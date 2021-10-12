Live updates, October 12: Travel companion of Northland Covid-19 case now displaying symptoms – Bloomfield

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 12, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Auckland is now at step one of the alert level three pathway, Northland and parts of Waikato are in regular level three. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz



Coming up…

1pm: As usual, we’ll get the latest Covid-19 numbers at a press conference from parliament. We’ll be keeping an eye on details out of Northland, including whether the second visitor to the region has tested positive. We are also keeping our fingers crossed for a drop in daily cases and a reduction in the number of cases infectious in the community.

9.00am: Surge nurses will be capable of caring for ICU Covid patients, says Little

The health minister believes there will be enough nurses to cover intensive care units should the delta outbreak escalate.

There’s been attention on our hospitals since Covid returned to the community with concern we could run out of beds once restrictions are dropped.

But Andrew Little told RNZ a lot of work has been on to alleviate potential pressure on hospitals. “Last year we started additional training for more nurses to work in an ICU environment even if they’re not a fully qualified ICU nurse,” said Little. Surge trained nurses are “totally adequate” to provide care for Covid patients in intensive care, even if that is not their specialist area.

“The Covid patients who wind up in ICU, obviously have respiratory problems and major problems with the oxygen levels, but they’re not like a patient who has just come through a highly traumatic motor vehicle accident with multiple broken bones, organ damage, traumatic brain injury,” said Little. “The other thing too… once we get to the vaccination levels, once restrictions reduce and there will be continued Covid infection the real game in town is not what happens in hospitals and ICUs, it’s what happens in the community.”

Most people who get infected with Covid will be cared for at home or in the community, said Little. “What keeps me awake at night is making sure that we’re supporting our GPs and our community care clinics to make sure that they’re supporting people.”

Little is also not concerned with running out of midwives due to the newly announced vaccine mandates. He said it’s not certain that the mandate will lead to a shortage. “For those who are hesitant there is an opportunity to get more and better information,” he said. “And with the professional organisations they are part of and health authorities I’m confident that we’ll get through this.”

8.30am: Seasonal work visas extended again

More than 8500 people with expiring visas will be able to legally stay in the country for another six month. An extension has been announced for those on working holiday and seasonal visas.

Immigration minister Kris Faafoi said the extension will give certainty for employers and workers going into this summer’s harvest season. “It will allow employers across a range of industries to make use of the onshore workforce while our border restrictions are in place, but it’s important to remember that these extensions are only temporary measures,” he said.

“We remain committed to our long-term vision for New Zealand’s immigration system, which involves sectors moving away from a reliance on low-paid and low-skilled migrant workers and transitioning to new ways of attracting, training and upskilling Kiwis into jobs and investing in productivity measures that will support New Zealand’s Covid-19 recovery.”

Eligible visa holders will automatically receive the extension and won’t need to apply for new documentation.

7.55am: Travel companion of Northland Covid-19 case now displaying symptoms – Bloomfield

The woman who travelled to Northland with a person who later tested positive for Covid-19 is now displaying symptoms of the virus, Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

The travelling companion was located last night in West Auckland, having gone into hiding days after her and another woman returned from Northland, having visited the region for two or three days with false essential worker details. On Friday, Northland entered a snap level three lockdown triggered in part by the pair being uncooperative with authorities. According to a police statement, the second woman was last night taken into custody under section 70 of the Health Act and will move to an MIQ facility.

Bloomfield told RNZ the woman was tested last night due to being symptomatic. That result is due today. “The section 70 notice does allow the person to effectively be held in a place to keep them and others safe and also to be tested,” said Bloomfield. “It doesn’t mean we can force the person to speak, we need cooperation.”

The woman she travelled with was confirmed as a positive case on Friday, having earlier in the week returned a weak positive result. Both have refused to disclose their Northland itinerary in detail, causing health officials to be concerned about possible unknown spread of Covid-19. It’s understood, said Bloomfield, that the pair were in Northland for two to three days and while police have a broad understanding of where they went they need further cooperation.

“Of course, what we really want to know is more detail about the places and the times they were in those places,” said Bloomfield. “The big question is were they infectious out in the community in Northland?”

It’s not yet clear whether either of the women will face charges, but according to the statement, “police are continuing to investigate this matter and will be following up with this individual”. No further cases have yet emerged in Northland, but level three has been extended for the region until 11.59pm on Thursday, October 14.

Bloomfield said there have been no positive results from wastewater testing in Northland.

7.45am: Yesterday’s news, in summary

Auckland will remain under its current alert level three restrictions until at least 11.59pm on Tuesday October 19. This will be reviewed in a week, on October 18.

will remain under its current alert level three restrictions until This will be reviewed in a week, on October 18. Northland and parts of Waikato will remain in the classic, stricter, level three until at least 11.59pm on Thursday October 14. This will be reviewed on Wednesday, October 13.

will remain in the classic, stricter, level three until This will be reviewed on Wednesday, October 13. Vaccinations will be made mandatory for all teachers and school staff from January 1, 2022 and for some in the health and disability sector from December 1, 2021. Weekly testing will be required for unvaccinated school staff up until the new year.

for all teachers and school staff from January 1, 2022 and for some in the health and disability sector from December 1, 2021. Weekly testing will be required for unvaccinated school staff up until the new year. The plan to reopen Auckland schools on October 18 has been delayed.

on October 18 has been delayed. There are 35 new community cases of Covid-19. All are in Auckland but 21 have not yet been epidemiologically linked to the wider outbreak.

All are in Auckland but 21 have not yet been epidemiologically linked to the wider outbreak. And a friendly reminder: Our coverage of Covid-19 depends on support from Members. Join us here.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Te Pāti Māori wants a stricter lockdown as it warns the Covid outbreak could be a “modern genocide.” The Guardian reports that the opposition party has called for Auckland to be placed in level four lockdown and the rest of the North Island brought up to level three until 95% of Māori are vaccinated. Māori are far more likely to be hospitalised if infected with Covid-19 and have a lower vaccination rate. The prime minister has disagreed with the opposition party. In The Conversation, public health experts argue that even as the country switches to suppression instead of elimination, we still can’t live with the pandemic. It’s about much more than semantics.

The Covid numbers: 35 new community cases were reported yesterday, all in Auckland. 51% (29) of the previous day’s total were in the community while infectious. There are now 452 active cases. 42,226 people were vaccinated on Sunday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

One big region of New Zealand didn’t get a mention yesterday and the South Island noticed. Business leaders told the Timaru Herald that they were “gobsmacked” the prime minister didn’t mention the South Island at the Covid-19 press conference. Some were expecting a move to level one for the island, which hasn’t had a case of community transmission in nearly a year. Others wanted a mention, a plan, a possible border, something. While it can be easy to shrug off southern frustration from Wellington or Auckland, the government should be direct and clear if the plan is to not return any part of the country back to level one.

This is part of The Bulletin, The Spinoff’s must-read daily news wrap. To sign up for free, simply enter your email address below