Live updates, November 19-21: 149 new Covid-19 cases in the community

Welcome to The Spinoff's live updates for the weekend of November 19-21.

1.45pm: The shape of the outbreak

There are 149 new cases in the community today.

Eighty-three people are in hospital, including five in ICU.

There are 839 unlinked cases from the past fortnight.

There were 21,501 vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 6,002 first doses and 15,499 second doses.

1.20pm: 149 new Covid-19 cases in the community

There are 149 new community cases today, including a new case in Tauranga and another in Rotorua, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The ministry has confirmed the Hawke’s Bay case reported by media yesterday, saying it was counted in previously announced numbers as the test was taken in Auckland prior to the person leaving.

The person was relocating from Auckland and advised to isolate in Hawke’s Bay after the positive result was returned. Local public health staff report the case is currently isolating safely and remains well.

Contacts tested so far have returned negative results and further results are pending. Any locations of interest will be added to the ministry’s webpage when they are confirmed, but to date any exposures identified have been assessed as limited and any contacts able to be contacted directly, said the ministry.

Anyone in Hawke’s Bay with Covid-19-related symptoms – no matter how mild – is urged to get tested, even if they are vaccinated. Covid-19 testing and vaccination site locations are available on Hawke’s Bay DHB’s website .

Weak positive result in Christchurch

An initial weak positive result in Christchurch reported today is being further investigated, including a repeat swab being taken, and the results are expected to be reported in tomorrow’s update. The person recently travelled to the North Island, and is linked to another case in the lower North Island.

“Every new case is an urgent reminder to get tested if you’re feeling unwell. Testing at high numbers will help to minimise and contain the spread of Covid-19 in Christchurch,” said the ministry. Testing locations throughout Canterbury can be found on the Canterbury DHB website .

New cases in Tauranga and Rotorua

There is one new case being reported in the Bay of Plenty today, a contact of a known cluster in Tauranga.

“It is critical that anyone with any cold or flu symptoms gets tested as quickly as possible – maintaining a high rate of testing in the Bay of Plenty will help to contain the spread of Covid-19,” said the ministry. Testing locations can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Case interviews continue to identify new locations of interest, which are being added regularly to the webpage . Everyone who lives in or has travelled to the region is asked to monitor locations of interest daily and follow any advice given.

There is one new case in Rotorua, a close contact of a known case. Anyone in the Lakes district with symptoms is encouraged to get tested – even if the symptoms are mild. Testing is available today in Rotorua and Taupō – check the Healthpoint website for details.

Six new cases in Waikato, two in Whangārei

There are six new cases being reported in Waikato today, three from Hamilton, one from Huntly, and two from Te Kauwhata, “with further investigation pending to confirm this location”.

Four of the cases are known contacts and public health staff will investigate the remaining two cases today.

In Waikato, public health staff are supporting 136 cases to isolate at home.

There are two new cases being reported in Whangārei, Northland, today, which were reported after the 9am cut-off and will be added to the case tally tomorrow. Both people are close contacts of existing cases and were already in isolation.

No new cases in Wellington, one location of interest

There are no further case announcements for the Wellington region today. There is currently only one location of interest identified – Countdown Cable Car Lane in Wellington city, which is on the ministry’s website . As investigations continue, more locations of interest may be confirmed and people are encouraged to monitor the ministry’s locations of interest webpage , which is updated regularly.

A small number of close contacts, including the case’s co-workers, have all returned negative results.

Anyone in the region with Covid-19-related symptoms – no matter how mild – is urged to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

Vaccine update

There were 21,501 vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 6,002 first doses and 15,499 second doses. To date, 91% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 83% are fully vaccinated.

Twelve DHBs have now reached the 90% first dose vaccination milestone, the most recent being South Canterbury.

My Vaccine Pass

As of mid-morning today, over one million people had successfully downloaded their My Vaccine Pass.

The system is operating smoothly, and capacity has been increased, so the ministry is encouraging people to go to MyCovidRecord.health.nz to order their My Vaccine Pass to be ready for summer.

Auckland update

Today, there are 138 new cases to report in Auckland.

