Live updates, June 21: Winston Peters reveals if he will be back for 2023 election

12.20pm: New Covid restrictions in Sydney as case numbers grow

New Covid-19 restrictions have been introduced in Sydney after more cases of the coronavirus were reported over the weekend.

According to The Guardian, locals are now required to wear face masks indoors across many parts of the city after the eastern suburbs cluster grew to nine cases. Masks are also compulsory on public transport in Wollongong and Shellharbour, as well as in greater Sydney.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said that restrictions could be tightened if the number of cases continued to rise.

“At this stage, we didn’t want to make the decision to have compulsory face mask wearing across all greater Sydney but if the situation changes overnight, that is an option we will have to consider,” she said. “I know all of us are a bit fatigued after so many months of living with Covid but we can’t drop for now. We have to make sure we aren’t complacent.”

Quarantine-free travel with New South Wales is currently continuing despite the growing risk of the delta strain spreading. The pause on travel with Victoria will be reviewed tomorrow.

11.25am: Lorde teases (even more) new music

Not long after the release of her new single Solar Power, Lorde has teased that a possible follow-up banger could be released this afternoon.

A 21 second video posted to her website has the caption “solstice”, leading many to deduce a new song will be released at the same time as the northern hemisphere’s summer solstice. Here in New Zealand, that would mean 3.32pm this afternoon.

Some fans have even suggested that the “21” seconds of the video are confirmation a song will be released today – June “21”.

All will soon be known… or maybe it won’t.

10.00am: The Fold on the reinvention of Metro Magazine

On the new episode of The Fold podcast, Duncan Greive sits down with Metro editor Henry Oliver, art director Kelvin Soh and food editor Jean Teng to discuss the resurrection of the legendary title. The team just released the third and best issue since its independent revival after the dramatic collapse of Bauer.

They talk about the extraordinary new design scheme, reimagining the tense school rankings, how Auckland’s cafe scene is changing and a pleasingly buoyant ad market.



9.30am: ACC failings toward women, Māori and Pasifika revealed

ACC is biased against women, Māori and Pasifika, according to the organisation itself.

A series of briefings from the Accident Compensation Corporation, sent to the minister in charge Carmel Sepuloni, analysed claims made between June 2015 and July 2020.

As RNZ reported, that analysis found that women are not only less likely to make ACC claims in the first place but more likely to have them declined and receive less compensation than men. Over the past five years, the decline rate for women has risen from 2.2% to 2.6% while the decline rate for men only rose by 0.2% up to 2.1%.

If a woman’s claim was accepted, statistically they would receive just over half the rate of a man.

8.00am: ‘Up to the people of NZ First’ – Winston Peters on if he will be back in 2023

Winston Peters has given his first media interview since returning to the world of politics yesterday.

As The Spinoff’s Toby Manhire explained, Peters addressed party faithful at the NZ First AGM on Sunday afternoon where he rattled through a predictable range of targets. The “ngāti woke” who buy electric cars. Cyclists. Ihumātao. John Key. Gang members. “Māori separatism.” You get the gist.

Despite promising to speak to media after his speech, it took until this morning for Peters to fulfil that – choosing only to speak with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking. “It’s up to the people of New Zealand First,” Peters said when asked if he would be leading the party into the next election. “God willing, if I’m fit and motivated.” He was, the 76-year-old confirmed, feeling fit and motivated.

Just like in yesterday’s speech, Peters was not afraid to criticise his former coalition partner Labour. “At the moment there’s a certain approach that has been taken that you simply cannot explain,” he said, citing the recent harbour cycle bridge proposal. “I was appalled because I’ve never seen such [a] bad policy process.”

Peters said proposals like that did come forward while NZ First was in government, but the party made it as “clear as daylight” that those policies couldn’t work. “Some you could say that, were ‘nutty’.” The He Puapua report, he alleged, was kept from him while in government. “A straight out report on Māori separatism.”

Addressing criticism over his decision to side with Labour in 2017 instead of National, Peters said: “You look at the sex maniacs and the mess that they’re in now and tell me what option did I have?”

He added: “Come on, talk to anyone… you’ve seen one after the other go, can you please tell me what option I had if that was what I had to go with. And I was a guy who was with the National Party before a lot of those people were even born”.

Peters once again affirmed that NZ First was an important “handbrake” on Labour when questioned if that was too negative for the New Zealand public. “Handbrakes are a critical component in a very unsafe vehicle,” he said.

Despite the strong words from the NZ First leader, a Newshub poll released last night revealed the majority of New Zealanders don’t want Peters back in parliament: 70.1%. Just under 20% do want Peters back and the rest don’t know.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

It was a small Friday announcement, but could end up having significant impacts on how the law understands the structure of families. Justice minister Kris Faafoi has announced New Zealand’s 66 year old adoption laws will be reviewed, and public consultation is being sought. The NZ Herald’s Michael Neilson has reported on what underpins the desire for a review. Basically, when these laws were written, they favoured heterosexual nuclear families, along with the concept of a “clean break” for kids who were adopted out from their birth parents.

But as we’ve come to understand in the decades since, traditional family structures aren’t necessarily the norm any more. For example, the Māori concept of whāngai – in which a child is brought up by relatives (usually relatives at least) of the birth parents – often involves the child being aware of the situation from a young age, and still having some form of relationship with their birth parents. “We want to learn more about the tikanga behind whāngai and how these principles could be reflected in our laws,” said Faafoi.

For many, this will be a legislative review with deeply personal elements. On Newshub Nation over the weekend, MP Paul Eagle discussed being adopted out because of a lack of support for solo parents in the 70s. It took 20 years for him to meet his birth mother. He said since sharing his story several years ago hundreds of people have got in touch with stories of their own. If people want to have their say on the law reform, the discussion document can be found here.

Winston Peters has returned to the public eye with a speech at the NZ First party conference. Stuff’s Henry Cooke reports there was a tone of defiance, with Peters vowing he’d bring the party back into parliament in 2023. It was also notable for the attacks made on the government – in fairness, this isn’t exactly one way traffic, with Labour both implicitly and explicitly saying they’ve been pushing ahead since the election with things NZ First put a handbrake on during the last term. Toby Manhire put together an analysis of the speech, and whether NZ First really can make it back.