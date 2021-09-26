Live updates, September 26: Greta Thunberg dismisses Jacinda Ardern…again

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for Sunday September 26, by Madeleine Chapman. Get in touch on info@thespinoff.co.nz

The day ahead

There is no scheduled press conference today. The latest Covid case numbers will be announced through a media release at 1pm (or sometime around then). The order of events will be: I refresh my emails, you refresh this page, rinse and repeat until we’re all informed.

The gnawing sense that time is running away from you is a common side effect of living through a pandemic, but today it’s likely because clocks jumped forward an hour this morning. The longer summer days have begun (except today, which is literally a full hour shorter).

10.00am: Greta Thunberg criticises Jacinda Ardern’s government…again

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has once again poured cold water on New Zealand’s green image, this time in a long profile published by The Guardian. As well as discussing new friendships, taking time to grow up, and Donald Trump, Thunberg brushed off suggestions that politicians are climate leaders. And specifically, Ardern.

She says she can’t think of a single politician who has impressed her. “Nobody has surprised me.” What about, say, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who said that the climate crisis was a matter of “life or death” at the June launch of her new roadmap to control global heating? She looks sceptical. “It’s funny that people believe Jacinda Ardern and people like that are climate leaders. That just tells you how little people know about the climate crisis.” Why? “Obviously the emissions haven’t fallen. It goes without saying that these people are not doing anything.” In April, it was revealed that New Zealand’s greenhouse-gas emissions had increased by 2% in 2019.

This isn’t the first time Thunberg has singled out the Ardern government’s (in)action on climate change. In December 2020, Thunberg tweeted a Newsroom story, quoting a scathing line within it – “In other words, the Government has just committed to reducing less than 1 percent of the country’s emissions by 2025” – and referring to “New Zealand’s so-called climate emergency declaration”.

Ardern responded, agreeing that “if that was the sum ambition of any government, then that would be worthy of criticism” before adding that “it is not our sum ambition. And it is not the totality of our plans on climate change”.

Not a year later, Thunberg tweeted another article, this one from the Guardian, reporting record greenhouse gas emissions from New Zealand’s dairy industry. She added no comment of her own, simply quoting the article, “New Zealand is one of the world’s worst performers on emission increases. Its emissions rose by 57% between 1990 and 2018 – the second greatest increase of all industrialised countries.”

When asked about the tweet, Ardern chose not to respond directly, but did defend New Zealand’s emissions. “It would be unfair to judge New Zealand based on what, essentially, are targets that were set some time ago,” she told reporters. “We are now undertaking an incredibly heavy piece of work to lift our ambition and our emissions reductions.”

And now this, the most direct and personal critique of Ardern’s reputation as a leader in climate action. We await Ardern’s response.

8.00am: MIQ lottery system “a national embarrassment”, says Sir John Key

The former prime minister has spoken. In an opinion piece published by both Stuff and NZ Herald (incredible reach, who will get your click?), Sir John Key has criticised the government’s Covid-19 response and provided a list of ways it could be improved. In particular, Key labels the MIQ lottery system “a national embarrassment” and calls the decision to keep borders closed “the North Korea option”.

Included in his list of ideas is a cash incentive for young people getting vaccinated, financial incentives for Māori and Pacific health providers for every person they get vaccinated, and only allowing vaccinated people into licensed premises. As part of that last idea, Key suggests “maybe park the Shot Bro bus outside a few nightclubs as an incentive”. Two-for-one shots, baby.

7.15am: Saturday roundup

There were 16 new community cases of Covid-19 yesterday, all in Auckland. Three of those cases remain unlinked. It was an increase on Friday (nine cases) and a key number to look out for today is how many of those cases were infectious in the community (see blue chart below for the trend throughout this outbreak).

There are 13 people currently in hospital across Auckland with Covid. Four are in intensive care.

On Saturday night the All Blacks beat the Springboks 19-17 at North Queensland Stadium to win the Rugby Championship. The game itself was very boring and yet very stressful, a fitting event for everyone watching while still in lockdown. If you missed it, you could always watch a replay or read the full match breakdown, just for kicks.

Check out our Covid tracker for the full picture, including vaccination numbers.