There are 15 community centres available for testing across Auckland today. The testing centres at Northcote, Balmoral, Pukekohe and Wiri continue to operate extended hours to increase access to testing.

In the last seven days there have been 113,599 community tests for Covid-19 received at labs across Auckland. ”This is an incredible effort – especially for all front-line testing staff who are out in all weathers and the laboratory teams who are working tirelessly to process these swabs,” said the ministry.

People in Auckland with symptoms, no matter how mild, are urged to get tested – even if they are vaccinated – and remain isolated until they return a negative result.

Public health staff are now supporting 5,659 people to isolate at home around Auckland – this includes 2,580 cases.

12.40pm Sunday: A message from The Spinoff’s new editor, Madeleine Chapman

Today’s Covid case numbers will be arriving via Ministry of Health email. While we wait, a message from our new editor:

12.40pm Sunday: A message from The Spinoff's new editor, Madeleine Chapman

Today's Covid case numbers will be arriving via Ministry of Health email. While we wait, a message from our new editor:

Like any good door-to-door salesperson, I'm about to cheerily introduce myself and then, in the very next breath, ask you for money. Hi! I'm Madeleine (or Mad) Chapman, previously an intern at The Spinoff, then a staff writer, senior writer and now editor. It certainly wasn't the plan to step into this role in the middle of a delta outbreak, nor did I think my first weeks on the job would unfold alongside New Zealand's largest city slowly coming out of stagnation. But despite the strange and unfortunate circumstances, The Spinoff team has stepped up once again, working tirelessly (and mostly from our bedrooms) to bring you the most important news when you need it, and the lighter moments when things are looking a little bleak. We've been able to continue this work because of the ongoing contributions from our members, and I can't thank you enough.

But I can boldly ask that you consider becoming a member if you aren’t one already. If you’ve read something on our site recently that you enjoyed or appreciated, consider it a koha for that alone, because every dollar donated through The Spinoff Members is used to create more of the work you see every day. And with Christmas around the corner (which I’m finding genuinely hard to believe), there’s no such thing as shipping delays on a membership of The Spinoff bought for whānau and friends.

1.40pm: The shape of the outbreak

Today’s newly updated graphs, including daily case count, unlinked cases, number of cases infectious in the community, hospitalisation count, and latest vaccine stats.

1.05pm: 172 new cases

There are 172 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, including 12 in Waikato, four in Northland, three in the Bay of Plenty, four in the Lakes region and one in Wellington. The remainder are in Auckland. Of the 172 cases today, 97 are yet to be linked to the rest of the outbreak.

Due to the Ministry of Health’s usual cut-off period, a case announced yesterday in Wellington has been officially added to today’s case tally.

Of yesterday’s 198 cases, 50 were infectious while the person was active in the community.

There are now 6,701 cases in the current community outbreak.

Seventy people are now in hospital with Covid-19. Five of those are in ICU.

1,802 contacts of positive cases have not been contacted by tracers



The outbreak continues to test Covid tracers, with the proportion of contacts of positive cases reached by contact tracers continuing to drop. Of the 5,813 active contacts being managed, 69% have received a call from a contact tracer, meaning more than 1,802 contacts have yet to be contacted by tracers to confirm testing and isolation requirements.

On Sunday last week, the proportion of contacts reached by contact tracers was 76%.

My Vaccine Pass update

As of mid-morning today, about 900,000 people had successfully downloaded their My Vaccine Pass, the record that will allow people to prove their vaccination status where it is required as a condition of entry.

The Ministry of Health says the system is operating smoothly, and capacity has been increased, and it is encouraging people to go to MyCovidRecord.health.nz to start the process to create their My Vaccine Pass.

Wellington case

A case announced yesterday in Wellington is today being confirmed, following a repeat swab returning a second positive result.

The initial weak result, combined with the follow-up test, indicates the case is in the early stages of infection. They are self-isolating.

The case is a user of the Covid-19 tracer app, which will assist with contact tracing and identifying any locations of interest. So far, one location of interest has been identified – Countdown Cable Car Lane in Wellington Central – and has been added to the Ministry’s website.

