Live updates, February 19: First Covid-19 vaccine to be given out today

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for February 19. Get me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Auckland is currently at alert level two and the rest of the country, level one.

Our Members make The Spinoff happen. Every dollar contributed directly funds our editorial team – click here to learn more about how you can support us from as little as $1.

7.50am: First Covid-19 vaccine to be given out today

While the official Covid-19 vaccine rollout kicks off tomorrow, today will see the people responsible for giving out the vaccinations getting the jab themselves.

It’s almost a year since New Zealand reported its first case of Covid-19.

Vaccinators will receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine today after a “dry run” this week that saw them learn what to do if things go wrong.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins has admitted we may never know the source of the recent Auckland outbreak. “We might not be able to get to a point where we say, ‘actually, this is what we think is the most likely [source]’,” he said, according to the Herald. The cause of the August outbreak also remained a mystery, Hipkins added.

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The Wellington City Council has made a dramatic series of votes, in a bid to come to grips with their current budget crisis. Many have proven to be distinctly unpopular with the politically engaged folk of the capital on social media – that’s how I came to be aware of the votes happening in the first place – but it could end up setting the tone for how the Council is viewed for the rest of their term. It was all in an effort to get the proposed long term plan over the line, so the effects could be far-reaching. The city is also in a perilous financial position, leaving many councillors feeling there is no alternative but cuts.

The biggest news was the plan to partially privatise the library. Ever since it was shut due to earthquake risk, the library has been a problem the council hasn’t really had any way to deal with. As the NZ Herald’s Georgina Campbell reports, that flies in the face of what councillors had previously agreed to, and many were angry and taken by surprise at this move. It won a vote regardless, but politically it is likely to be a real sore of an issue leading into the next elections – Radio NZ reports councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said “tot on my watch, no way” to the prospect of it.

The last-minute nature of many of those votes was a constant theme of the meeting. Stuff’s Joel MacManus was watching the live stream, noting that Council “effectively attempted to budget the next decade on the fly, throwing more than 30 amendments at the plan over the course of the day.” Cycleways were also part of the debate, with a big upgrade to the cycling budget narrowly losing. The deciding vote against the package ended up being deputy mayor Sarah Free, who was elected as part of the Green Party slate. A smaller amendment on funding for cycleways was later passed.

In political terms, the meeting appears to have done nothing to improve the already strained working relationships of councillors. And now they’re going to have to face the public on it all. As Macmanus writes, “their plan for the next 10 years was a chaotic patchwork plan which left no-one particularly happy, and will likely lead to the most contentious public consultation in recent memory.” Who ever said local government didn’t matter?

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines

Free period products will be made available in all schools from June this year, the government announced.

Facebook announced it is banning publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content.

There were no new community cases announced on Auckland’s first day back at alert level two.

All employees at LSG Sky Chefs – the workplace of one of the latest Covid-19 community cases – have tested negative for the coronavirus.

New Zealand’s fertility rate is down “1.61 births per woman” in 2020, according to new data by Stats NZ.