sufficient generation was needed to meet demand.

8.00am: No Covid-19 cases at Tauranga port after 65 workers test negative

The first wave of test results from port of Tauranga workers has raised hopes New Zealand may have once again dodged a delta-shaped bullet.

So far, 65 of the 98 port workers who came into contact with Covid-positive crew from a Napier-bound container ship have tested negative for the coronavirus. Of course, that means 33 are yet to receive their test results.

The Covid fears were sparked after 11 of the 21 crew onboard the Rio De La Plata tested positive for the delta variant.

Speaking to TVNZ this morning, Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said the remaining test results from the port were expected today and the news so far was “encouraging”.

Last night it was revealed that just nine of the 98 port workers had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

A new climate report has delivered confirmation that we are heading for a much warmer world, with the consequences of that ever-clearer all the time. The latest IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report shows that some level of warming and climate disruption is now totally unavoidable, and humans will be living with the effects of that for centuries. For The Spinoff, science journalist Veronika Meduna reports that the cause of that climate change is now certain and unequivocal – human activity. An example of the sort of work that went into it has been outlined in this piece on The Conversation by Victoria University’s professor Nick Golledge, who studies oceans and ice, which is melting.

The effects include the recent spate of extreme weather, which is projected to get worse. To quote from Meduna’s piece:

A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture and can dump it in extreme rainfalls in one place, while elsewhere the warmer air sucks more water from the land, leaving already dry areas even more parched. At the outer end of both these processes are extreme floods, heatwaves and droughts.

But look, you know all this stuff already. If you’ve read any reputable news publication for any length of time, the certainty of climate change will not be in any doubt. Nor will the feeling of anxiety and fear that comes with that be unfamiliar. The science on this has been clear for decades, despite the protestations of denial from well-paid liars and those they’ve deceived.

The report was described as “comprehensive and frank”– though it was tempered with optimism, in outlining scenarios in which the most catastrophic warming might be avoided. In comments collected by the Science Media Centre, Waikato professor Iain White said “we need to change how we live, how we move, and the structure of our economy.” This obviously needs to happen everywhere, but because this is a New Zealand publication we’ll keep the focus local. Professor White pointed to the upcoming Emissions Reduction Plan from the government, and warned against “the trap of techno-optimism”, by which some amazing new discovery might magically save us from ourselves. White added this point, which should drive it home:

“Science has done its job. It did it decades ago, frankly. Now it’s time for politics and related professions to do their job. Only now they have less time than previous generations of politicians and the implications are ever more certain.”

In response to the report, climate change minister James Shaw said the government would be “equal to the latest climate science”. “We must use this chance to review progress and make sure the actions we are committing to will cut emissions in line with what the latest science requires. Anything less will not be enough,” said Shaw. If he and other politicians around the world cannot find a way for those cuts to happen, and curb the power of the industries and systems that cause them, countless people will die.

It was extremely cold last night, and demand for power appears to have overwhelmed supply. Stuff reports tens of thousands of houses were affected by cuts as a result. Nothing like this has happened in a decade. Because this all happened 12 hours ago, there’s no rush to have a scorching hot take about what it means for the electricity generation system, but rest assured analysis on this will be coming.