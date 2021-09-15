Live updates, September 15: Auckland MIQ worker tests positive for Covid-19

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 15, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Auckland is currently at alert level four, the rest of NZ level two. Send me thoughts and feelings to stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Help us keep you informed on Covid-19 – click here to learn how you can join The Spinoff Members.

8.35am: Lawyer who fled to Wānaka could face disciplinary action – Law Society

A lawyer who flouted Auckland’s level four rules to travel to Wānaka with her partner may face disciplinary action from her profession’s governing body.

The Law Society’s president Tiana Epati told RNZ that if Hannah Rawnsley used her status as a lawyer to cross the boundary, that would be extremely disappointing. “Just bringing the legal profession into disrepute is worth looking into,” said Epati.

While lawyers are not automatically essential workers under level four, Epati said barristers were provided with letters that could allow them to travel to particular priority hearings during lockdown.

“It’s a police investigation. Where there is a police investigation we allow that to run its full course, if there are charges we allow those to be considered in court. It’s only after that that we would begin the disciplinary process,” said Epati.

Epati was unaware of any other situations where lawyers had used documentation to wrongly cross the border.

7.45am: Auckland MIQ worker tests positive for Covid-19

A staff member at an Auckland managed isolation hotel has tested positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said.

Surveillance testing revealed the positive result at the So hotel in downtown Auckland. A spokesperson told the Herald that an investigation was under way and there was so far no evidence of transmission within the facility.

“The worker is fully vaccinated, has been regularly tested and is now isolating in a quarantine facility,” they said. “The hours worked by the [staffer] means they had limited contact with guests at this hotel.”

Two household contacts of the worker have now been confirmed as close contacts.

Health minister Andrew Little, on the media rounds this morning, said the risk was “low”.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Four out of five cases in delta outbreak are unvaccinated. Newsroom reports that the unvaccinated are disproportionately represented among new Covid-19 cases. About 84% of people in hospital with the virus are unvaccinated, nearly double the 42.8% of the general population that hasn’t had a jab. The numbers reflect what is being seen overseas in populations that are more highly vaccinated but suffering new waves of infections. In those countries, the vast majority of hospitalisations are from the minority that has avoided the vaccine.

The double jab ute. To help boost vaccine levels in areas with low uptake, the government is launching “Mr. Whippy-style” vaccine buses that will start in Northland, according to The Spinoff’s live updates. The prime minister said yesterday that Auckland is in lockdown because of low vaccine levels. If you’ve got a good name suggestion for the buses, send it to me.

The Covid numbers: 15 new cases were reported yesterday and 26% (8) of the previous day’s cases were active in the community while infectious. All the cases were in Auckland. 970 cases have now been detected in the delta outbreak and 394 have recovered. 22 people are in hospital, 4 in ICU. 54,877 people were vaccinated yesterday.

Couple who flew to Wānaka apologise, no longer seeking name suppression. RNZ reports that the two, who broke lockdown rules, are a judge’s son and his barrister partner. They got name suppression on Monday night, but after a day of rampant speculation online, have dropped it. William Willis, a 35-year-old equestrian from Karaka, and Hannah Rawnsley, a 26-year-old barrister from Pukekohe, crossed the Auckland boundary by misusing essential worker exemptions and then taking a flight south, police have said. Charge are expected for the pair. The man’s mother said she was “appalled” by his actions.

The Cook Islands won’t reopen to New Zealanders until community transmission ends. The Cook Islands’ prime minister has said there will need to be no community transmission for 14 days in New Zealand and travellers will need to be double jabbed before a getaway to Raro, according to Stuff.

Foodstuffs has denied food prices are high in New Zealand and doesn’t think it has high profits. In late July, the commerce commission concluded that the country’s two big supermarket operators are excessively profitable, anti-competitive and charge high prices. The commission gave the government a number of options, including breaking the companies up. According to Stuff, Foodstuffs’ chief executive has denied nearly all the commission’s findings, but conceded that he’d be willing to consider a code of conduct and undoing land covenants the company created around the country to stop competitors from setting up shop.

