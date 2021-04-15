Live updates, April 15: Hipkins won’t put all MIQ workers ‘under suspicion’ over missed Covid tests

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for April 15, bringing you the latest news throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

On The Spinoff: A system that can be hacked by lying is not a good system

Yesterday Jacinda Ardern angrily declared that an MIQ worker had lied. That should not be a sufficiently sophisticated technique to get around our border defences, argues Duncan Greive.

It emerged yesterday that “case B” in the small yet still concerning cluster of Covid-19 cases related to the Grand Millennium Hotel in Auckland had not been previously been tested since November. This came as something of a surprise, as Covid response minister Chris Hipkins had announced that such tests would be mandatory in September of last year.

The security guard was not only infected with Covid-19, but worked while infectious and symptomatic, despite not having been tested for six months, missing at least 10 tests during that period. A situation which exposed them and ultimately their community to what ended up occurring: a small, hopefully contained outbreak of Covid-19.

How did the worker evade detection? According to prime minister Jacinda Ardern, their methodology was as daring as it was simple: “the individual was lying.”

9.25am: Tobacco products need to be ‘less available, less addictive and less appealing’ – Verrall

The government is pushing forward with plans to make New Zealand smoke free by 2025, unveiling a “consultation document” that will help develop an official action plan.

The proposals up for consultation include slashing the strength of tobacco products by 95%, only allowing tobacco products to be sold in specialised stores, and even restricting the legal sale of tobacco products to people born before a certain fixed year.

Associate health minister Ayesha Verrall said if New Zealand wants to have a chance of achieving the smoke free goal, we need to change our approach. “We want to make sure that New Zealanders, particularly our underserved communities, don’t continue to suffer the disastrous effects of smoking tobacco,” she said.

“Our proposals for a Smoke free 2025 Action Plan scale up current initiatives such as mass media campaigns. They sit alongside new policy options, including the introduction of a smoke free generation and making smoked tobacco products less available, less addictive and less appealing.”

The consultation on the “Proposals for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan” is open until May 31 and feedback can be submitted here. The Ministry of Health will then analyse the feedback and prepare a draft plan to be considered by Cabinet.

8.00am: Hipkins won’t put all MIQ workers ‘under suspicion’ despite Case B ‘lying’ to employer

There are no plans to increase monitoring of border workers after a security guard working in MIQ – Case B – allegedly lied to their employer about the frequency of their Covid-19 tests. The individual tested positive for the coronavirus last week and, according to official records, had not received another test since November last year. Border workers are meant to be tested fortnightly, prompting Jacinda Ardern to say Case B had been "lying". Despite this, Chris Hipkins told RNZ that he didn't want to "put all [border workers] under suspicion" and would continue to rely on people being honest. "Ultimately, we rely on employers to tell us when people worked and to verify when they have been tested to make sure they are being tested in the appropriate cycle. People go on holiday. People miss shifts. People move into different roles. That sort of thing happens, and only the employers are going to have that detailed information," Hipkins said. "Border workers don't wear ankle bracelets," Hipkins said. There are 4500 people working in MIQ, said Hipkins, and he won't put all of them under suspicion because one person appears to not have been doing what they should. 7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin Serious flaws in the government's Covid response have been exposed on a day of sustained pressure at parliament. Hundreds of MIQ workers have failed to get their tests on time, and some may have never been tested at all, reports Michael Morrah for Newshub. The risk from that is considered low by Covid minister Chris Hipkins, but it also came out that one worker who tested positive hadn't actually been tested since November – that's despite previous assurances from the government that MIQ workers were being tested regularly. The data collection system to measure this is also considered to be lacklustre, with Otago epidemiologist professor Nick Wilson describing it as "way too loose". So what went wrong? According to PM Jacinda Ardern, the worker lied. Stuff reports the blame was also directed at their employer First Security, with Ardern saying "ultimately though, that employer needed to have checks and balances in place to make sure they were still doing what was required." The company in turn responded that it had "current proof of up to date Covid-19 testing of all guards working at MIQ facilities". You might recall the government announcing last year that private security firms would no longer be used at MIQ facilities – as Radio NZ's Katie Todd reports, that's only now starting to happen. The story only started to unravel during a particularly poor display of parliamentary power. A Labour-controlled select committee wasted a large amount of valuable time with those in charge of the pandemic response, and this story from Stuff's Thomas Manch goes into detail about how the chair, Labour MP Dr Liz Craig, found ways to make two thirds of the hour with Dr Ashley Bloomfield and MBIE boss Carolyn Tremain a pointless exercise. It was only in the brief window allowed for National MP Chris Bishop to ask questions that the detail about the positive worker not getting tested since November emerged. Analysing it, our political editor Justin Giovannetti noted that the day had led to National to call for a return of the Epidemic Response Committee – that short lived creature of Covid. The crucial difference with that committee is that it was run by the opposition, and as such provided a platform for real scrutiny. As Giovannetti writes, the government isn't keen – perhaps in large part because they currently have a firm grip of where and when they'll be questioned. Hipkins told reporters that the country doesn't need to revive the epidemic response committee. That group had been a one-time response to the lack of parliament during lockdown and with the return of question time, the health select committee and a weekly press conference, there are enough venues for scrutiny, he added. Yesterday's day of stumbles makes a mockery of that claim. Question time, as the speaker often reminds the house, is not answer time. Press conferences are also an imperfect creation, where follow-up questions are hurried and lines of inquiry on technical details are rarely able to be fleshed out. Meanwhile, we finally got a sense of what the plan is for the vaccine rollout. Radio NZ reports the next big target is to have about 1.16 million doses administered by the end of June. If that happens, awesome – though as Giovannetti's piece notes, "that's a quarter of the doses that the government had previously suggested would be delivered by then."