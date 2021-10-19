Live updates, October 19: Covid numbers due at 1pm; Labour and National announce historic joint housing plan

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 19, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

1pm: Jacinda Ardern is back at the podium today. We’ll hear the latest Covid-19 numbers and the PM will likely face further questions about this Friday’s announced announcement.

12.35pm: Will we now see house prices drop?

Will today’s new housing policy bring house prices down for first home buyers? Here’s what the housing minister and opposition leader said at their joint press conference.

Megan Woods: “I think we will see the capacity for more supply. We know that we do have a housing shortage and that is one of the things that is driving the crisis that we’re seeing in New Zealand. We don’t see this as simply a supply and demand problem. What we want to see is the enabling of more affordable houses being built and what this will do is allow it. We have planning rules in some parts of our cities that actively stop a typology that is affordable for people to purchase.”

Judith Collins: “No. I don’t see this as a supply shock. I believe it is a shot in the arm to make sure that the country doesn’t continue down a path whereby housing is something that other people own and our kids get to own.”

12.00pm: Labour and National announce plan to boost housing supply, cut red tape

Labour and National have joined forces for an “historic”, bipartisan announcement aimed at cutting red tape and boosting housing supply.

Under the new policy, the parties claim at least 48,200 and as many as 105,500 new homes will be built in the next five to eight years. In Auckland alone, at least 27,900 new dwellings are expected to be constructed over that time and it’s hoped work could be under way by August next year.

The parties have agreed to bring forward implementation of the National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD), which obliges councils to allow intensification. Homes of up to three storeys will be able to be built on most sites without the need for a resource consent – up from the current rule allowing for one, two storey house.

Housing minister Megan Woods said while there is no silver bullet for the housing crisis, today’s announcement will make a difference. “New Zealand’s housing shortage is being made worse in our biggest cities by limits on the number and types of houses that can be built. These changes will enable more homes that are attractive to first home buyers to be built in areas closer to their work, public transport and community facilities,” said Woods.

Today’s plan has been worked on alongside the National Party, which Woods said ensured “stable, enduring policy on urban density”.

Read more: Rare show of cross-party accord paves way for rezoning breakthrough

National’s leader Judith Collins said the party acted constructively with the government to deliver this policy. “While parliament is an adversarial place by nature, it is important that politics can be put aside in emergency situations – be it responding to terror attacks, getting the message out on vaccinations, or addressing our housing emergency,” said Collins.

“Today is truly a historic moment for New Zealand: a time when our two major political parties stepped up together to give kiwis the right to build. It is a positive reflection on our democracy and our system of government that, when the time requires, National and Labour can work together to tackle the big issues facing New Zealand.”

But – there is more work to do, said the party’s housing spokesperson Nicola Willis. “National will keep pushing for the changes needed to address New Zealand’s housing challenges,” she said. “The select committee process will create an opportunity to hear feedback from builders, developers, local authorities, home owners and renters on how we can make this bill better.”

Watch the announcement live below.

11.30am: National and Labour join forces to tackle housing crisis

Labour and National are poised to announce a joint housing policy at a lunchtime press conference.

The announcement is targeted at New Zealand’s housing crisis and follows a long period of negotiation between the two parties. Parliamentary sources have told the Spinoff that the work to achieve cross-party consensus has been closely guarded, with many MPs on both sides only learning of the plans in recent days.

Environment minister David Parker and housing minister Megan Woods will front the announcement alongside National’s Judith Collins and Nicola Willis.

We’ll have a livestream for you – and a full write-up – at midday.

10.50am: Māori health providers worried ‘catastrophe’ on the way

Māori health providers are disappointed that Auckland won’t be moving into a “circuit breaker” level four lockdown – and have warned the city may be heading for catastrophe.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said a return to level four would be unlikely to help the situation in Auckland, instead choosing to retain current restrictions for another two weeks.

National Hauora Coalition clinical director Dr Rawiri Jansen told The Hui the country was now at a critical moment. “I’m deeply concerned we may have a catastrophe coming soon,” he said. We could be heading for a Victoria situation, warned Jansen. “They had ambulances stacked that they couldn’t unload in their hospitals and we are in grave danger of being in the situation. I’m really keen for people to hold the line, to do the work so we can avoid those kinds of catastrophic outcomes.”

If New Zealand reaches a similar point, Jansen said Māori will likely suffer the worst. “We are in harm’s way. Our whānau, our communities, the least vaccinated communities in Aotearoa, we are at high risk from the impact of Covid and we don’t have many weeks left,” he said.

9.40am: Robertson denies ‘drip feeding’ reopening plan

The government has been forced to defend “drip feeding” information about Auckland’s pathway out of lockdown.

At yesterday’s 4pm press conference, Jacinda Ardern revealed more details about schools reopening would be announced on Wednesday while the traffic light system/vaccine targets won’t come out until Friday.

Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking accused the government of treating New Zealand like children by teasing announcements so far ahead of time. But the deputy PM Grant Robertson disagreed: “We thought it was only fair to indicate that at the end of the week we’d be making announcements about the framework,” he said. “If we’d left that out, I think we would have been the subject of heavy criticism as well,” said Robertson.

