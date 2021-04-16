Live updates, April 16: Amazon to get even more money under new deal with government

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for April 16, bringing you the latest news throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

12.10pm: Bridges denies leadership aspirations after week of rumours

Former National Party leader Simon Bridges has once again denied suggestions he is vying for his old job back.

Rumours have been circulating that Bridges and new MP Christopher Luxon have their sights set on ousting Judith Collins and Shane Reti.

Speaking to Newshub today, Bridges called opposition leader “the worst job in New Zealand” and shut down rumours he’d teamed up with Luxon.

“I don’t want to be the leader of the National Party – I don’t know how many times I can say it,” Bridges said.

“There’s been a little bit of rumour and speculation, that’s all it is. It’s wrong. Right now, National’s got a hard job to do. Leader of the Opposition is the worst job in New Zealand, but it’s an important job.”

10.40am: Amazon to get even more money under new deal with government

The government is defending its decision to give even more taxpayer money to Amazon – one of the world’s biggest and richest companies – thanks to a newly agreed deal with the multinational.

Under the deal, which is technically a memorandum of understanding, Amazon will receive an extra 5% from the Screen Production Grant for its Lord of the Rings series, in addition to the 20% it already qualifies for. As part of the deal, the company has agreed to send a team of senior staff to New Zealand to look for “opportunities”. It’s not yet clear whether founder Jeff Bezos will be part of that team.

Economic development minister Stuart Nash has defended paying the company even more from the government’s purse, telling Stuff the Lord of the Rings production will make it all worthwhile. “This will be the largest television series ever made,” Nash said. “These grants are part and parcel of the international film industry, and without this you don’t get a look in the door.”

While it is unknown whether Amazon will open a local distribution centre for its online shop, the deal could see the company establishing offshoots of its other businesses here. As a minimum, Stuff reports, it is required to partner with local research houses.

“[Amazon] would work closely with MBIE and with our industries to look at where innovation can occur depending on where it is needed in a particular series,” Nash said.

10.10am: Vaccine promo campaign to ramp up from next week

The publicity campaign for the Covid-19 vaccine is ramping up next week and will include letterbox drops, television ads, and social media promotion.

However, according to RNZ, seven months of surveys by Horizon Research and University of Auckland’s school of public health show that 9.4% percent of New Zealanders have no plans to get the jab.

Ashley Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health’s campaign will be about encouraging as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

“It will include booklets out in people’s letterboxes, it will include TV ads, radio ads, all the social media channels. It will include videos of champions … people New Zealanders will know to point them towards where they can find good information,” Bloomfield said.

Despite data suggesting a lot of people may need convincing around the jab, Bloomfield said he was confident that number would decline over time. “We are fortunate here in New Zealand because at the moment we’re safe and protected because of our border arrangements. But of course, as we want to open up the border that will change and I think people’s perception of the importance of vaccination may also change, too,” he said.

9.40am: Animal welfare concerns prompt greyhound racing review

A review into greyhound racing has been announced by the government over concerns around the industry’s attempts to improve animal welfare.

Racing minister Grant Robertson said while Greyhound Racing NZ has reported “some progress” in implementing recommendations from the Hansen Report, there is still some way to go.

“I have informed Greyhound Racing NZ that I am not satisfied the recommendations are being implemented in a way that is improving animal welfare, and with their failure to provide sufficient information on changes they are making,” Robertson said.

“It is the responsibility of the industry to hold itself accountable and ensure the best possible standards of welfare for greyhounds. Should the review show that progress has not been sufficient, a further fundamental look at the greyhound racing industry may be required.”

When the Facts Change on the big fight for housing and climate action at council level

You may think the big decisions around housing affordability and climate change are being made in the Beehive – but in this week’s episode of When the Facts Change, Bernard Hickey suggests these issues are actually manifesting in a series of house-to-house and street-by-street fights at council level.

To find out more, he talks to Tamatha Paul from the Wellington City Council and Auckland city councillor Efeso Collins about how young renters and activists wanting higher density housing and more pedestrian and cycling friendly transport routes will have to fight the battle of their lives in next year’s local elections.

Subscribe and listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast provider.

8.00am: Fine for using a cell phone while driving almost doubles

You’ll seen be fined $150 if you’re caught using a cell phone while behind the wheel, transport minister Michael Wood has announced.

That’s a $70 increase from the current $80 penalty and brings the infringement in line with other driving offences. You are already pinged $150 for incidents such as unsafe passing, failing to give way and failing to stop at a stop sign.

“Police issued over 40,000 infringement notices for this offence last year. Driver distraction is a serious road safety issue, and inattention – including from mobile phones – can have tragic consequences,” said Wood. “Between 2015 and 2019, there were 22 road deaths in New Zealand and 73 serious injuries where drivers were distracted by a mobile phone.”

Wood said the actual number is likely to be higher as it can be difficult for police to detect phone use when they attend crashes.

“Increasing the infringement fee to $150 means it will now match similar offences. This is our way of saying Kiwis need to take this seriously and put away the phone while driving,” Wood added.

Donna Govorko from Students Against Dangerous Driving (SADD) told TVNZ the increased penalty is a step in the right direction. “We use [phones] for everything now… and it’s like an addiction almost,” she said. “It’s become a really big problem in our culture and it doesn’t stop when you get behind the wheel and drive.”