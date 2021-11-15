Live updates, November 15: Ardern not concerned by rapid spread of delta around North Island

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 15, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

The agenda

Today’s Covid-19 numbers will come via written statement from The Ministry of Health. There are currently confirmed cases in several parts of the North Island. I’ll have the numbers for you as soon as they arrive in my inbox. 4pm: Jacinda Ardern will provide an update on alert level restrictions in Auckland and the Waikato. We’re also expecting an update on Covid-19 vaccine booster shots. Further details on Auckland’s border won’t come until later in the week.

10.00am: Act calls for testing alternative to vaccine mandates

The Act Party says vaccine mandates for the likes of school teachers should not automatically see staff forced to walk off the job.

From today, all student-facing school workers must have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in order to keep their job.

David Seymour said routine testing should be available as an alternative. “Act is pro-vaccination; we are frustrated by those who are refusing the vaccine. But the issue has now become divisive and mean spirited,” he said. “It’s time for the government to apply the approach of the Danish government, Air New Zealand, and its own requirement for teachers to all mandates – testing every 72-hours for the unvaccinated.”

Seymour said no sector can afford to lose staff at the moment and regular testing would still provide reassurance to people encountering essential workers that they are safe. “From mid-December, Air New Zealand’s official policy for domestic travel will be to require either vaccination or a negative test within 72-hours to fly. If it is good enough for Air New Zealand passengers flying around the country, is it not good enough for your midwife?”

9.00am: November 29 is not freedom day

After some confusion and misinterpretation, Jacinda Ardern has clarified that November 29 will not necessarily mark a sudden reopening of the Auckland border.

That date, which will see cabinet meet to consider when to introduce the new traffic light system, was misunderstood by some to be the day when alert level restrictions would drop in Auckland.

Speaking to Newshub this morning, Jacinda Ardern said that’s not guaranteed. “We gave a very strong signal that, at that meeting, we will be making decisions to flip Auckland into the new framework soon after. Nothing’s changed,” she said. “We make the decision on the 29th, we announce that decision on the 29th and then there’ll be a date that we then flip in.”

Ardern also reiterated her promise to allow Aucklanders to travel for Christmas and signalled that an announcement will be coming on Wednesday. No further details are known, but the Herald has reported that one option could see checkpoints imposed around areas with low vaccination rates.

8.00am: Ardern not concerned by rapid spread of delta around North Island

The prime minister isn’t concern by the recent rapid spread of Covid-19 around the North Island.

Over the past few days, new community cases of delta have cropped up in Rotorua, the Tararua district and Taupō, while Masterton is on high alert after a confirmed case visited the town.

Jacinda Ardern told RNZ it was not unexpected. “The fact that we have for such a long period of time managed to keep this outbreak predominantly to Auckland [and] the Waikato, which has allowed time for people to continue to be vaccinated, that speaks to the huge effort at the border,” she said.

“For the most part, there is either a link or a strong theory as to how it’s come to be in those places, mostly linked back to Auckland.”

Ardern said that elimination remained the goal outside of Auckland, yet lockdowns were not likely to be used. “We are continuing to heavily contact trace and manage to try and extinguish cases, because we have the ability to do so,” Ardern said. However: “we are less and less using [lockdowns] because we feel they are fairly contained.” The high levels of vaccination meant that restrictions were not as necessary, she said.

Yesterday’s headlines, in brief

There are 207 new community cases of Covid-19 – the highest on record.

Of those, 192 are in Auckland, seven in Waikato, two in Northland, four in the Lakes district, and two in the Tararua district.

There are 90 people in hospital with Covid-19, including seven in ICU.

A resident of Edmonton Care Home has died in North Shore hospital with Covid-19.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

The Black Caps lost another final (sorry). This bulletin was written while ignoring, then watching, then wishing I could unsee the Twenty20 final between Australia and New Zealand. I asked The Offspin host Simon Day to send through his thoughts in “a couple lines” and he sent me three paragraphs. Here they are:

When Australia beat Pakistan in the second semi final I pretended to be excited by the opportunity for the Black Caps to prove themselves against the one team that continues to dominate them. Honestly, I was terrified.

Sadly, the inevitable happened. Despite a genius innings from Kane Williamson the Black Caps always seemed a step behind. And then David Warner (of all people) and Mitchell Marsh took the game away by the end of the ninth over of the Australian innings and never gave it back.

To be finalists in all three formats of the game is a huge achievement for the New Zealand cricket team. Being a Black Caps fan in 2021 is an entirely different experience to the first 30 years of my life. But the horrible feeling of losing to the Australians remains intensely familiar.

The Covid numbers: Sunday’s total of 207 new confirmed cases was the highest since the pandemic began. There are 90 cases in hospital and nine in ICU/HDU. A woman in her 90s has died in North Shore hospital with Covid-19. She was a resident of Edmonton Care Home where there has been an outbreak with 25 cases among staff and residents.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

Covid-19 is making its way around the North Island. On Friday there were confirmed cases in Auckland, Waikato, Northland and Taranaki. By Sunday, there were new cases found in Rotorua, Taupō and the Tararua district. With the virus also detected in wastewater samples from Tauranga and Mount Maunganui on November 10 and 11, the Bay of Plenty DHB has been preparing for Covid-19 to arrive any day now, reports NZ Herald (paywalled). “Both hospitals (Tauranga and Whakātane) are both pretty full at the moment … so we’re having to be really thoughtful about how we will react to outbreaks and make sure we’ve got multiple plans for different scenarios,” said DHB chief executive Pete Chandler.

