Live updates, October 11: Lockdown decision looms; Katikati Covid-19 case retests negative

1pm: The latest Covid-19 numbers will be provided by the Ministry of Health in a handy press released. Not only are we hoping for lower case numbers than yesterday, but we’ll be keeping an eye on the all-important “infectious in the community” stats along with the number of mystery cases. We’re also hoping that the number of cases in Northland and Waikato are remaining static.

Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield will front their weekly post-cabinet press conference, joined today by the Covid/education minister Chris Hipkins. Auckland, Northland and Waikato are all awaiting this week’s alert level decision. There is also expected to be an announcement on vaccination mandates. We’ll have a livestream for you ahead of 4pm. And a reminder of the alert levels: Auckland is alert level three (stage one) until at least tomorrow night. Both Northland and parts of Waikato are in the stricter version of alert level three until tomorrow night. The rest of the country remains in alert level two.

9.10am: Visitor to Waitākere Hospital tests positive for Covid-19

There’s been another Covid incursion at Auckland’s Waitākere Hospital, reports 1News.

A person has tested positive for the virus after arriving at the hospital yesterday. They were tested based on displaying Covid-related symptoms symptoms and returned a positive result.

Three non-clinical staff will be stood down and patients in the area at the time have been identified. “All clinical staff involved in the care of this person wore appropriate PPE and were vaccinated and can continue to work as normal,” Waitematā DHB deputy chief executive Andrew Brant said.

The emergency department has not been closed but has undergone a clean.

9.00am: Don Brash worried gangs are the ‘fall guys’ for Covid spread

Former National Party leader Don Brash wants the “scaremongering” about gang members spreading Covid-19 to stop.

Brash, who has faced criticism for his comments on race, has this year joined the board of an education initiative started by the Mongrel Mob Kingdom. “I am worried that gangs are being made the fall guys for something that they have had no control over,” said Brash in a press release.

“We are told that gangs are responsible for spreading this virus. If that’s true, the government should confirm it. If there is evidence – let’s see it.”

8.20am: Another major cabinet decision looms

As happens most Mondays at the moment, Cabinet will meet today to discuss alert level restrictions. But this week, it’s not just Aucklanders waiting to hear what Jacinda Ardern will announce. Currently, parts of Waikato and all of Northland remain under the older, stricter, level three lockdown while Auckland is under the revamped and slightly more lenient version that allows for picnics.

All of these will be reviewed today, with the PM and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield set to reveal next steps at the traditional 4pm press conference.

8.05am: NZ confirms purchase of new antiviral Covid-19 treatment

New Zealand has purchased 60,000 doses of an experimental Covid-19 treatment called molnupiravir.

It follows similar orders being made by countries like Australia, but the drug will not be rolled out until it has passed a Medsafe assessment. Overseas reports have claimed the antiviral med could see hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 halved.

“Antiviral medicines are an additional tool the Government is adding to our toolbox to fight Covid-19,” prime minister Jacinda Ardern said. “We are continuing to use a stamp it out strategy. But this purchase of 60,000 courses is based on the same population basis as the likes of Australia and Singapore, and is not an assumption about the level of Covid we may have in the future.”

Ardern said the pill could help alleviate pressure on our hospitals and ICUs – but vaccinations were still the best way forward. “This purchase ensures we have molnupiravir to treat those with mild to moderate Covid-19,” said Ardern. “But I ask all New Zealanders to get vaccinated as the best protection from the virus and so we can regain our way of life with as few restrictions as possible.”

7.45am: Katikati Covid-19 case retests negative

The Bay of Plenty can let out a sigh of relief. A person in Katikati reported as testing positive for Covid-19 over the weekend has been retested and returned a negative result. Their family members have also subsequently tested negative.

Speaking to RNZ, prime minister Jacinda Ardern said the person had a high CT, which could indicate an historic case or that the person was just beginning their infectious period.

While Ardern said the Bay of Plenty could now relax: “We want people to continue to be vaccinated.”

She said while this test was ultimately negative, it showed the delta outbreak was not just an issue for Auckland.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Northland’s lockdown has sparked a war of words between gang leaders and Winston Peters. The former deputy prime minister went on Newshub to claim without evidence that a positive case who plunged the region into level three was travelling with Mongrel Mob leader Harry Tam. He’s categorically denied the allegation. It’s unclear where Peters is getting his information. What is is clear is that Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins, during an emergency press conference on Friday evening to announce the lockdown, was frustrated with this latest case. She’s refused to cooperate with health authorities for contact tracing, was hard to track down and travelled to Northland using false documents. A second person with her has evaded contact tracers as well.

The Covid numbers: 56 new community cases were reported yesterday in Auckland, 3 in Waikato and 1 in Bay of Plenty. 61% (20) of the previous day’s total were in the community while infectious. There are now 423 active cases. 81,831 people were vaccinated Saturday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

Life with a vaccine passport. Ben, a reader of The Bulletin currently in France, wrote in response to last week’s announcement of a vaccine passport for New Zealand about the situation with the French version, known as a health pass (pass sanitaire):

“We now have a QR code on our phones which we have to show at any restaurant, museum, public venue or to fly. It’s straight forward. It means that we no longer have to keep a record of where we go by scanning QR codes of the places we visit. The important difference is that you can get a health pass for 72 hours by having a negative Covid-19 test. These are done at pharmacies for a fee of 25 euros. This means that unvaccinated people can go places…although at the cost and inconvenience of having tests.”

