Live updates, June 25: No new Covid-19 cases, but further location of interest identified

8.00am: No new Covid-19 cases, but further location of interest identified Wellington has survived another night with no new Covid-19 cases reported in the capital. That means there are still no cases of the coronavirus in the community following a Covid-positive Sydney traveller’s return to Australia earlier this week. There is one new location of interest confirmed overnight: the men’s toilets at Wellington Airport on Monday morning. Speaking to Newstalk ZB, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said so far things were looking positive. “We know there were a lot of tests taken in Wellington yesterday… but so far so good in that we haven’t been notified about any positive tests,” he said. “Those people who were exposed at one of those places on Sunday – today and yesterday they will have been tested. It’s important that those people at those locations of interest are tested at the right time and that’s day five.” Bloomfield rejected the idea that moving Wellington to level two was an overreaction. “I don’t think anyone is saying we’ve overreacted,” he said. “I think alert level two was the right thing to do.” The Sydney traveller’s movements around Wellington raised the risk of Covid spreading, Bloomfield said, and acting early was the right decision. At this stage, the strain of the virus is still not known. Bloomfield said the workers in the New South Wales lab are sick so the ability to complete the genome sequencing has been delayed.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin Over the course of this week, the Covid situation in Australia has started to look increasingly uncomfortable. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that 11 new cases were announced yesterday in New South Wales, and that the outbreak has spread to neighbouring Victoria. A lockdown hasn't yet been put in place in NSW, though someexperts believe that with the Delta variant on the loose, such a move would be justified – particularly if it was a 'hard and early' lockdown rather than something delayed and dragged out. 9News reports there are also several cases in Queensland, but they are believed to be contained. To sum up the general picture, it is one of concern rather than panic – but this can change quickly. So it was not surprising that last night the travel bubble pause with NSW was extended by a further 12 days. Our live updates covered that news, with Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins saying "the government strongly believes a cautious approach is the best course of action while these investigations continue." That in turn is raising questions about whether the travel bubble is worth it. Newshub reports medical expert Des Gorman, who argued that the risks of keeping it open at all are too high. Meanwhile in Wellington, no cases in the community have yet been reported. The NZ Herald reports that if the person who came through Wellington did pass Covid on to anyone, today or tomorrow are likely days for those cases to emerge, given that people can still test negative in the early days after being exposed. In the meantime, residents of the capital are advised to keep scanning everywhere, because if there are cases hiding in the community that'll make tracing them much easier. Various issues around the development of Wellington were thrashed out at a marathon council meeting last night. The NZ Herald's Georgina Campbell and Stuff's Damian George were both there, and their stories capture the tension and anger around the council table that also came through loud and clear on the live-stream I watched in Auckland. The key points are that moves to massively increase character protections have been largely defeated, and the way ahead for more densification is now clearer. The 'walkable catchment' areas – in which six storey buildings can be put in the suburbs so long as they're near a train station – will be increased. But a proposal to remove height restrictions altogether from central city housing developments was voted down.