Live updates, July 23: Announcement on trans-Tasman bubble expected shortly

1.25pm: PM to make travel bubble announcement

A media conference regarding the trans-Tasman bubble is about to start at parliament, fronted by the prime minister. She is expected to announce a pause on travel, and multiple media outlets are reporting it is expected to last for two months.

12.25pm: Gloriavale residents ‘cannot be considered employees’, says labour inspectorate

The labour inspectorate has concluded that residents of Gloriavale cannot be considered employees under New Zealand law. As a result, the inspectorate has no jurisdiction to investigate allegations of long working hours made by those living in the Christian community.

Two inquiries were completed in both 2017 and 2020 – both found that no employment relationships existed within Gloriavale as defined by the law.

Under our legislation, employment law defined an employee as someone who has agreed to do work for “some form of payment or reward” under a contract. That, according to the inspectorate, does not exist at Gloriavale.

“The evidence we evaluated showed that people who have lived or are living at Gloriavale gave service to the community without the expectations of being paid as individuals,” said national manager labour inspectorate Stu Lumsden.

12.15pm: Covid-19 modeller says popping the travel bubble isn’t necessary

Ahead of press conference by the PM and Ashley Bloomfield this afternoon, one Covid-19 modeller has said closing the trans-Tasman bubble would be unnecessary. No official announcement has been made so far but cabinet met yesterday to discuss the situation across the ditch.

Shaun Hendy told RNZ that restricting travellers from the entire country was overkill.

“Although the situation in New South Wales is serious and we have seen spread to south Australia and Victoria, at the moment there are quite strong travel restrictions in Australia itself,” he said.

“So providing the government feels confident that it can screen returning travellers who might have been in transit through Victoria for example, or in New South Wales during their time in Australia then I don’t think it’s necessary to restrict travel from other states at this stage.”

The press conference is planned for 1.30pm and we’ll have all the details for you as they come to hand.

11.50am: Frozen and The Lion King to get Māori language re-releases

Disney films The Lion King and Frozen will soon be dubbed in te reo Māori.

Film producer Chelsea Winstanley has revealed the news on Twitter, citing the success of Moana’s te reo re-release on Disney+.

“It was always our dream to dub more Disney films that our tāmariki love into te reo Māori,” Winstanley added in a statement. “We are extremely thrilled to continue this journey with The Walt Disney Company, it clearly demonstrates their commitment as a company to diversity and inclusion.”

The Lion King reo Māori is set to premiere in June 2022 to align with Matariki, while Frozen reo Māori will premiere three months later to align with Te Wiki o te reo Māori in September.

No casting announcements have so far been made.

11.10am: Stuff and the Herald (unintentionally) share hardcore porn

Stuff and the Herald are among a bunch of international websites caught out after a porn company bought the domain of a defunct video site.

According to Newshub, the domain of “VidMe” has expired and been bought by 5 Star Porn HD. It meant that all VidMe embeds on any website – including Stuff and the Herald – were now directed to the porn site’s homepage.

Globally, news providers like the Washington Post have also been caught up and Twitter is littered with examples of x-rated content being shown on innocent websites.

It seems like both New Zealand outlets have been quick to act, with the news stories displaying the NSFW vids pulled down or edited.

10.30am: FYI, your sick leave is about to double

From tomorrow, the minimum sick leave entitlement will double from five up to 10 days annually. The move fulfils a key promise from Labour ahead of last year’s election.

As this handy explainer on Stuff makes clear, you won’t instantly get your new entitlement from tomorrow. Instead, you will be able to take advantage of the extra days on your sick leave anniversary (i.e. the anniversary of six months after you started work).

Unfortunately, for people already lavished with 10 sick days a year, your entitlement won’t change.

9.55am: Delta variant confirmed onboard Bluff-docked container ship

Genome sequencing has confirmed that nine crew members onboard the Bluff-docked Mattina container ship have the delta variant of Covid-19.

