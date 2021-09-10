Live updates, September 10: Questions after mystery new case of Covid-19 at Middlemore Hospital 

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 10, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Send me thoughts and feelings to stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Auckland is currently at alert level four, the rest of NZ level two.

Help us keep you informed on Covid-19 – click here to learn how you can join The Spinoff Members.

8.00am: Questions after mystery new case of Covid-19 at Middlemore Hospital

Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital is once again the centre of attention after a mystery case of Covid-19 was reported late last night.

According to the Ministry of Health, the person tested positive after initially visiting the hospital for a non-Covid-related issue. The patient answered all Covid-19 screening questions in the negative, indicating they had had no exposure to or symptoms of the virus, and had not been at any locations of interest. But, after agreeing to a Covid swab, it was later confirmed they did in fact have the virus.

“The patient has now been informed of the positive result and is isolating under the management of public health,” said the Ministry of Health last night.

According to the Herald, 36 patients at the hospital may have been exposed, along with and a small number of visitors. The patients are all deemed contacts, although not all are being treated as “close”. 17 remain in hospital while the others have been discharged.

Staff who met with the person all wore PPE, according to Middlemore’s chief medical officer Peter Watson, and none have been stood down.

Health authorities are now trying to determine the patient’s movements in the days leading up to their positive test.

The new case follows a patient testing positive for the virus at the weekend. Twenty-nine staff were stood down and isolated. All have so far tested negative, as have the patients who shared a room with the man.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Some of today’s top stories:

A new case at Auckland’s Middlemore hospital. The ministry of health reported late last night that a patient in the emergency department came in with a non-Covid issue and then self-discharged. However, they took a Covid-19 test at the hospital and it later came back positive. As reported in The Spinoff, the patient said they had no contact with anyone exposed to Covid-19 and hadn’t been to a location of interest. While the risk at the hospital is low, the local public health unit will be trying to figure out where the mystery case originated today to see if any undetected spread is happening in Auckland.

The Covid numbers: 13 new community cases were reported yesterday and 40% of the previous day’s cases were active in the community while infectious. All the cases were in Auckland. 868 cases have now been detected in the delta outbreak. 265 people have now recovered. 66,935 people were vaccinated yesterday.

New Zealand coal use surges ahead of government climate change announcement. RNZ reports that coal imports hit a record high earlier this year, with 632,000 tonnes entering the country from April to June. It’s a reflection of the country’s low lake levels behind hydro dams and ongoing gas shortages, but sends the wrong message in 2021. After a blackout in early August, it raise more questions about whether the country’s electrical system is fit for purpose.

Decarbonising the country’s electrical system is sure to appear in the government’s climate change plan, which is due before the end of the year. According to the NZ Herald, climate change minister James Shaw will fly to Glasgow in November to attend climate talks. Record imports of coal won’t help burnish the country’s image.

Auckland council wants to add 22,000 houses in Drury but doesn’t want current ratepayers to foot the bill. Developers have been told fees on newly built homes could increase up to 660% to fund the building of new infrastructure in the area, the Developers have been told fees on newly built homes could increase up to 660% to fund the building of new infrastructure in the area, the NZ Herald reports (paywalled). That’s from $11,000 for a new home now up to $84,500. Financing the construction of new areas is a balance, between spreading the costs across all ratepayers or piling them on newcomers. In the latter case, it’s likely to increase the price paid by home buyers. Council has said they’ll push through similar increases in other new areas.

This is part of The Bulletin, The Spinoff’s must-read daily news wrap. To sign up for free, simply enter your email address below