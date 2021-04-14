Live updates, April 14: Border worker not tested for six months before positive Covid-19 result

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for April 14, bringing you the latest news throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.30am: Border worker not tested for six months before contracting Covid-19

One of the three Covid-19 cases linked to the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility had not been tested in the six months leading up to their positive test result last week, it has been revealed.

Health officials, including Ashley Bloomfield and Jim Bliss, are being grilled in the health select committee this morning. Bloomfield had previously told reporters earlier in the week that he believed Case B was last tested in mid-March.

But, according to official records, Case B – a security guard at the Grand Millennium – had not been tested since November 2020.

According to officials, Case B is a “regular relief worker” at the facility. It’s possible that the fact they are not at the facility every single day is how they slipped through the routine testing gaps, however the expectation is that he should have been tested every 14 days.

9.10am: Collins proposes new law to fast track housing construction

National’s Judith Collins has proposed a new law to get more houses built, by allowing councils to immediately zone more land for housing.

The Housing Emergency Response (Urgent Measures) Bill will go into the Member’s Ballot this week, however Collins is hoping she can muster enough support from fellow MPs to get her bill straight onto the order paper.

In a statement, Collins said the law would put in place emergency powers similar to what happened after the Canterbury earthquakes in order to ramp up housing production. The law change would also incentivise councils by providing a grant of

$50,000-per-house for every new dwelling consented over and above a historical average.

“The time has come for an extraordinary solution to this unfolding emergency. We need to short circuit the faltering RMA to get more houses built,” Collins said.

Speaking to RNZ, Collins said the council incentives would come from the government’s $3.8 billion housing fund. “That, over a four-year term, would help consent 75,000 houses.”

8.00am: Live exporter defends welfare of animals ahead of rumoured ban

Following the top story out of this morning’s Bulletin: the head of a live export company is unhappy with the rumoured ban, expected to be announced this morning, and has defended the practice of exporting animals abroad.

David Hayman, head of Genetic Development New Zealand Limited, told RNZ he was aware of the ban after a “tip-off from China” but said there is no welfare justification for it.

“The facts support that we are doing a world class job in the way that we export animals and that 99.9% of them get to China safely – and that loss rate is no different to what you’d get on a New Zealand farm,” he said. The loss rate, Hayman claimed, was around two to five animals out of every 5000.

“In the last calendar year there were 110,000 cattle exported,” he said, representing more than $300 million in trade.

The rumoured ban will be phased in over two years, Hayman said, which would allow for companies to see out existing contracts but would be insufficient to satisfy demand with China. Exports in the next calendar year were tipped to be well above the last, he said.

Asked about the cattle ship that sunk last year, Hayman described it as a genuine tragedy. But, he did not consider it a problem with the live export trade. That was a “shipping industry problem that happens very rarely,” he said. “That had nothing to do with the animal welfare of those animals until the point that the ship sunk.”

Hayman said that animals adapt “extremely well” to the journey overseas, despite concerns some people may have about the long and often arduous journey. “They are fully fed and have good watering and bedding,” he said. “The animals actually handle the journey remarkably well.”

The ban is tipped to be officially announced this morning and, of course, we’ll be all over it if that happens.

New figures show New Zealand’s emissions increased by 2% in the year to the end of 2019. The Guardian reports the increase “was predominantly driven by the energy sector and an increase in methanol production in the manufacturing industries,” sitting on top of high existing emissions in transport and agriculture. Climate minister James Shaw agreed that the increase was a bad sign, but also argued that it didn’t take into account emissions reductions policies in the last year. Which may be the case, but to put it in context, Politik (paywalled) takes a longer view and reports “the increase makes a mockery of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas reduction targets and means the country has missed every emissions reduction target set by the previous Government by massive amounts.”

