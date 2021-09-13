Live updates, September 13: White powder sent to the Beehive; Collins doubles down on Wiles criticism

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 13, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Auckland is currently at alert level four, the rest of NZ level two. Send me thoughts and feelings to stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Help us keep you informed on Covid-19 – click here to learn how you can join The Spinoff Members.

Today’s agenda 1pm: The latest Covid-19 delta numbers will be revealed via press release. We’ll have that for you as soon as it lands in my inbox.

4pm: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield will front a post-cabinet press conference and reveal whether or not Auckland can leave alert level four. 10.55am: White powder found on mail floor of the Beehive White powder has reportedly been found on the eighth floor of the Beehive in a "suspicious package". According to TVNZ's political editor Jessica Mutch McKay, the eighth floor is where mail for the prime minister is sent. Jacinda Ardern, who works on the ninth floor, has been told to stay put.

1 News understands white powder has been found on the 8th floor (where the Prime Ministers mail goes to). People in Beehive including the PM told to stay on their floor @1NewsNZ — Jessica Mutch McKay TVNZ (@MutchJessica) September 12, 2021

Emergency service are now responding, with police telling TVNZ they were alerted just after 10am about “an item of interest” at parliament. There was no information on evacuations at this stage.

9.50am: Collins doubles down on Wiles criticism Judith Collins has doubled down on her criticism of microbiologist, and Spinoff contributor, Siouxsie Wiles. The science communicator was filmed at a beach five kilometres from her home with a friend who was in her bubble. Both were maskless, and the friend went for a swim which is against level four rules. Wiles admitted her friend was in the wrong, but defended her own actions as within the rules – a sentiment later backed up by both Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield. On Friday, Collins faced backlash after labelling Wiles a “big fat hypocrite” for supposedly breaking the rules she had been preaching throughout the pandemic. Newstalk ZB host Mike Hosking this morning said Collins had been subjected to a “left-leaning pile on” and asked the National leader whether it was because the media hated her. “Sometimes when you tell the truth about something that has happened, when it’s someone like Siouxsie Wiles that they’ve decided that they love, you’re gonna get a backlash,” Collins said. “It’s absolute hypocrisy.” Wiles said that while the beach was five kilometres from her home, she had cycled there which was a form of exercise and therefore within the rules. Collins was unconvinced: “She wasn’t exercising, where’s the shoes?” On reports TVNZ were alerted to the story several days before it appeared on right wing blog The BFD, Collins said that was an outrage. “If that was you, Mike [Hosking], do you think that would have been dismissed as something that’s of no public interest? It’s different rules for different people, and the different people at the moment is anyone who is seen on the side of the government, absolutely drinking the kool aid – they are treated differently.” 9.25am: Auckland couple who escaped to Wānaka ‘endangering’ lives – mayor Queenstown’s mayor is outraged after an Auckland couple escaped lockdown to travel to their holiday home in Wānaka. The couple used an essential worker travel exemption to get through the Auckland boundary checkpoint before jumping on a plane to the South Island. Police have since said the pair will be prosecuted. Mayor Jim Boult told the Herald he was speechless when first told the news. “We are all aware of the pain that Auckland is going through at the moment. The last thing we want is to be in the same position,” he said. “These people are endangering not only the health of folk in this part of the world but also their livelihoods, as things are tough enough down here at the moment.” 8.20am: Mystery Covid cases linked to seven suburbs

Seven Auckland suburbs will face a heightened Covid testing drive after they were linked to a handful of mystery delta cases. The 34 cases could be the one thing stopping Auckland moving out of lockdown today. As RNZ’s Rowan Quinn reported, health officials have concerns about possible undetected spread of the virus in Mount Eden, Massey, Māngere, Favona, Papatoetoe, Ōtara and Manurewa. 8.00am: Concern over ‘handful’ of unlinked cases, says Robertson

It’s alert level decision day for Auckland after almost a month spent in alert level four.

But with growing numbers of unlinked, mystery cases, experts have warned Aucklanders not to expect good news come 4pm.

Speaking to Newshub, deputy prime minister Grant Robertson said there was “concern” over unlinked cases, but pushed back at an assertion that instantly meant no alert level change. “We look very closely at each of these individual mystery cases,” he said. “The eight [mystery cases] will have reduced down significantly just overnight, I guarantee it, because during the day yesterday there would’ve been conversations with those people, connections would’ve been made to other parts of the outbreak, and they’re no longer considered mystery cases.”

However, Robertson admitted the government was concerned by a “handful” of cases. “As Bloomfield said yesterday, we’ve got three sub-clusters where we’re still seeing cases coming around the outside of those that we want to make sure we’re bringing in and we’ve got direct links to,” he said.

Cabinet will meet today to finalise a decision on alert levels, with Jacinda Ardern set to speak at 4pm.

7.30am: From The Bulletin An Auckland couple will be prosecuted for flying to Wānaka. According to RNZ, the two used their essential worker status to drive across the Auckland boundary and board a flight in Hamilton. The police called it a "calculated and deliberate flouting" of level four rules. The two will be prosecuted for violating the current health order. Police have also revealed that one person has now been prosecuted for breaching level two. The NZ Herald reports that a Rotorua man was arrested last Wednesday after being asked to wear a mask or leave a mall by security, he refused to do either. He then refused to comply with police, adding a charge of obstruction to his failure to follow the health act. Three people also tried to cross the Auckland boundary claiming to be essential workers but provided a fake document, they got off with a warning. The Covid numbers: 20 new community cases were reported yesterday and 43% (10) of the previous day's cases were active in the community while infectious. All the cases were in Auckland. 922 cases have now been detected in the delta outbreak, of which 352 have now recovered. 61,810 people were vaccinated yesterday. The prime minister has denounced online claims a teenager died of the Pfizer vaccine. The NZ Herald has reported that Jacinda Ardern isn't pleased with a group online claiming that a year 13 student in Auckland died from the jab. A student has died, but of a suspected heart attack. "All I would say is, those who seek to make those links, I just can't imagine how distressing that would be for family members," said Ardern. All adverse reactions to the vaccine are reported to an independent monitoring agency and then posted publicly by Medsafe. Denmark has lifted all Covid restrictions as it reaches a high vaccination level. As The Guardian reports, more than 80% of people over the age of 12 are now fully vaccinated and the Danish government has declared that Covid-19 is no longer a "socially critical" disease. Despite still reporting nearly 400 cases daily, the country has gradually lowered its restrictions as vaccination levels have increased. Denmark has sold 500,000 extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine to New Zealand. Boris Johnson has announced a U-turn on plans for a vaccine passport. The UK prime minister has scrapped the idea after a backlash from members of his party according to Reuters and will now start to end some Covid-19 emergency powers. Australian news organisations can be sued for comments left under their social media posts. Hal Crawford has looked at what a recent court decision means for the country and whether it could cross the ditch. As someone who has spent far too much of his life monitoring comments, I certainly don't think they always raise the level of debate. While comments do act as a signal to algorithms and other readers that something has captured wider interest, it's unlikely any organisation would want to be legally liable for them. The decision has shaken a lot of news publishers in Australia and some in New Zealand.