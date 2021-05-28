Live updates, May 28: Australian PM still set to visit despite Melbourne lockdown

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for May 28, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.00am: Group three vaccine criteria confirmed

After months of speculation, criteria for group three of the vaccine roll-out has finally been confirmed.

Group three vaccinations are starting to get under way now. It’s the final group before the general public roll-out begins in late July.

According to a list published by the Ministry of Health, anyone who qualifies for a publicly funded flu vaccine is able to access the Covid-19 jab in group three. That includes people with specific cardiovascular conditions, asthma and diabetes.

Since the four groups were first announced, the details of who qualified were limited. For example: while it specified that people with some respiratory illnesses could get the jab, asthma – which affects more than 600,000 New Zealanders – was not listed until today.

Disabled people and those who are severely obese also qualify for a group three jab.

Earlier this week, Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins confirmed that while all DHBs had started vaccinating people in group three, vaccine stock levels could stop some regions from being able to complete the group before July.

8.10am: Australian PM still set to visit despite Melbourne lockdown

The long touted meeting between Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison could be scrapped due to the new Melbourne lockdown. But at this stage, no changes have been made to the planned trip.

The Australian prime minister was in the wider Melbourne area on May 20 – just a few days before the first Covid-19 case in the new cluster emerged. Yesterday, the director general of health Ashley Bloomfield issued a health order requiring anyone who had been in the wider Melbourne area since May 20 to self-isolate until they returned a negative Covid-19 test.

Morrison is expected to land in Queenstown on Sunday for a quick 48 hour trip to promote trans-Tasman relations. A rugby match set to be attended by the two leaders has already been cancelled due to the outbreak in Australia preventing the Rebels from travelling here.

Despite Morrison’s time in Melbourne, there is currently no decision made on whether the PM should be allowed to travel here.

A spokesperson for Jacinda Ardern told the Herald that the Australian delegation will be subject to the same rules as others travelling from Australia, which include pre-departure testing if that is introduced.

“With regard to the upcoming visit of prime minister Morrison, we are in close contact with the Australian government and working through any implications for the visit,” the statement said.

University of Auckland politics professor Jennifer Curtin told RNZ it could be a bad look for Morrison if he chooses to come, citing the criticism he faced for travelling abroad during the Australian bushfires. “New Zealand perhaps wants this visit more than Australia because the plan was to showcase the value of the travel bubble [and] tourism in Queenstown” Curtin said.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The story broken on Wednesday about National and Labour agreeing to retire two MPs with links to the Chinese Communist Party has developed. If you missed it at the time, the initial work was done by (paywalled) Politik, regarding the departures of National MP Dr Jian Yang, and Labour MP Raymond Huo. To quote:

POLITIK has learned from multiple official and political sources that the retirements followed intelligence briefings of both parties. The almost simultaneous announcements were orchestrated by the offices of Jacinda Ardern and Todd Muller working together.

To be clear, there is no evidence of direct wrongdoing by either or both MPs while in office. But in both cases, there were incidents that will raise eyebrows. Yang effectively stopped speaking to English-language media after the story about his past involvement with an elite Chinese spy school was broken by Newsroom. And as chair of the justice select committee, Huo was involved in a decision to block (which was subsequently reversed) the appearance of trenchant Chinese government critic Dr Anne Marie-Brady, who intended to speak about her research on Chinese government interference in New Zealand’s political system.

Yesterday, further corroboration of the initial Politik story came out. Radio NZ’s Craig McCulloch reported that “another source also confirmed to RNZ that an agreement was reached during a meeting attended by the parties’ chiefs of staff.” The revelation about senior staffers being involved came as part of a wider story about both major parties refusing to comment on the allegation, citing policies against confirming or denying anything that may or may not be contained in security briefings. The story was further analysed in a column on the (paywalled) NZ Herald, by lobbyist and commentator Matthew Hooton.

You might also note that this week trade minister Nanaia Mahuta has given a warning to exporters about over-reliance on China, in an interview with the Guardian.On one level, this might simply be sound business advice to diversify markets. Or it might be a coded message that a cooling in diplomatic relations is coming, with a country that has a well documented history of using trade as a way of sending diplomatic signals. These stories may be related, or they may not be.

