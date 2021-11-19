Live updates, November 19: Hairdressers could reopen next week in Auckland – report

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 19, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

8.30am: Hairdressers could reopen early in Auckland – report

I don’t know about you, but I’ve grown to love my lengthy lockdown locks. That being said, I probably wouldn’t say no to the opportunity to have them trimmed and tidied up.

According to TVNZ’s Katie Bradford, that could be on the way – and soon. 1News understands hairdressers and beauty therapists may be open next week, ahead of the shift into the traffic light system in around a fortnight.

It’s believed any loosening of restrictions would require the use of vaccine passes after they were made available on Wednesday. However, no final decisions have so far been made and cabinet will next meet on Monday.

One read of this report is that it signals a move to level 3.3 which allows for hairdressers to reopen. However, speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, Ashley Bloomfield refused to signal whether he had advised cabinet to ease restrictions in Auckland. Asked whether a move to level 3.3 was possible, Bloomfield said that was a decision for the government.

8.00am: Worst case scenario shows 16,000 delta cases a week once Auckland opens up

A worst case scenario would see New Zealand facing 16,000 cases of Covid-19 every week from the start of 2022.

New modelling has revealed what might happen once the floodgates open and Aucklanders are free to move around the country from December 15. According to the Herald, that figure of 16,000 comes from taking the worst prediction for case numbers for the area north of the Bombay Hills and tripling it for the whole country.

But, health minister Andrew Little said it’s hard to know for sure how delta is going to spread. “As it moves through the country, there’ll be outbreaks, numbers will spike in one area but not in another, and then it’ll reduce but spike somewhere else, or it might spike in multiple places,” he said.

“That’s why it’s important each DHB and each group of DHBs on a regional basis are equipped to be geared up.”

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield told RNZ we’re not currently on track to hit those worst predictions and he believed it was unlikely. “Even once that boundary lifts… we’re not going to see this sudden surge from 200 to 1000 or more cases overnight,” said Bloomfield. However, we are heading toward a peak of 200 cases per day and Bloomfield said mini-outbreaks will continue outside of Auckland.

Yesterday’s top Covid headlines

There were 167 new community cases of Covid-19 across Auckland, Northland, Waikato, Lakes and Canterbury.

In addition, new cases were confirmed in Ashhurst (near Palmerston North), Levin, Tauranga and Mount Maunganui.

There were two more Covid-related deaths. Both were being treated in hospital.

85 people are in hospital with Covid-19, including six in intensive care.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Some Groundswell organisers cancel planned protests because of ‘fringe elements’. More than 70 of the farming protests are scheduled over the weekend, but the Dominion Post reports that organisers in Masterton have cancelled their event because of the threat of anti-vaxxers. While Groundswell has an expansive agenda, a number of farmers have expressed concerns that the agricultural event has been hijacked. According to the Southland Times, Act and Groundswell’s leader are now asking for an apology after a government minister labelled the event “a mixture of racism and anti-vax”.

The Covid numbers: Two deaths were reported yesterday. There are 85 cases in hospital and 6 in ICU/HDU. There are now 4,172 active cases in New Zealand. 142 new community cases were reported in Auckland yesterday, 17 in Waikato, 5 in Northland, 1 in Bay of Plenty, 1 in Lakes DHB and 1 in Canterbury. 20,408 people were vaccinated on Wednesday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

Bargain interest rates are over, hundreds of thousands abandon house dreams. Fixed mortgage interest rates are up in anticipation of future hikes in the cost of borrowing by the reserve bank, meaning it isn’t possible to dodge next year’s rate increases anymore, Stuff reports. The average one-year rate was 3.82% last month and rising. Coupled with a surge in house prices, nearly 300,000 New Zealanders have given up on plans to buy a house, according to BusinessDesk. Polling shows 27% of non-homeowners don’t want to buy property anymore, more than double the rate over the past three years. After years of frugal living and saving, a number of young people have just given up as prices soar.

Government’s My Covid Record still crashing on second day. The Covid-19 minister said the vaccine pass website was designed to handle the entire country’s population every few hours, but the government has now blamed overeager cyber defences for ongoing errors, according to the NZ Herald. I asked Ben Gracewood, The Spinoff’s chief technology officer, to explain what’s going on:

It’s hard to know precisely what is going wrong, but all signs point to an overloaded system built on a rushed deadline. What we’re seeing seems to be the system letting a few people through at a time, while throwing errors for others. This whole thing is quite literally a waking nightmare for most people who work in IT: deploying a system on a deadline with the whole country watching. Some sort of failure was pretty much guaranteed. The real test will be if the system can remain stable under the constant low-level load we’ll expect over the coming months.

You should be able to build a system to handle four million vaccinated kiwis logging in at once, but doing it in four weeks on a reasonable budget is a huge ask.

