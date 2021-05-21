Live updates, May 21: Government accused of ignoring ‘middle New Zealand’ in budget 2021

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for May 21, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.30am: When the Facts Change – 2021 budget special

There’s a brand new episode of When the Facts Change – and after yesterday’s budget it’s essential listening. Here’s an extract from Bernard Hickey’s accompanying piece:

It’s great the government has righted one of the wrongs of the “Mother of all Budgets”, but there were many, and the work has only started. It should have done much, much more with its pristine balance sheet and a torrent of literally free money sloshing around the world desperate to be invested in government bonds.

The government remains stymied by the bond-vigilante-driven thinking from the early 1990s about keeping debt low, and is missing a giant opportunity to invest heavily in physical and social infrastructure to repair the underinvestment damage of the last 30 years.

Now it should adopt the rest of the WEAG recommendations to increase Working For Families tax credits and widen it out to non-working families. Then there’s the still-massive investment needed in housing, education, health etc.

Read more here and listen to the podcast below.

9.50am: ‘Trucky McTruckface’ – Lower Hutt’s new recycling trucks named

In some far less budget-heavy but arguably just as important news: Hutt City Council has revealed the seven names for its seven new electric recycling trucks. And they are outstanding.

Seeing as the public came up with the names, I shouldn’t be so surprised.

The winning names were Bin Diesel, Truck Norris, Recyclosaurus Rex, Bruce Springclean, Trash Gordon, Chitty Chitty Bin Bin, and Trucky McTruckface.

If it was up to me this would be the only live update all day.

Hutt City Council chief executive Jo Miller – possibly under coercion – said she was very happy with the results.

Newstalk ZB’s Katrina Bennett confirmed that not only are these names official, they will be printed onto the trucks. Incredible stuff.

These are the final official choices! They'll be printed onto the side of the new trucks & then an event's being planned for the next few weeks to show them off. — Katrina Bennett (@KatrinaZBWgtn) May 20, 2021

9.00am: Campaigners ‘devastated’ by $200m Pharmac budget boost

While $200 million for the government’s drug buying agency Pharmac is certainly nothing to ignore – campaigners were hoping for far more from budget 2021.

The cash injection will cover the next four years, meaning it’s a $50 million annual boost.

A recent Newshub report highlighted that for Pharmac to clear the drugs backlog, it would need an extra $400 million every year.

Patient Voice Aotearoa chair Malcolm Mulholland told RNZ that people were considering leaving New Zealand just to get their treatments funded. He said he was “devastated” by the budget.

“There are thousands and thousands of New Zealanders [who] are desperately in need of these drugs and have been for a number of years. Honestly after today’s announcement, I really don’t know what it’s going to take for this government to listen,” he said.

“For this government to get up there and say you know this is a ‘well-being budget’, nothing could be further from the truth for these people and I just don’t know quite what it’s going to take for Robertson and Ardern who want to get up on the world stage and say that they’ve been kind to actually listen to the needs of the people and give Pharmac the money that they need.”

8.15am: Government accused of ignoring ‘middle New Zealand’ in budget 2021

The government is being accused of ignoring “middle New Zealand” in its first budget without the shackles of a coalition.

Yesterday’s budget – dubbed the “Recovery Budget” by the government – will see the largest increase to benefits in a generation, along with millions for Māori housing and a new unemployment insurance scheme.

National’s leader Judith Collins dubbed it “a budget for benefits, not jobs”, but neither Jacinda Ardern nor Grant Robertson are apologetic.

“It’s a balance of all the different things you need to do,” said Robertson on RNZ. “We know that there is more to do. You’ve got to see the budgets across the three years together. I think this is an important step forward but nobody is denying there isn’t more to do.”

Robertson said that, despite the criticism, there is a lot in this budget for job growth that will positively impact middle New Zealanders. “There’s big increase in the health spending, significant boosts to education, all of the things that support job growth for middle New Zealanders,” he said.

“In terms of things like working for families, we are reviewing that. That’s a programme that has been around for a long time that’s supported a lot of middle income New Zealanders and we want to make sure that it’s working well.”

Jacinda Ardern, unsurprisingly, said much the same. As the Herald reports, the PM said this budget would help all New Zealanders.

“We are making investments that are good for our people, and good for the economy,” she said. “So we expect the investments we make will also stimulate the economy in a range of ways – whether it’s building new houses, or putting money in the pockets of low-income families and they’ll be out spending that in the economy. Those are exactly the types of decisions we need to make.”