None of the confirmed cases have been linked to existing cases in New Zealand. Three of the crew have tested negative.

“Plans have now been finalised to ensure the three negative crew members, including the ship’s captain, are able to safely leave the ship and isolate away from the crew members who are positive,” said a Ministry of Health spokesperson.

“In some cases, it is safer to manage the smaller group of negative cases, by taking them off the ship.”

All of the confirmed cases will quarantine on the vessel.

9.15am: Ardern and Bloomfield to speak amid bubble speculation

The prime minister will front an unplanned afternoon press conference alongside Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins.

Jacinda Ardern yesterday chaired a cabinet meeting which was followed by widespread media speculation there could be a possible suspension of the trans-Tasman travel bubble.

Currently, three Australian states are in lockdown with a fourth, Queensland, also battling an outbreak of Covid-19. Since the travel bubble opened there have been just 20 days where it has been fully operational.

Ardern has been on holiday this week as parliament is not sitting, which makes her fronting the press conference slightly more intriguing.

We’ll bring you the press conference and all the details from 1.30pm.

8.00am: New 0800 number launched to speed up group three vaccine bookings

A new 0800 number has just launched, allowing people in “group three” who have not received the Covid-19 jab to make an appointment and have any questions answered.

The Covid Vaccination Healthline is 0800 28 29 26 and will operate from 8am to 8pm every day, with hundreds of advisors rostered to answer calls.

Jo Gibbs, the national director of the Covid-19 vaccine programme, said some people in group three won’t have been invited to get the jab yet. “If you’re not enrolled with a health provider or have not updated your contact details, or have outdated patient records, then we may not have been able to contact you,” Gibbs said.

“We want everyone in group three to have an opportunity to book their vaccine appointment before we open bookings to the 60-plus age band on July 28.”

The Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said that bookings for people in the upper band of “group four” will open as planned next week despite thousands in the more vulnerable group three still waiting to make an appointment.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

A new design will be needed for the proposed stadium in Christchurch, after cost-overruns caused the original design to be shelved. Steven Walton from The Press has been covering this story closely, with an extraordinary council meeting taking place yesterday, to vote on whether to commission a new design. Originally the stadium was going to be a 30,000-seater, but that was going to go tens of millions over budget, so now it has been cut back to 25,000 – with designers told to look for “efficiencies” to try and bump that up a bit more. There will also be discussions around the regional council and neighbouring district councils putting more money in.

The stadium is billed as multi-use, and maybe it will be, but rugby has loomed large over this whole process. Walton again for Stuff reported yesterday morning that Christchurch will face increased payments to secure major All Blacks tests in the city with a smaller stadium. Christchurch has traditionally been a rugby city, and the reporting included discussion about whether it was sensible to build in capacity that’d realistically only be filled once a year. The NZ Herald reports approval for a smaller design has come from the Crusaders. They simply want to escape their current stadium, which fans largely hate, especially on cold nights. There are also concerns in Christchurch that without a covered stadium, the city will continue to lose out on major event bids to Dunedin, and the Ed Sheeran murals that come with that.

It’s not really a rugby story though – it’s really a story about infrastructure capacity and commodities. The stadium has become more expensive in large part because the price of steel has boomed – for example, in the US it is currently at record prices which is slowing down other construction projects, and in New Zealand price increases are being seen all throughout construction supply chains. In light of that, the council’s decision has been forced somewhat by circumstances outside of their control. But questions should also be asked about the opportunity costs: Resources going towards a stadium at a time of intense housing shortage and a packed infrastructure spending pipeline, the real estate in the city and if it could be used for other purposes, the carbon emissions created by pouring massive volumes of concrete, and whether the stadium still represents value for public money.

For a counter-view to those questions, here’s an argument from a member of the Christchurch rugby public. Newstalk ZB’s Mike Yardley has laid the blame for the cost overruns on the council, which he said dithered too long amid growing costs. He also accused the council of putting too much focus on transport infrastructure like cycleways, as opposed to the stadium.