The positive result was picked up as part of routine surveillance testing in Wellington, for an essential worker from Auckland working in the city. Investigations have identified a small number of close contacts, including the case’s co-workers, who are currently isolating and being tested. So far, all results from this testing have come back negative.

The Ministry is urging anyone in the Wellington region with Covid-19-related symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

Bay of Plenty update

There are three new cases being reported in the Bay of Plenty today. Two are in Tauranga and one is Mount Maunganui which is connected to an existing case. The two Tauranga cases are in the same household and investigations into the source of their infection are underway.

A further case tested positive after presenting to Tauranga Hospital emergency department late last night and will be added to official figures tomorrow.

Public health officials deem the risk from last night’s exposure event at Tauranga Hospital is low but are today carrying out further evaluations. One ward has been closed to both visitors and new patients out of an abundance of caution. Three staff members have been stood down as a precaution.

Lakes update

There are four new cases in Lakes DHB being reported today. Two of the new cases are connected to the Taupo cluster, one of which is in Rotorua Hospital. There are also two new cases in Rotorua. One is linked to an existing case and investigations into the other case are ongoing but potential links have already been identified.

Northland update

There are four new cases being reported for Northland today. One is in Kaitaia, one is in Ruakaka and one is in Dargaville. All three of these people are close contacts of existing cases and were already in isolation.

The fourth case resides in Auckland where they are isolating.

12.40pm Saturday: A message from The Spinoff’s new editor Madeleine Chapman

Today’s Covid case numbers will be arriving via Ministry of Health email. While we wait, a message from our new editor:

Like any good door-to-door salesperson, I’m about to cheerily introduce myself and then, in the very next breath, ask you for money. Hi! I’m Madeleine (or Mad) Chapman, previously an intern at The Spinoff, then a staff writer, senior writer and now editor. It certainly wasn’t the plan to step into this role in the middle of a delta outbreak, nor did I think my first weeks on the job would unfold alongside New Zealand’s largest city slowly coming out of stagnation. But despite the strange and unfortunate circumstances, The Spinoff team has stepped up once again, working tirelessly (and mostly from our bedrooms) to bring you the most important news when you need it, and the lighter moments when things are looking a little bleak. We’ve been able to continue this work because of the ongoing contributions from our members, and I can’t thank you enough.

But I can boldly ask that you consider becoming a member if you aren’t one already. If you’ve read something on our site recently that you enjoyed or appreciated, consider it a koha for that alone, because every dollar donated through The Spinoff Members is used to create more of the work you see every day. And with Christmas around the corner (which I’m finding genuinely hard to believe), there’s no such thing as shipping delays on a membership of The Spinoff bought for whānau and friends.

3.25pm: Auckland DHB hits 90% fully vaccinated target

Auckland DHB has become the first in the country to hit the 90% fully vaccinated milestone, meaning 90% of its eligible population has had both doses.

The city’s two other DHBs are also heading for the same target; Waitematā is currently sitting at 87% with Counties Manukau at 84%.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre’s programme director Matt Hannant said he’s thrilled.

“This success is absolutely down to the countless hours, good spirits and sustained efforts of all the community leaders, Māori and Pacific provider partners and GP, pharmacy and DHB staff,” he said. “They’ve been out there at community events and on the streets with their mobile campervan clinics, doing everything from answering questions and providing vaccinations through to manning sausage sizzles.”

Over 23,000 people have been vaccinated in recent weeks, he said, including 900 in-home jabs, more than 15,000 shots by the community vaccination buses and over 2000 at emergency and transitional housing.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield celebrated the news, calling it a “phenomenal” achievement. “I want to congratulate you all for your outstanding commitment towards making New Zealand a safer place for yourselves, your whānau and your communities,” he said.

2.00pm: The Friday Quiz!

Know all there is to know about our Covid response? What about what’s on the telly? How about swearing (yes, swearing)? Test your knowledge in this week’s Friday News Quiz!



1.40pm: The race to 90%

There were 20,663 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered yesterday, comprising 6,635 first doses and 14,028 second doses.

