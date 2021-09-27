Live updates, September 27: Jacinda Ardern v John Key – PM denies ruling ‘hermit kingdom’ by fear

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 27, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Send me thoughts and feelings to stewart@thespinoff.co.nz.

What you need to know 1pm: We’ll get the latest Covid-19 case numbers via press release.

We’ll get the latest Covid-19 case numbers via press release. 4pm: Jacinda Ardern and (presumably) Ashley Bloomfield will speak at the Monday post-cabinet press conference. I’ll confirm these details as soon as I have them.

Jacinda Ardern and (presumably) Ashley Bloomfield will speak at the Monday post-cabinet press conference. I’ll confirm these details as soon as I have them. Top story: Ardern v Key – PM denies ruling ‘hermit kingdom’ by fear 9.00am: National to release reopening strategy this week The National Party will this Wednesday release its plan for reopening the border – at least that’s according to John Key. The former PM’s been on the media circuit this morning after publishing an op-ed over the weekend scathing of the government’s response to the pandemic. Speaking to RNZ, Key said he was unaware that National would be releasing its strategy when he wrote his opinion piece but spoke to party leader Judith Collins yesterday. “They’re gonna come out on Wednesday, I haven’t seen [the plan],” he said. “But they’ve got some very smart people in there and I’m pretty sure you’ll find they will come out with some fairly clear things that they want to say – and some leadership.” 8.35am: First international concert announced for Eden Park Rock gods Guns N’ Roses will headline the first international concert at Auckland’s Eden Park. The country’s largest venue has for years been off-limits to performers due to concerns over noise by local residents who chose to live next to a giant stadium. But, earlier this year, local group Six60 became the first band to hold a concert at venue. Guns N’ Roses will perform one show (advertised as being three hours long) on Saturday, December 10 next year. A Wellington gig, postponed from later this year, will take place two days earlier on December 8. 8.20am: So what exactly did John Key say? PM Jacinda Ardern is facing questions everywhere she goes this morning about an op-ed written by John Key. So what exactly did the former prime minister call for? Here are his five key points: Give Māori and Pacific health providers a financial incentive for every person they get vaccinated in the next six weeks. Give every person aged between 12-29 a $25 voucher of their choice if they get vaccinated before December 1. Allow only vaccinated people into licensed premises (and maybe park the Shot Bro bus outside a few nightclubs as an incentive). Tell New Zealanders when borders will reopen. It might incentivise more people to get jabbed. Stop ruling by fear. Instead, reassure people that living with the virus is possible, as long as you’re vaccinated. Take positive actions like funding Pharmac to invest in therapies proven to help fight the virus, build up our hospital capacity and workforce, use saliva testing for Covid, subsidise home-testing kits for Covid and order booster shots now. And you can listen to Key speak on Newstalk ZB this morning here. 8.00am: Ardern denies ruling ‘hermit kingdom’ by fear

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern does not believe she is ruling a hermit kingdom by fear, nor does she believe comparisons to North Korea are valid.

Those comments came from Sir John Key who has been on a whirlwind media tour over the past 24 hours, publishing an op-ed across a range of media outlets and appearing on breakfast programmes and the evening news. In his piece, the former prime minister provided five ideas for reopening New Zealand, including financial incentives for vaccinations and providing a date for opening up our borders. But he also asked the government to stop leading with fear and to provide a definitive strategy for the public.

Speaking to RNZ this morning, Ardern said she “absolutely” did not believe she was ruling by fear. “I see a very big difference between providing the information that we’ve been receiving from experts across different fields,” she said.

There was also no valid comparison between New Zealand and North Korea, she said, almost laughing at the assertion. “We have border restrictions, so do many other countries. Even those who are operating domestically with fewer restrictions are often still running border restrictions,” said Ardern. “We have talked about our reopening plan, we are this year trialling self-isolation as a pilot so that we have more options for people to isolate at home… Of course, we need more people vaccinated.”

Bringing Covid modeller Shaun Hendy to a 1pm briefing last week was not to generate fear, Ardern said. “I don’t believe that has been a strategy… Modellers around the world are trying to make estimates of likely impacts based on the efficacy of vaccines and whether or not immunity wanes,” she said.

Vaccination rates were also the key message pushed by Ardern on The AM Show, where she was also asked to comment on Key’s plan. “With those good high vaccinations we should be able to avoid stay-at-home orders… that is our plan,” she said.

7.30am: From The Bulletin Massive shout out to Mad Chapman for taking on the reins of The Bulletin today. Here's an extract from this morning's edition: A weekend scrap: Sir John Key has written a critique of the government's Covid-19 response plan. Covering all bases, Key's op-ed was published in multiple outlets and compared New Zealand's continued border closures to North Korea before suggesting a few ways New Zealanders could be incentivised to get vaccinated (including parking the Shot Bro bus outside a few nightclubs). Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins disagreed with Key's assertion that New Zealand was a "smug hermit kingdom". "I think that's an insult to New Zealanders who have actually achieved some of the highest rates of freedom in the world by going hard and going early when we've needed to," he told Jack Tame on Q&A. The Covid numbers: 18 new community cases were reported yesterday in Auckland and 50% (8) of the previous day's total were in the community while infectious. This brings the total number of community cases in this outbreak to 1,165. The Spinoff's Covid data tracker has the latest figures. The five million mark. New Zealand has now administered more than five million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. In August, when vaccinations started up again after a brief closure in level four, daily vaccine doses peaked at more than 90,000 a day. This month the daily figure is closer to 50,000. Chris Hipkins has thanked all those who "rolled up their sleeves" and urged all eligible New Zealanders to get vaccinated now, in order to "keep our collective feet firmly on the accelerator as our vaccine rollout continues". New Zealanders love homes, even ones that are destined for the sea. Stuff's Eloise Gibson reports on the the waterside homes that are still selling for top dollar despite strong evidence suggesting they'll be uninsurable, if not unliveable, within two decades thanks to coastal erosion. The phenomenon is the product of interplay between property speculation, council bureaucracy and misplaced optimism. From the garage to Vegas. Dan Hooker has had a rough couple of months. When Auckland went into level four lockdown, the UFC lightweight formed a bubble with his City Kickboxing gym-mates (with the gym as their home) in order to keep training for his scheduled fight this past weekend. The bubble was broken up by police, and broken up again when he moved to his own gym, until Hooker was left training alone in his garage for a pivotal fight in his career. Visa troubles ensued and he wound up arriving in Las Vegas twelve hours before his weigh-in with opponent Nasrat Haqparast. After all that, Hooker won the bout in clinical fashion, and is now looking to move his career to the US along with his team mates, including middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.