Live updates, October 17: Super Saturday breaks records

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 17, by Alice Neville. Auckland is now at step one of the alert level three pathway, Northland and parts of Waikato are in regular level three. Reach me on aliceneville@thespinoff.co.nz

Our coverage of Covid-19 depends on support from members. Join us here.



7.15am: Will the Super Saturday afterglow last? What to expect today

It’s likely to be a little less exciting than yesterday’s Super Saturday Vaxathon*, but there are a few things to look out for today. Around 1pm, the Ministry of Health’s daily Covid-19 update will arrive in my inbox and I’ll have all the pertinent info here for you just as quickly as I can copy and paste.

As well as case numbers and the like, the official numbers from yesterday’s massive vaccination drive will be revealed. As of 10pm last night, the total number of arms jabbed across the motu yesterday was 129,995 – 39,024 first doses and 90,971 second doses. It was the biggest ever day for Māori vaccinations, with 10,941 first doses and 10,874 second doses, and the biggest vax day for Auckland – 8,957 people got their first dose and 31,686 people their second. That means 89% of the eligible population of Tāmaki Makaurau have now had at least one dose. Nationwide, 85% of the eligible population have had at least their first jab, and 65% are fully vaccinated.

There were a relatively low 41 cases yesterday, but just over half (21) were yet to be epidemiologically linked to the outbreak. Those unlinked cases have risen sharply: there are now 124 from the past 14 days. Compare that to a week ago, when unlinked cases from the preceding 14 days totalled 30.

*If you missed yesterday’s eight-hour televised Vaxathon extravaganza or simply want to relive the highlights (Ashley Bloomfield dancing! Lorde talking about apple turnovers! Marlon Williams singing ‘Purea Nei’ in a food court!), I thoroughly recommend Alex Casey and Tara Ward’s recap.