Meanwhile, in some grand news, Auckland DHB is fast closing in on being the first DHB in the country to be 90% fully vaccinated. As of 11.45am today, there were just 101 more people who needed to receive their second shot to reach this milestone. The Ministry of Health expects the DHB will hit 90% later today.

Check our how your DHB is doing below:

1.10pm: ‘Weak positive’ Covid-19 case confirmed in Wellington; 198 new cases

Updated

A “weak positive” case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Wellington as part of routine surveillance testing in the capital.

The individual is an essential worker from Auckland who was working in the city. The Ministry of Health said the result could indicate a historical case or a case in the earlier stages of infection.

The worker is having a repeat test today and follow-up with the workplace includes tests of co-workers.

Meanwhile, there are 198 confirmed cases of delta across the country. They are in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wairarapa and Canterbury. So far, 88 of today’s 198 new cases are unlinked to the outbreak with 832 mystery cases from across the past fortnight.

There are now 76 people with Covid-19 in hospital, including six in intensive care.

Today’s case details

There are now 17 cases in the Lakes DHB area with an additional two cases confirmed today. One case is in Taupō and is a household contact of a known case. They are self-isolating at home.

A second case is being investigated and may reside outside of the district.

There are 30 new cases of Covid-19 in Waikato. One new location of interest was added for Cambridge, while there is one case currently receiving care at Waikato Hospital.

In Bay of Plenty, six new cases have been confirmed. Of the new cases announced today, one lives in the Tauranga area, and four are in Mount Maunganui. All but one of the above cases are household contacts of known cases. Links between the remaining Mount Maunganui case and known cases are still being investigated.

All cases are self-isolating at home.

“As a precaution, a Bay of Plenty school linked to one of the cases had been closed today and all students and staff are being offered tests,” said the Ministry of Health. Interviews are continuing to determine case movements. Any locations of interest will be added to the Ministry’s website as they are identified.

A case reported yesterday in Levin has been reclassified as a Wairarapa case and has been added to the Wairarapa tally. The case is a close contact of an existing case and is now isolating with them in the Wairarapa. This takes the region’s total number of cases to three.

There is one new case to report in Christchurch today. The case recently travelled to the North Island, and a probable link to another case is being investigated.

Finally, there are three cases to report in Northland; one is a close contact in Kaitaia, one is a close contact in Whangārei with a clear link to an Auckland case, and one is in Waipu with Public Health interviews under way this morning.

Covid-19 detected in Pahiatua wastewater

Covid-19 was detected in wastewater samples collected from Pahiatua – a town between Masterton and Woodville – on November 15 and 16 but was not detected in a sample collected on November 17. Testing is in progress at a number of other sites across the region, including Feilding and Dannevirke, with results due next week.

“Anyone in the area who has symptoms – no matter how mild – is encouraged to get tested, even if they are vaccinated,” said the ministry. There is testing available in Pahiatua today:

Pahiatua Medical Centre, corner of Main Street and Centre Street (until 5pm today). Please call ahead for an appointment.

Testing is also available over the weekend in Palmerston North: 575 Main Street (10am -5pm, Saturday and Sunday).

12.50pm: A message from The Spinoff’s new editor Madeleine Chapman

While we wait for today’s numbers – a message from our new editor:

Like any good door-to-door salesperson, I’m about to cheerily introduce myself and then, in the very next breath, ask you for money. Hi! I’m Madeleine (or Mad) Chapman, previously an intern at The Spinoff, then a staff writer, senior writer and now editor. It certainly wasn’t the plan to step into this role in the middle of a delta outbreak, nor did I think my first weeks on the job would unfold alongside New Zealand’s largest city slowly coming out of stagnation. But despite the strange and unfortunate circumstances, The Spinoff team has stepped up once again, working tirelessly (and mostly from our bedrooms) to bring you the most important news when you need it, and the lighter moments when things are looking a little bleak. We’ve been able to continue this work because of the ongoing contributions from our members, and I can’t thank you enough.

