Live updates, November 10: PM returns to Auckland for the first time since delta hit

Welcome to The Spinoff's live updates for November 10, by Stewart Sowman-Lund.

1pm: Chris Hipkins and Ashley Bloomfield will front today’s Covid-19 press conference. Along with today’s case numbers, we’re due an update on when primary and intermediate schools can return in alert level three parts of the country.

For the very first time since delta hit the community, Jacinda Ardern will visit Auckland today. We'll have live coverage.

10.35am: PM begins Auckland trip with factory tour

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern has arrived in Auckland for her first visit to the city since delta plunged it into lockdown three months ago.

Her single-day itinerary began in Avondale, where Ardern toured a manufacturing plant accompanied by ministers Michael Wood and Carmel Seupoloni, along with EMA chief executive Brett O’Riley.

The visit was far from the calls by opposition leaders for Ardern to spend her day chatting with small business owners most impacted by the extended lockdown. JMP Engineering operated throughout the delta crisis, supplying for clients that include Fonterra.

However, the location also ensured the prime minister could avoid any risk of protest; the factory was down a long driveway off the main stretch of road.

Only one more stop remains on Ardern’s official Auckland schedule. She’s due to help boost vaccination efforts by visiting a local clinic this afternoon.

10.00am: National calls for immediate reopening of schools

National is calling for schools in level three areas to reopen immediately so students can have at least a month back before the summer break.

Its new education plan, “Back on Track”, was released this morning ahead of the government’s announcement at 1pm, when education minister Chris Hipkins will reveal whether the planned phased reopening of primary schools will go ahead on Monday. Most kids in Auckland have been learning at home since the region went into lockdown nearly three months ago, and children in parts of the Waikato and Northland have also had long periods off school.

Beyond the immediate reopening, National’s plan calls for “an absolute focus in 2022 on attendance, catching up for lost time and getting students’ education back up to speed”. This would involve attendance targets, funding for catch-up initiatives, and a focus on reading, writing and maths. It would also pause the government’s curriculum overhaul for two years to enable schools to focus on catching up.

“Children have missed out on too much critical class time and the risk of children not going back to school – the disengagement, loss of social connection and significant milestones now outweighs the risk of reopening schools,” said National leader Judith Collins in a statement. “Online learning can never replicate the full benefits of education that come from attending school in person,” added education spokesperson Paul Goldsmith. “With its week-by-week strategy, this government has no plan to address the damage done to children’s learning.”

8.55am: PM returns to Auckland for the first time since delta hit

Jacinda Ardern will visit Auckland today for her first trip to the locked down city since delta hit in mid-August.

However, while the PM’s visit comes on the first day of new found freedoms for Auckland in level 3.2, it also comes with risks. Just yesterday, thousands of people flooded the parliamentary precinct in protest against the government’s vaccine mandates (among other issues). Ardern has also faced hecklers during her vaccination tour of the regions.

Ardern told media yesterday she intended to visit business representatives while in Auckland, but remained coy on whether her trip would include any public appearances. “I’ll look for some other opportunities within the rules to be able to talk to other workers who’ve been operating at level three,” she said.

Act Party leader David Seymour has been one of those calling for Ardern to travel to Auckland. He said the prime minister needed to visit those hardest hit by the extended lockdown. “If Jacinda really wants to understand Aucklanders’ situation, her visit needs to be real,” he said. “She needs to walk the streets and meet real people, not just go to friendly stage managed meet ups.”

Seymour said hairdressers and hospitality businesses – who cannot operate until restrictions ease even further – should be on the itinerary.

I’ll be on the road with the PM today and will have live coverage of her visit to Auckland.

8.00am: Schools wait to learn if – and when – they can reopen

An announcement on whether students in years 1-10 will return to school is due at 1pm today.

The government had earlier signalled that they hoped classrooms in level three areas would reopen on November 15 – next Monday. However, with that date rapidly approaching and no announcements having yet been made, parents and teachers may have a quick turnaround period to get ready.

Next week also marks the date by which all teachers are required to have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with a second dose needed by January 1. According to the Herald, it’s still unknown just how many teachers will quit over the vaccine mandate. Principals, however, estimate that “thousands” of their staff may be vaccine-hesitant.

National’s Judith Collins said her party’s policy on schools would be announced at 10am today. She told RNZ she was worried about how long children have been away from the classroom. “Kids have missed out on so much education and if you’re in the Auckland region it’s probably about 22 weeks over the last 18 months,” said Collins. “One of the things [we would do] is that we would put a stop, for at least the next two years, on any curriculum changes.” These would require too many new teacher-only days, Collins said.

She added: “Kids are missing out on the ability to have a decent education. And for our most deprived children, it’s even more concerning. We have some schools reporting that 60% of their kids they don’t expect will come back to school at all.”

There were 125 new delta cases across Auckland, Northland and Waikato.

There were 59 mystery cases among the total, with 695 cases from the past fortnight now unlinked.

Covid-related hospitalisations have dropped slightly to 79 with nine in ICU.

Thousands of anti-vaccination protesters converged on parliament.

Auckland moved to alert level three, step two, at midnight.

Christchurch family has ‘closure’ after fifth person arrested in killing of teen. The parents of Connor Whitehead, 16, urged a suspect to turn himself in after the fatal shooting of their son. He’d been on the run for four days. An hour later, he was in police custody, according to The Press. The man has now been charged with murder. Police say the teenager was an innocent bystander in an argument between two men that turned violent, while three other people have been charged for trying to shelter the men from arrest.

The Covid numbers: There are 79 cases in hospital and 9 in ICU/HDU. There are now 2,794 active cases in New Zealand. 117 new community cases were reported in Auckland yesterday, 2 in Waikato and 6 in Northland. 21,192 people were vaccinated on Monday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

Disinformation ‘is increasing, widening, and deepening every week’ in New Zealand. Stuff reports that there’s been a dramatic escalation in the volume of conspiracy theories being shared online since the delta outbreak began in August. Far more has spread in a few months than through the first year-and-a-half of the pandemic. Disinformation has also shifted from vaccine hesitancy to vaccine resistance, while researchers warn that there’s now a seed of hateful and dangerous speech in many of the groups they are studying.

The government is backing an insurance scheme for summer events. Up to 90% of costs for large events cancelled over the summer will now be paid out by government, RNZ reports. It should give organisers more certainty to put on shows and try to get the crowds out. It’s also gives New Zealanders something nice to look forward to, which we all need at the moment.

Far from Glasgow, Wairarapa looks at the mounting cost of climate change. The ocean is chewing into the region as the coasts erode faster, hammered by more frequent and severe floods. The Wairarapa Times-Age reports that once-in-a-century floods and weather events could soon happen every five years. Unusual weather will become usual within two or three decades, according to estimates, a tipping point into an uncertain climate future far closer than many expect. Local officials are already looking at what roads and coastal communities are in the most danger.

This is part of The Bulletin, The Spinoff's must-read daily news wrap.