Live updates, May 14: Bloomfield floats return to alert level 2.5 when borders open

7.50am: Bloomfield floats return to level 2.5 when borders open

The director general of health is facing political criticism after suggesting the country might have to return to alert level 2.5 – even if there are no known Covid-19 cases.

Ashley Bloomfield made the comments during a vaccine briefing yesterday, where he said a return to heightened restrictions could be necessary to get the borders open.

“I strongly believe that – even alongside vaccination – we may well need to lift our baseline level of public health protective behaviours as part of our move to open up to a wider group of low-risk countries – let alone beyond that,” he said, as reported by the Herald.

“It may well be that we need to be more of a 2.5 level as our baseline, alongside vaccination, as part of the protections we need in place to be able to open the border.”

The comments have drawn ire from Act Party leader David Seymour, who said the public deserved more of a plan.“We’re aware there are unknowns when it comes to Covid, we just want to be treated like adults, taken into the Government’s confidence about how they’ll be dealt with. What is the plan?” he said in a statement.

“The director general must reveal the planning and documentation his remarks were based on.”

Bloomfield wasn’t alone in suggesting public health measures might need to be increased once again. Director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre Nikki Turner said we need to go “harder” when it comes to things like masks.

“We are relatively slack, really, on the use of masks and other public health measures. I think we’ve got a bit complacent,” she said.

As of midnight Tuesday, over 388,000 doses of the vaccine have been given out nationwide. More than 120,000 people are fully vaccinated.

Understandably, there’s pretty high demand for the Covid vaccine right now. But will the demand be too high for supply to meet? There are increasing hints being given that there could be a shortage before the major population-wide surge in the second half of the year. Newsroom’s Marc Daalder has covered that – at the moment there are just under 400k unused Pfizer doses in the country. But that could be whittled away by June, leaving the country waiting on much bigger orders scheduled for delivery in July.

The government is also discouraging people from trying to get walk-in jabs at vaccination facilities, reports the NZ Herald’s Derek Cheng. Some sites are currently trialling it, but there are fears that this could mean those in priority queues with bookings end up being turned away. This has happened on a few occasions, and it erodes trust in the rollout when it does.

Meanwhile, PM Ardern has been discussing whether vaccinated travellers might be able to come into the country before the nationwide rollout is finished. One News’ Anna Whyte reports the comments were made to a business audience in Auckland yesterday, with a key point needing more study being the degree to which vaccination reduces the chance of virus transmission. The effectiveness of vaccines against different variants of Covid-19 is also a serious consideration.

A new report shows many key child poverty indicators aren’t improving at all, reports Stuff. These include issues like “housing conditions, preventable hospitalisations, or food security.” Increasing costs of living at the lower end of the income scale are hitting hard, and some of the data is complete enough to draw firm conclusions. All in all, things were bad for many before, and they’re still bad now.

Charges have been laid by the Serious Fraud Office against six people in relation to donations made to the Labour Party. The NZ Herald reports it follows an investigation into donations from 2017, and that while name suppression is in place, the SFO has declared “none of the defendants are sitting MPs or are current or former officials of the Labour Party.” Without making any speculation on who may be involved, the wording of these sorts of declarations is always very carefully and tightly chosen by the SFO. Labour’s general secretary Rob Salmond said Labour has not sought any suppression from the courts, and has complied with the law. However, PM and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said that the case suggests now might be the time to look at changing the law, reports Newshub. Meanwhile, Stuff reports the Electoral Commission had to chase Labour to declare a donation relating to the Hutt South electorate office rental arrangement.