But I can boldly ask that you consider becoming a member if you aren’t one already. If you’ve read something on our site recently that you enjoyed or appreciated, consider it a koha for that alone, because every dollar donated through The Spinoff Members is used to create more of the work you see every day. And with Christmas around the corner (which I’m finding genuinely hard to believe), there’s no such thing as shipping delays on a membership of The Spinoff bought for whānau and friends.

12.10pm: ‘Too soon’ to confirm suspected Wellington Covid case – PM

There are reports that Covid-19 has arrived in the capital.

Stuff’s reporting that authorities are investigating a case in Wellington, with locations of interested expected in the Hutt Valley and Porirua.

It comes a day after delta cases were confirmed in the lower North Island towns of Ashhurst and Levin, along with in Christchurch.

According to Stuff, the Wellington case is a construction worker who has been fully vaccinated.

Speaking to media, prime minister Jacinda Ardern said it was “too soon” to speculate about Covid in Wellington.

With today’s 1pm press conference cancelled, it’s expected confirmation of the case will come via a statement from the Ministry of Health.

12.05pm: Covid-19 press conference canned

Today’s 1pm Covid-19 press conference has been cancelled after deputy prime minister Grant Robertson travelled to Auckland yesterday.

Per parliament rules, Robertson has to test negative before he’s allowed to return to parliament. According to several press gallery reporters, he’s still waiting on that result to come back.

Robertson was expected to front today’s press conference alongside public health director Caroline McElnay.

No 1pm today as Grant Robertson was in Auckland and needs to get a negative test result before returning to Parliament. — henry cooke (@henrycooke) November 18, 2021

11.25am: AUT academic resigns after calling Christchurch attack a ‘false flag’

New Zealand law lecturer Amy Benjamin has been an outspoken critic of the government’s Covid-19 response since the delta lockdown, often going against the scientific consensus on the pandemic. She’s also backed false claims that the 2020 US election was stolen from former president Donald Trump and has been described as a “9/11 truther” regarding a paper she wrote about the attacks.

This week, in footage viewed by The Spinoff, Benjamin appeared on a Facebook livestream hosted by conspiracy theorist Vinny Eastwood. During the broadcast, Benjamin appeared to suggest the Covid-19 pandemic was a hoax and called on New Zealanders to “stand up and fight”. She also commented on the government’s gun buyback scheme and the 2019 terrorist shootings at two Christchurch mosques that resulted in the death of 51 people.

“Christchurch was such an obvious false flag… I think that will be revealed in due course,” Benjamin said on the livestream. “I don’t think this is going to go on forever, I think Christchurch will be revealed eventually.”

Read the full story here.

10.30am: NZ to help develop new rheumatic fever vaccine

New Zealand will help develop a new vaccine to prevent rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease.

Associate health minister Ayesha Verrall confirmed that Auckland University will lead research into the vaccine development, complementing existing work under way across the Tasman.

“As an infectious diseases doctor, I cared for rangitahi who experienced some of the worst outcomes from this illness,” said Verrall. “Several had heart valve replacements that became infected, and some suffered strokes. I remember one young woman who needed a heart transplant, and later tragically died.”

The $10 million funding boost will also support activities such as enhanced surveillance of Group A streptococcus, more infrastructure for laboratory testing, and preparations to ensure New Zealand is ready to conduct clinical trials. “Because New Zealand and Australia are among the few developed countries to still have rheumatic fever, it makes sense for us to collaborate to develop a vaccine,” added Verrall.

8.30am: Hairdressers could reopen early in Auckland – report

I don’t know about you, but I’ve grown to love my lengthy lockdown locks. That being said, I probably wouldn’t say no to the opportunity to have them trimmed and tidied up.

According to TVNZ’s Katie Bradford, that could be on the way – and soon. 1News understands hairdressers and beauty therapists may be open next week, ahead of the shift into the traffic light system in around a fortnight.

It’s believed any loosening of restrictions would require the use of vaccine passes after they were made available on Wednesday. However, no final decisions have so far been made and cabinet will next meet on Monday.

