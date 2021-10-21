Live updates, October 21: Andrew Little defends hospital capacity – again

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 21, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

8.45am: Crew asked to isolate onboard despite 18-day voyage

The New Zealand crew of a boat off the coast of Taranaki will have to isolate onboard for a fortnight – despite being at sea for 18 days.

The MMA Vision has been undertaking survey work of the sea floor for the new Southern Cross cable.

All 18 crew members tested negative for Covid-19 before boarding in Auckland. However, on the return trip to New Plymouth, the vessel has been advised that they must complete a 14 day isolation period because the boat left the “economic exclusion zone”. The crew have not left the vessel for the entire 18 day period.

According to the NZ Seafarers group, the New Plymouth DHB agreed that an exemption should be granted for the crew however The Ministry of Health declined the application citing safety concerns. “The government did not cite any safety concerns when 23 crew from the Interislander ferry Aratere were granted a full exemption from MIQ after being in dry-dock in Sydney this month, allowing the entire crew to walk off the vessel straight into Wellington after a 12 day trip,” said an NZ Seafarers spokesperson.

“For the 18 crew onboard the MMA Vision it seems there is one rule for private companies, and another for government owned companies.”

The spokesperson said it was “absurd” that crossing an “imaginary line” was all that prevented the crew from being able to return to the mainland.

8.05am: Andrew Little defends hospital capacity – again

The health minister has once again defended the capacity of our ICU system to cope with a rise in Covid-19 cases, despite concerns from workers.

Middlemore Hospital is predicting 20 Covid cases a day in its emergency room by next month and nurses say they are already stressed.

“I understand there’s a sense of anxiety around the nursing workforce – those in ED – because we’re at that point where things are starting to change,” Andrew Little told RNZ. “The whole way that this government has managed the response to Covid, right back to last year, one of the critical issues we’ve had in our mind is the impact on the health system, and making sure that the decisions we take in what we do minimises that impact so that we don’t see overwhelmed hospitals.”

Little said the government was aware that health workers were stressed and was trying to address that. “The surge capacity is available. We’ve trained nearly 1400 nurses to work in an ICU environment.”

Last week, Little said the country’s hospitals can surge up to 550 ICU beds in the coming weeks if needed as the delta outbreak worsens. The group representing those who actually staff the beds said it was more like 186. Little said he gets a daily update on hospitals and was keeping a very close eye on number.

“Some of the modelling is some of the worst case scenario modelling but at the moment the hospitalisation rate is roughly 5%,” he said.

More health workers will arrive from overseas in about a month, said Little, with a special allocation of MIQ rooms set aside to help this happen. More than 120 nurses have already been brought to Auckland from other parts of the country since the start of this outbreak.

On the return of senior students to school next week, Little said the age group returning were able to be vaccinated and most were already jabbed. Other measures were also being taken at schools to stop Covid spread and prevent hospitalisations, he claimed.

7.45am: Yesterday’s headlines

There are 60 new delta cases in the community, with 22 unlinked to the outbreak.

Four of today’s cases are in Waikato, including two mystery cases in Te Awamutu.

There are now 166 mystery cases from the past fortnight.

Senior students in level three will be able to return to school from next Tuesday, October 26.

NCEA and scholarship exams will go ahead, even in level three areas.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

National proposes a Covid economic plan and hard reopening date. The opposition is calling for tax cuts for small businesses, a bigger wage subsidy and $100 vouchers for the fully vaccinated, according to Stuff. It’s largely a collection of policies seen overseas. While the economic message might speak to National’s base, the party’s reopening plan has attracted more attention. The South Island would immediately return to level one and lockdowns would end when either 85-90% of the population was vaccinated or December 1, whichever comes first. Reopening in six weeks would be disastrous and isn’t based on science, Newsroom has concluded.

The Covid numbers: There are 43 cases in hospital and 5 in ICU/HDU. There are now 769 active cases in New Zealand. 56 new community cases were reported in Auckland yesterday and 4 in Waikato. 42,809 people were vaccinated on Tuesday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

The chief Ombudsman is investigating the MIQ booking system. There have been hundreds of complaints to the chief Ombudsman that the managed-isolation booking system is unfair, unlawful and broken, so Peter Boshier is going to investigate, One News reports. Tens of thousands of people have entered weekly lotteries without luck to return home. The government responded in a statement that the system is working as designed.

However, according to the Dominion Post, members of the country’s diplomatic corp have been sending hundreds of frantic messages trying to get into MIQ. At least 14 diplomats are now overseas at the end of their postings unable to come home.

A challenge to the grocery duopoly. Consumer NZ and the NZ Food and Grocery Council don’t really get on, but the two have formed an alliance as the Commerce Commission is investigating what to do about the grocery market. As One News reports, the two say it’s time to do something about the massive amount of power wielded by the two companies that dominate groceries because prices are far too high.

In a sign of that power, New World and Pak’nSave are set to remove most of Sealord’s range of frozen products. According to Newsroom, the company’s market share could collapse from 80% to 20% with the decision. Foodstuffs, which owns both brands, said it would bring in imported fish in a move that will increase profits.

