Live updates, October 13: Emissions reduction plan released to mixed reviews; Judith Collins to miss Vaxathon

The Spinoff's live updates for October 13, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Auckland is now at step one of the alert level three pathway, Northland and parts of Waikato are in regular level three.



Still to come

1pm: We’ll get the latest Covid-19 numbers along with an update on the lockdown restrictions in Northland and parts of Waikato. On Monday, it was suggested that should numbers remain stable in those regions then a move to alert level two would be possible from tomorrow night.

10.00am: Government releases emissions reduction plan to mixed reviews

Political editor Justin Giovannetti reports:

Climate change minister James Shaw has released a “consultation document” this morning before the government finishes writing New Zealand’s first emissions reduction plan. The document has already been greeted by mixed reviews.

The eventual plan, according to Shaw, will guide the country’s climate actions through to 2035, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the economy. It won’t be finished until next year, but Shaw will be bringing the rough sketch to a global climate conference later this month.

“We want to prioritise ideas that save people money, like cleaner energy that leads to lower power bills,” said Shaw in a statement. The government wants feedback from the public on the plan, called Te hau mārohi ki anamata. Drive Electric has said it is warmly in favour of the plan’s call for 30% of the country’s light vehicles being electric by 2035.

“Sure, more detail is needed, but the ambition is there and progress has started,” said a statement from the group lobbying for electric vehicles.

The Green Building Council is less happy by the lack of a firm programme to get started right now. “Besides our concern that we’re not rolling out proven plans immediately, we’re also not impressed with woolly wording in the government document. For example, ‘exploring a range of actions to lower emissions from buildings’ is neither a strategy nor a plan. It’s a vague collection of words which has more waffle than brunch time in Ponsonby.”

Greenpeace was left red in the face, calling the document, “hot air and udder bullshit.” The group is unhappy that there’s very little mention of reducing agricultural emissions at all.

9.05am: Number of supermarkets caught up in outbreak

This morning’s locations of interest update brings with it a number of supermarkets from around Auckland.

Locations include New World in Devonport, Countdowns in Newmarket and St Johns, and Pak’nSave in Mount Albert.

The latest gaggle of locations are all from the past week and anyone who visited the supermarkets at the same time as the Covid-infected patron is asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

The full list is available here

8.35am: Judith Collins to miss Vaxathon due to being in self-isolation

National’s Judith Collins will not be part of this weekend’s Vaxathon due to strict self-isolation rules imposed at parliament for anyone returning from a level three part of the country.

Collins returned back to Auckland from Wellington at the end of September. As an essential worker, travelling across the border is permitted however Collins already faced public scrutiny over her decision to travel out of level four Auckland at the start of the outbreak.

This time, Auckland is in level three but travel out of the city still requires essential worker status or a valid exemption. According to Newsroom, all MPs travelling to Wellington from a level three area require a pre-departure test within 72 hours, to self-isolate in Wellington for five days and take second Covid test on the fifth day.

Only one party – National – is allowing MPs to leave level three.

Collins told RNZ that because of rules instigated by the speaker of parliament she would be in self-isolation from today, meaning she will not be able to participate in the Super Saturday Vaxathon. National, however, has endorsed the Super Saturday call to action and deputy leader Shane Reti will be a visible presence on the ground in Northland.

8.00am: Waikato and Northland wait for confirmation of level two move

While Auckland has to accept at least another week under current restrictions, both Northland and parts of Waikato are waiting nervously for confirmation they can leave alert level three from tomorrow night.

Cabinet will consider lower restrictions in the two regions this morning, with an announcement due at today’s 1pm press conference.

However, in a potential curveball, Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking that a truck driver who drove into Northland had tested positive. “Truck drivers are asked to follow a number of preventative measures… [but] if they were doing all the things they should have been doing then the risk should be reasonably low here,” Hipkins said. Any other new cases would be revealed, as usual, at the 1pm briefing.

Asked whether Auckland was waiting for 90% double jabbed before any restrictions could loosen, Hipkins said that would be “an encouraging start”. He refused to set a target saying the government had never done that. “The key piece of feedback I can give is that the higher those vaccination rates go, the faster they move up, then the greater our possibility [of leaving restrictions],” Hipkins said.

On vaccine targets, Hosking once again used his favourite example of New South Wales, who have spent 16 weeks under strict restrictions, saying that the Australian state had left lockdown this week when vaccinations hit a target. Hipkins said certainty isn’t possible with delta. “We will give certainty as soon as we can,” said Hipkins. “We are continuing to try and provide as much freedom as we can while dealing with one of the greatest public health risks that we’ve ever experienced.”

Yesterday’s headlines:

There are 43 new community cases of Covid-19, including three in Waikato.

of Covid-19, including three in Waikato. So far, 19 of the Auckland cases have not yet been linked to the wider outbreak.

to the wider outbreak. Genome sequencing has linked the Northland Covid case to the Auckland outbreak.

to the Auckland outbreak. 16,565 tests were processed and 69,118 vaccine doses were given out yesterday.

were processed and were given out yesterday. A televised ‘vaxathon’ will air live this Saturday , featuring celebrities and health experts.

