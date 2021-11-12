Live updates, November 12: Two of new Stratford cases had travelled to Auckland; were ‘very reluctant’ to get tested

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 12, by Alice Neville. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

8.00am: Stratford’s six Covid cases show DHB moved too slow, says Te Pāti Māori co-leader

Six people in Stratford, Taranaki, tested positive for Covid-19 in the Taranaki town of Stratford last night following a week of positive wastewater results. The six cases are clearly linked and five are isolating at home, while one is being treated in hospital for Covid-19-related reasons, said the Ministry of Health.

Taranaki DHB medical officer of health Dr Jonathan Jarman told RNZ’s Morning Report that three of the cases are adults and three are children. Two of the group had travelled to Auckland at the end of October. The children had not been at school or preschool during their infectious period.

The group had been “very reluctant” to be tested, Jarman said. They had not been using the tracer app and contact tracing was under way currently, with “one or two” locations of interest likely to be added later this morning. Stratford District mayor Neil Volzke told TVNZ’s Breakfast he believed there had been limited, if any, outside connection as the family had largely been staying at home.

Speaking to Morning Report this morning, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer (Ngāti Ruahine, Ngāruahine, Ngā Rauru), who has been working with the iwi health provider to ramp up testing and vaccination in Stratford since the positive wastewater results were first detected, said there’s been a “general sense from the community that it was moving too slow”.

“There’s been a sense of complacency from the DHB,” she said. Speaking to Morning Report, Jarman rejected that criticism. On Wednesday, Jarman told the Herald the DHB was “working on the assumption” the wastewater result was the result of an infectious visitor to the region. “The alternative is we have undetected community transmission in Stratford, but this seems less likely.” Ngarewa-Packer said a lot of traffic comes through Stratford, and about three weeks ago, the Mōkau border between Waikato and Taranaki was stood down by police on account of “political pressure”. Mōkau moved into level three on October 7. “It’s really been a ticking time bomb.” Community leaders, including Ngarewa-Packer, are meeting virtually with central government at 8am, and she told Morning Report she wants to see restrictions tightened. “That’s not really been the reaction around the country, has it? It’s really hard to gauge where they’re going to go with this. We’d like to see a conservative approach so that we can go in and do some more testing.”

Yesterday’s headlines

Just after 9pm, six cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Stratford, Taranaki, including one in hospital.

Early in the day, 185 new delta cases were reported across Auckland, Northland and Waikato.

There were 81 mystery cases among the total, with 713 cases from the past fortnight now unlinked.

Covid-related hospitalisations rose to 84, with 10 in ICU.

The parts of northern Northland that had been in alert level three moved down to alert level two at midnight.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

NZ barred from core membership of fossil fuel abolition group because of ongoing exploration. Stuff reports New Zealand was granted associate membership in the Beyond Oil and Gas alliance after the government handed out new 10-year permits for oil and gas exploration this year. Core members have put a stop to the possibility of new fossil fuel extraction. The inclusion in the pact was announced at the Glasgow climate summit, but was overshadowed by news that students are suing the government over the new gas permits.

The Covid numbers: There are 84 cases in hospital and 10 in ICU/HDU. There are now 3,064 active cases in New Zealand. 152 new community cases were reported in Auckland yesterday, 25 in Waikato and 8 in Northland. 22,007 people were vaccinated on Wednesday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

Prime minister’s popularity falls as Covid is here to stay. Claire Trevett writes in the NZ Herald (paywalled) that plunging poll numbers help explain the dilemma being faced in the Beehive. Despite a worsening outbreak and a health system that’s overwhelmed by home isolation, politicians are adamant on relaxing restrictions for the summer. Labour is now hovering around 40% support, but the country’s optimism is gone. Three-quarters of New Zealanders think the worst is yet to come and a minority think the government is handling the situation well, both are a significant change from the golden days of elimination last year.

Anyone will be able to get the AstraZeneca vaccine. In an abrupt about-face, the Covid-19 minister has confirmed any New Zealander aged over 18 will now be able to request a dose of the AstraZeneca jab, Stuff reports. On Wednesday, the director-general of health had stressed that only people with a valid medical reason would be allowed to get it. The AstraZeneca vaccine has more side effects and is less effective than Pfizer’s dose, which will remain the default. However, it doesn’t use newer mRNA technology, which has been a point of concern for some vaccine hesitant people.

France has delayed a New Zealand-European Union trade deal. Jacinda Ardern had planned to visit Europe this month, partly to advocate for the deal, but it now appears to be on ice, according to the Financial Times (hard paywall). As the NZ Herald (no paywall) also reports, the French president has told the EU to delay negotiations until after next year’s presidential election campaign in his country. Securing the deal had been a priority for the Beehive.

How good is our public service? BusinessDesk has launched an investigative project that looks at the state of New Zealand’s public service. While on paper it might be considered the second best in the world, really, there are flaws and misconduct. In a series of articles, a number of reporters looks at what’s working and what isn’t. In a sign of what isn’t working, the housing minister had to dob in her own department yesterday after Newshub revealed improper conduct from officials. “We can just act as though we don’t know anything!” isn’t a phrase you ever want to see appear in an official email.

This is part of The Bulletin, The Spinoff’s must-read daily news wrap. To sign up for free, simply enter your email address below