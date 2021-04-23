Live updates, April 23: High risk arrivals will be kept together in MIQ as India flight ban set to end

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for April 23, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.00am: High risk arrivals will be kept together in MIQ as India flight ban tipped to end

The government is tipped to end the ban on flights from India and instead overhaul our managed isolation system to deal with arrivals from higher risk countries.

According to the Herald’s Derek Cheng, passengers on higher-risk flights will be kept together for their stay in MIQ.

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins is set to make the announcement at a press conference in downtown Auckland this afternoon, on the same day India recorded more than 315,000 new cases of Covid-19.

It may seem like an obvious decision to make, but prior to the India flight ban arrivals from the same high risk flight could be sent to different managed isolation hotels – effectively spreading the risk of Covid-19 transmission around several different venues.

Under the new scheme, flights will be kept together in MIQ meaning that if in-flight transmission has occurred, the virus will be contained within a single hotel.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

There will be an announcement today on the status of travellers from India, who are temporarily barred from coming into the country. So today, it’s worth a look at how India is faring, because it is a major part of the context for how that decision will be made.

Unfortunately at the moment, the situation in India is dire. Cases are spiking to levels rarely seen in any country over the course of the pandemic. The Times of India reported on modelling that showed the peak of cases is yet to come – and one of the really tragic things about this virus is that deaths lag cases by a few weeks. Preventing those deaths is also likely to be tremendously difficult, with the Hindustan Times reporting medical services and supplies are critically stretched, particularly oxygen. The oxygen shortage in particular has led to some appalling tragedies – the Indian Express reported on one such incident, in which there was no backup after an oxygen tank malfunctioned, leading to 24 people dying.

Nor is New Zealand alone in having travel restrictions on India right now. The Hindustan Times reports several more countries added them recently, including Australia, which didn’t impose an outright ban but has moved to reduce arrival numbers. Other countries with high population of Indian migrant workers have taken more severe measures. Several parts of India are currently in lockdown, including Mumbai, the commercial capital and largest city.

All of that has led to speculation that the ban could be extended, however that is by no means a certainty. Te Pūnaha Matatini investigator Professor Michael Plank didn’t directly call for an extension on the ban on Radio NZ yesterday, but did note that the high case volume makes it “difficult to resume travel”. The majority of cases being seen in MIQ a fortnight ago were coming from India, and that was before the case numbers in the country really escalated. But yesterday, PM Ardern restated that the ban was only ever intended to be temporary, particularly for citizens. Our live updates editor Stewart Sowman-Lund will be at the announcement today to cover it, so keep an eye on The Spinoff for the latest.

And sticking with international news, we’ve got a report today on another country that is suffering badly. Political editor Justin Giovannetti is originally from Canada, and left that country during the first wave. Now a third wave is ripping through the country, amid dangerous new variants of the virus and lacklustre progress on vaccination. The response at a national level appears to be patchy and incompetent, and blunt lockdowns are back as a result.