Further details still needed to be finalised, he added. “We want to be answer all the questions in one place, at one time, and that’s what’s going to happen on Friday.” Work was still ongoing for tomorrow’s schools announcement, said Robertson, including engagement with the relevant sector.

8.35am: Auckland will be out of lockdown by Christmas – Ardern

The prime minister has given the clearest indication yet that Auckland will be out of lockdown in time for Christmas.

Appearing on TVNZ’s Breakfast, Jacinda Ardern faced a simple question from host Matty McLean: “Are we going to be out of this by Christmas?”

Ardern responded: “I believe so, yes”.

The prime minister acknowledged that Aucklanders have been doing it tough but said that things would be different with vaccines.

Over on The AM Show, Ardern gave a similar message – although was less definitive regarding a Christmas opening up date.

“[The] current list of travel exemption reasons, there is some movement… what we want to recognise is there’s a whole bunch of other reasons that are totally valid, particularly as we come up to Christmas. Families wanting to be reunited. So it’s how do we balance that need, with the desire of the rest of the country to be safe from Covid during an outbreak.”

Less than an hour earlier, on RNZ, Ardern said she had been warned against setting reopening dates.

8.20am: Unvaccinated will miss out on ‘everyday things’, says Ardern

Aucklanders will soon have a vaccination number to strive for when the government reveals its new traffic light system. Due to be announced Friday, the new framework will replace our existing alert levels and will be tied to specific vaccination targets.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern, appearing on RNZ this morning, had a simple warning for the unvaccinated. “If you are not vaccinated there will be everyday things that you miss out on,” she said. Introducing vaccine mandates was about “rewarding those who have gone out and done the right thing” and keeping away people who are less safe, said Ardern.

“We do need to set some goals but also demonstrate to Aucklanders what the pathway is rather than have them waiting week to week,” she said.

The government has been reluctant to introduce a vaccine target until now. Last month, Ardern defended the lack of a specific number and told Newshub she wouldn’t be tying the end of lockdowns to a vaccination threshold. Despite that, Ardern said this week’s announcement was not a change in tactic. The government had been warned against announcing specific dates for opening up, said Ardern, such as a freedom day.

“What we are signalling is the framework [and] what it will take to move into that framework,” she said.

8.00am: North Shore partygoer dobs himself into police

A man who attended a party on Auckland’s North Shore in breach of Covid-19 restrictions has apologised for his actions and dobbed himself into police.

Jaydn McCarthy was one of about 50 people who attended the party in the suburb of Redvale. In posts on his social media, seen by The Spinoff, McCarthy said he wished to apologise to “all of New Zealand” for his “selfish” behaviour. “My actions were irresponsible and placed many at risk in various ways,” he wrote.

“I have voluntarily owned up to the appropriate authorities… and will accept the disciplinary outcome.” McCarthy said he took a Covid test the day after the party and tested negative. He will remain isolated for 14 days.

McCarthy told the Herald he had travelled from Hamilton to Auckland last week to help with his family’s business. He denied rumours he had used that travel exemption specifically to attend the party.

Yesterday, police arrested a 28-year-old man alleged to have been the party’s organiser.

Yesterday’s announcements in summary

Auckland remains in current level three settings for at least two weeks.

Parts of Waikato to stay in level three, to be reviewed on Friday.

Northland moves to level two at 11.59pm tonight.

New system with vaccination targets to be outlined on Friday.

There were 60 new community cases of Covid-19 announced yesterday.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

It’ll be another big week for the country’s fight against Covid-19. After a cabinet meeting yesterday afternoon, the prime minister announced that Auckland’s alert level won’t change for at least two weeks, according to The Spinoff’s live updates. The education minister will unveil a plan on Wednesday for reopening Auckland’s schools after nine weeks of lockdown. On Friday, a “traffic light” system will be unveiled to eventually replace the alert levels.

The Covid numbers: The delta outbreak has now surpassed 2,000 total cases. There are 30 cases in hospital and 5 in ICU/HDU. There are now 635 active cases in New Zealand. 57 new community cases were reported in Auckland yesterday and 3 in Waikato. 29,661 people were vaccinated on Sunday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

Opposition is already growing to the government’s traffic light plan. Stuff reports that public health experts and Māori organisations who have been consulted about the plan have voiced their concerns. It’s a significant change from the alert levels and seems to do away with regional lockdowns completely. Vaccine certificates will feature prominently. A red light, the strictest level under the proposed setup, appears to be about a 2.5 according to the current alert levels. The key will be the level of vaccination required before the plan is implemented. The prime minister has said it will be high and some experts are calling for 95% fully vaccinated across the country.

Hamilton is studying the creation of an ‘anti-covid’ border with Raglan. The neighbouring town is a Covid hotspot and Hamilton leaders think border controls could help with the ongoing outbreak. However as the Waikato Times reports, there’s also concern in Hamilton about creating “drama” and being seen to force Raglan locals to be tested and vaccinated. The town has nearly half the cases in the region and below average vaccination levels.

