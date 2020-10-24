Live updates, October 24: 11 new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 23. All the latest New Zealand news, updated throughout the day. Reach us at info@thespinoff.co.nz

1.00pm: 11 new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation

The Ministry of Health has announced 11 new cases of Covid-19 – all from managed isolation. There are no new cases in the community.

Five of these cases are part of the day six testing of international fishing crew in Christchurch.

The remaining six cases involve a family group of two who arrived from Amsterdam via Singapore, two recent arrivals from the United Kingdom, one from the United Arab Emirates, and one whose details have yet to be released (the ministry expects more information by tomorrow).

All six cases have returned positive tests at around day three, as part of standard border testing protocols and they are now in quarantine.

The ministry says 7,700 Covid-19 tests were completed by its laboratories yesterday.

12.30pm: Covid-19 numbers to be updated at 1pm

There’ll be an update from the Ministry of Health this afternoon via press release. Yesterday there were nine new cases announced with one in the community – a household contact of a confirmed case in the newly named “marine employee cluster”.

Seven of the new imported cases were part of the group of fishing crew in the Sudima facility, recorded at day six testing. The other case arrived on October 19 from Iran via Dubai, and tested positive on day three testing and is now in quarantine.

Yesterday’s headlines



Nine new cases of Covid-19 were announced: eight in managed isolation and one linked to the “marine employee cluster”.

The Malt pub in Greenhithe closed its doors for a fortnight after being told all staff needed to self-isolate due to Covid-19 concerns.

A Browns Bay gym has closed for a five day deep clean after a confirmed Covid-19 case visited the facility.

Labour’s Peeni Henare said he wants to be health minister this term after serving as associate health minister in the last government.

Trump and Biden faced off in the second and final live presidential debate. Before the debate, Trump released the full, unedited footage from his upcoming 60 Minutes interview – just days before it was set to go to air.

