Live updates, March 17: Greens bring back capital gains tax argument as house prices skyrocket

March 17

8.00am: Greens bring back capital gains tax argument as house prices skyrocket

The Greens want property investors pay a capital gains tax whenever they sell a house. The party has released a four-point housing plan that it says will help ease the skyrocketing housing market.

The party’s finance spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said it’s time for bold action on housing, such as removing tax incentives for investors by scrapping the five-year cap for the bright line test.

“Anyone selling a residential investment property that is not their primary home should have to pay tax on profits,” the party’s finance spokesperson Julie Anne Genter told RNZ. “Any cap extension, to 10 or 15 years for example, just kicks the can down the road a few years, while property investors will hold on to their properties until the day after the bright line test is over.”

Genter said this involved “tweaking the current rules” – and was questioned on whether it was a way around formally labelling it as a new tax. “It’s a way of enforcing the existing law,” said Genter. “If you have a cap then there’s an incentive to hold onto a property for an arbitrary amount of time. Just get rid of the cap.”

Under Jacinda Ardern, the Labour-led government has pledged not to introduce any “new” taxes.

Pushed on whether rent prices could rise as a result, Genter said it would still be important to have incentives for housing supply: “if you are sitting on land, banking it for capital gains at the moment you pay no tax if you hold onto it long enough. In this scenario, you would have to pay the tax on it. [But] if you built the houses, you could deduct that so you wouldn’t pay any tax on the increase and the value and the land.”

Finance minister Grant Robertson is expected to announce a housing supply policy next week.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Widespread agreement is forming that a trans-Tasman bubble would now be a good thing for the country – but how to get there is another matter entirely. The first part of this hasn’t always been the case – some of the outbreaks Australia had last year were seriously frightening, and if a bubble were in place could have caused similar problems here. But the pandemic is well in hand over the ditch now, and their vaccination programme has seen well over 100,000 people get a first dose. So what’s the hold up?

According to the NZ government, it almost got over the line last month before Australia pulled out. Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins told parliament yesterday that Australia had changed some of their key terms, which Radio NZ reports has been blamed for setting back progress. The fact that such a setback couldn’t be overcome diplomatically is a worrying sign for the overall relationship, which as Stuff’s political editor (and Aussie politics expert) Luke Malpass writes is under heavy strain. This is not least because of the continued deportations being pushed by the Australian government, including a recent case of a 15 year old boy, and a note on this – contrary to earlier reports, that deportation did not take place under the ‘501’ programme.

The National party says the bubble should be opened now, and the economic damage from closed borders is the fault of the government. The NZ Herald reports Judith Collins has accused the government of “dragging their heels” on it, and that tourism towns like Queenstown are dying without international visitors. There are legitimate questions to be asked about that narrative and the economic model Queenstown previously ran, but it’s undeniable that many tourism businesses are now at the wall. Australian PM Scott Morrison took a dig last week at the NZ government, saying that if the government didn’t want Australian tourists spending money in Queenstown, “that’s a matter for them”.

It’s probably also important to remember that a trans-Tasman bubble isn’t purely an economic issue. Thousands of families will have been split as a result of the closed borders, with hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders living on the other side. And a year is a long time to go without having any prospect of seeing your loved ones.

Meanwhile, progress on a bubble with the Cook Islands continues. RNZ Pacific reported last week that progress was being made on that country’s contact tracing system – a “key element” in getting the bubble off the ground. PM Mark Brown is expected to arrive in New Zealand next week for discussions, despite currently facing fraud charges – a full rundown of which can be found on the Cook Islands News.