One read of this report is that it signals a move to level 3.3 which allows for hairdressers to reopen. However, speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, Ashley Bloomfield refused to signal whether he had advised cabinet to ease restrictions in Auckland. Asked whether a move to level 3.3 was possible, Bloomfield said that was a decision for the government.

8.00am: Worst case scenario shows 16,000 delta cases a week once Auckland opens up

A worst case scenario would see New Zealand facing 16,000 cases of Covid-19 every week from the start of 2022.

New modelling has revealed what might happen once the floodgates open and Aucklanders are free to move around the country from December 15. According to the Herald, that figure of 16,000 comes from taking the worst prediction for case numbers for the area north of the Bombay Hills and tripling it for the whole country.

But, health minister Andrew Little said it’s hard to know for sure how delta is going to spread. “As it moves through the country, there’ll be outbreaks, numbers will spike in one area but not in another, and then it’ll reduce but spike somewhere else, or it might spike in multiple places,” he said.

“That’s why it’s important each DHB and each group of DHBs on a regional basis are equipped to be geared up.”

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield told RNZ we’re not currently on track to hit those worst predictions and he believed it was unlikely. “Even once that boundary lifts… we’re not going to see this sudden surge from 200 to 1000 or more cases overnight,” said Bloomfield. However, we are heading toward a peak of 200 cases per day and Bloomfield said mini-outbreaks will continue outside of Auckland.

Yesterday’s top Covid headlines

There were 167 new community cases of Covid-19 across Auckland, Northland, Waikato, Lakes and Canterbury.

In addition, new cases were confirmed in Ashhurst (near Palmerston North), Levin, Tauranga and Mount Maunganui.

There were two more Covid-related deaths. Both were being treated in hospital.

85 people are in hospital with Covid-19, including six in intensive care.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Some Groundswell organisers cancel planned protests because of ‘fringe elements’. More than 70 of the farming protests are scheduled over the weekend, but the Dominion Post reports that organisers in Masterton have cancelled their event because of the threat of anti-vaxxers. While Groundswell has an expansive agenda, a number of farmers have expressed concerns that the agricultural event has been hijacked. According to the Southland Times, Act and Groundswell’s leader are now asking for an apology after a government minister labelled the event “a mixture of racism and anti-vax”.

The Covid numbers: Two deaths were reported yesterday. There are 85 cases in hospital and 6 in ICU/HDU. There are now 4,172 active cases in New Zealand. 142 new community cases were reported in Auckland yesterday, 17 in Waikato, 5 in Northland, 1 in Bay of Plenty, 1 in Lakes DHB and 1 in Canterbury. 20,408 people were vaccinated on Wednesday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

Bargain interest rates are over, hundreds of thousands abandon house dreams. Fixed mortgage interest rates are up in anticipation of future hikes in the cost of borrowing by the reserve bank, meaning it isn’t possible to dodge next year’s rate increases anymore, Stuff reports. The average one-year rate was 3.82% last month and rising. Coupled with a surge in house prices, nearly 300,000 New Zealanders have given up on plans to buy a house, according to BusinessDesk. Polling shows 27% of non-homeowners don’t want to buy property anymore, more than double the rate over the past three years. After years of frugal living and saving, a number of young people have just given up as prices soar.

Government’s My Covid Record still crashing on second day. The Covid-19 minister said the vaccine pass website was designed to handle the entire country’s population every few hours, but the government has now blamed overeager cyber defences for ongoing errors, according to the NZ Herald. I asked Ben Gracewood, The Spinoff’s chief technology officer, to explain what’s going on:

It’s hard to know precisely what is going wrong, but all signs point to an overloaded system built on a rushed deadline. What we’re seeing seems to be the system letting a few people through at a time, while throwing errors for others. This whole thing is quite literally a waking nightmare for most people who work in IT: deploying a system on a deadline with the whole country watching. Some sort of failure was pretty much guaranteed. The real test will be if the system can remain stable under the constant low-level load we’ll expect over the coming months.

You should be able to build a system to handle four million vaccinated kiwis logging in at once, but doing it in four weeks on a reasonable budget is a huge ask.

