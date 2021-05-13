Live updates, May 13: ‘Trumpish’ rhetoric by Judith Collins inciting hatred against Māori – Waititi

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for May 13, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.00am: ‘Trumpish’ rhetoric by Judith Collins inciting hatred against Māori – Rawiri Waititi

Policies are allowed to called racist during debates in parliament – but not people.

That’s the ruling of speaker Trevor Mallard who was forced to intervene during a rowdy debate last night that saw Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi evicted from the house.

As I reported in yesterday’s live updates, Waititi had objected to Judith Collins’ questions about He Puapua and said that he was unhappy with the “barrage of insults to tangata whenua”.

After leaving the debate, Mallard clarified his reasons for booting Waititi out. “There is a difference between calling an individual a racist and criticising either a policy or a view as being racist,” he said. “Some people have the view that other members’ views are racist. In my opinion, ruling that out would be excluding the rights to free speech, which we value substantially.”

Speaking on RNZ this morning, Watiti said that he believed Judith Collins has been “inciting” racists to come out on social media through her “Trumpish” political rhetoric around issues such as He Puapua, Māori wards and the Māori Health Authority.

“It feels like it has gone back to the Don Brash leadership days,” he said. “When [National] talked about Māori wards being apartheid, the Māori Health Authority being separatist… they can use words like that in parliament [and] when we question them we get kicked out.”

Collins herself, Waititi said, was not racist – but he believed her rhetoric was fuelling racist activity. “It is unacceptable and I think we need to have a mature conversation in this country around how we do politics because Māori are sick and tired of being political football,” he said.

If people want to have a national conversation around Te Tiriti, Waititi said, it must include Māori.

Yesterday in the house, both Act’s Nicole McKee and Labour’s Kelvin Davis expressed differing views to Waititi around what should be debated in the house. Waititi said he would not speak for Davis. “He is a Labour Party MP, he is not a Māori Party MP,” he said. “He represents Labour and everything Labour stands for.”

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

A high-powered international panel has castigated governments and supra-national organisations for allowing Covid-19 to become the pandemic it is today. The panel, co-chaired by former PM Helen Clark and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, has been at work for the last eight months, and found significant failures in the early stages of Covid-19. You can read their full report here, after it was released overnight. In particular, the report highlighted the length of time it took from cases of an unknown pneumonia appearing until the World Health Organisation declared a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (this Bulletin from late January 2020 conveys a sense of that time, much of the science has changed since then) along with a description of February 2020 as a “lost month” for preventing a pandemic.

What’s more, there are warnings that the same would happen again in a new virus outbreak. “The Panel finds that the system as it stands now is clearly unfit to prevent another novel and highly infectious pathogen, which could emerge at any time, from developing into a pandemic,” said a release accompanying the report.

Vaccines play a major role in the panel’s recommendations for bringing the pandemic to an end. One point in particular addresses a very relevant current topic of debate – who gets to control the science behind the vaccine. To quote:

“Major vaccine-producing countries and manufacturers should convene, under the joint auspices of the WHO and the World Trade Organization (WTO) to agree to voluntary licensing and technology transfer. If actions on this don’t occur within three months, a waiver of intellectual property rights under the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights should come into force immediately.”

Individual countries have also been encouraged to invest heavily in making sure Covid-19 is knocked off, and future pandemics prevented. In perhaps an overly optimistic quote, Helen Clark said “the tools are available to put an end to the severe illnesses, deaths, and socio-economic damage caused by COVID-19. Leaders have no choice but to act and stop this happening again.” She’s right, but as her panel’s report shows, leaders can and in many cases have chosen not to act.

