Live updates, September 19: Will Auckland move to level three on Wednesday?

Welcome to The Spinoff's live updates for September 19. Auckland is currently at alert level four, the rest of NZ level two.

8.30am: Will Auckland move to level three on Wednesday? The factors that will drive cabinet’s decision

Tēnā koutou katoa, nau mai haere mai ki ngā kawepūrongo o Rātapu, te tekau mā iwi o Mahuru. Good morning and welcome to live updates for Sunday, September 19.

While the rest of the country enjoys the relative normality of delta two, alert level four drags on in Auckland. It’s day 33 today, which was the final day of the first level four lockdown in 2020. It’s been a slog, and, as Stuff reports, lockdown fatigue is setting in, with police issuing a reminder to Aucklanders that nice weather is no excuse for breaches, after people flocked to beaches yesterday.

Earlier in the week, cabinet made an “in-principle” decision that Tāmaki Makaurau would down to alert level three at 11.59pm on Wednesday. We’ll learn tomorrow at a 4pm post-cabinet press conference if that decision stands. Yesterday’s case numbers didn’t look great, as you’ll see from the chart below, rising to 20 after four days of downward trending numbers – 15, 14, 13, 11.

Importantly, thought, 19 of those cases were household or known contacts of existing cases, according to the Ministry of Health, with one yet to be linked to the outbreak. They weren’t unexpected, and were hopefully in isolation during the infectious period – we’ll find that out in today’s 1pm update. Compare that to Friday’s relatively low 11 cases, when seven were infectious in the community, and two were yet to be linked to the outbreak – among a number of cases in recent days who were found to have Covid only because they presented at Middlemore hospital and were tested as protocol, rather than because they were linked to known cases or had been at locations of interest.

“Unexpected cases and unlinked cases are much more important than the total,” epidemiologist Michael Baker told Stuff. So even if we don’t see a significant drop in case numbers today and tomorrow, if they’re all clearly linked to existing cases, the move to level three could still go ahead as planned.

But it will be a tough call for the government, as the Herald reports. “The heat is on the government from a business and economic viewpoint but at the same time we’ve still got 20 new cases today,” Auckland University public health professor Collin Tukuitonga said yesterday. While staying at level four would most likely stamp out the outbreak, “On the other hand, everybody’s a bit over level four, people need a bit of light at the end of the tunnel … it’s probably worth taking a calculated risk,” said modeller Shaun Hendy of Te Pūnaha Matatini earlier in the week.

We’ll be learning more, including today’s number of new cases, at a 1pm press conference at the Beehive – we’ll bring you all the details here.

