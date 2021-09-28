Live updates, September 28: ‘Eradication no longer stacks up’ – Act releases Covid reopening plan

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 28, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Send me thoughts and feelings to stewart@thespinoff.co.nz.

1pm: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield will front today’s 1pm show, with the latest Covid numbers and an update on the vaccine rollout.

9.15am: Covid 3.0 – Act releases its plan for reopening the country

It’s battle of the Covid plans this week. Act has today dropped its five point “Covid 3.0” plan for reopening the country, scooping National a day before it is expected to reveal its peer-reviewed alternative. John Key, despite not being a politician anymore, beat the pair and released his own set of ideas over the weekend.

Act Party leader David Seymour said the plan is about preparing for life after lockdown. “We can’t keep living with the uncertainty that we could be locked down again at any moment,” he said. “It’s time to look to the future with a renewed sense of confidence.”

The plan calls for the end of the Covid-19 eradication strategy, a move away from “chronic fear” and for lockdowns to be scrapped and replaced with a system of “personal isolation”.

The five steps:

Recognise that eradication no longer stacks up. We must move to a policy of harm minimisation. This policy should aim to reduce each of transmission, hospitalisation, and death from Covid at the least possible cost of overall wellbeing. Move from isolating whole cities to isolating only those who it makes sense to isolate. Personal isolation should be restricted to three groups, those who are medically vulnerable and require special protection, those who have recently arrived in New Zealand and are privately isolating, and those who have tested positive as part of widespread surveillance testing. Move from chronic fear and uncertainty and get on a clear path to restoring freedom. We should settle when the vaccine roll out is ‘complete’ and aim to get Kiwis home for Christmas. Move from a government-knows-best approach to an approach of openness, and host all in “sprints”. In each sprint, the business community and all of society are invited to help reach clearly identified goals of lower transmission rates, hospitalisations and deaths, in time for reopening. The entire tone of New Zealand’s Covid response should shift from fear and a singular focus on public health to a focus on maximising overall wellbeing.

9.00am: Gang members charged after disruptive Auckland funeral

16 gang members and associates have been charged after a funeral procession in Auckland earlier this year.

They’ve been charged in relation to dangerous driving and antisocial behaviour, after the June funeral caused widespread disruption around the city.

According to a statement from police, the “majority” of those partaking in the procession behaved within the road rules, however at times some of the group drove dangerously putting themselves and others at risk.

Police defended the decision not to intervene on the day, citing public safety. “Police decision making when it comes to these types of events will always be about community safety,” said inspector Jacqui Whittaker.

Along with the drivers facing charges, police have impounded two motorcycles and issued 12 infringement notices for breaches of the Land Transport Act.

8.25am: Poll result puts Act on track to change the government, says Seymour

Act and David Seymour will have popped the champagne last night after being the only real winners of the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll.

The party was up five points to a record 14%, with David Seymour now the second most popular leader on 11% – more than double Judith Collins on 5%.

Speaking to RNZ, Seymour called the result “very encouraging” for both the centre-right and New Zealand. “It puts us on track for not just a change of government but a change of direction which is sorely needed,” he said. “Act and our team have been playing good old fashioned honest politics, getting out and listening to people on extensive tours of the country, hearing their concerns and reflecting back solutions for a better tomorrow.”

Asked whether he has now become the de facto opposition leader, Seymour said his focus is not on personalities. “My focus has always been on policies and people.”

Political commentator Ben Thomas said the poll showed National had failed to capitalise on the “softening” of Labour’s election night support. “Over 10% of the vote has left Labour since the election and if National has picked up any of that they’ve lost even more to Act,” he said.

A reminder of those poll numbers

Labour 43% (-3)

National 26% (-3)

Act 14% (+5)

Green 8% (No change)

NZ First 3% (+2)

Māori Party 2% (NC)

And the preferred PM numbers:

Jacinda Ardern: 44% (-4)

David Seymour: 11% (+5%)

Judith Collins: 5% (-4)

Christopher Luxon: 3%

Simon Bridges: 2%

Don’t know: 21% (+2%)

8.00am: Childbirth injuries to be covered by ACC

The accident compensation scheme will soon cover injuries experienced by women during childbirth. As many as 18,000 women will benefit from the changes, said the government, with 85% of all childbirths in New Zealand causing injuries. “A small number of these injuries are severe and share similar features to other physical injuries covered by ACC so it’s only fair that they are covered too,” said ACC minister Carmel Sepuloni. “Enhanced ACC cover will improve the support available to birthing parents suffering childbirth injuries, and in particular, more timely access to surgeries and to pelvic physiotherapy.” The changes, which are dependent on an amendment bill passing later this year, have been called for by MPs from across the house. More than 35,000 people signed an online petition by the Greens arguing for childbirth injuries to be covered by ACC. National’s Stuart Smith also backed change in an opinion piece for Stuff. Sepuloni said ACC will become more equitable, with women currently making less claims than men. “This is an important change, the first of its kind, and one that aims to improve gender balance, fairness and equity in the ACC scheme, making support more accessible to those who need it,” she said. 7.30am: From The Bulletin The country’s most popular opposition leader is David Seymour. One News reports on its latest Colmar Brunton poll showing that Seymour, at 11%, is more popular as preferred prime minister than Judith Collins, Christopher Luxon and Simon Bridges combined. Overall, both Labour and National have shed some support, to 43% and 26% respectively, while Act has moved up to 14%. According to an analysis from Stuff, the result shows Collins’ leadership remains on borrowed time and will raise some concerns in Labour now that it is well into its second term. In late 2019, a political lifetime ago before Covid-19, Act was polling around 2%. Vaccine certificates could be at the centre of a ‘classic Kiwi summer’. The prime minister has confirmed that certificates, also known as vaccine passports, are likely to be a regular feature at large events this summer, according to Newshub. Jacinda Ardern’s office has said the passports, which are either displayed on an app or a printed QR code, should be ready by December. Businesses are a little worried about how they’ll enforce the passports and the tough, awkward conversations that could create at the door, RNZ reports. The first espionage case facing a soldier in modern times is almost underway. One News reports that a judge at the Linton military camp suppressed the name of the country a soldier with far-right links is alleged to have spied for. The judge said revealing the name could damage the “defence and security of New Zealand”. Most of the relevant information at the court martial, which is still in pre-trial hearings after the solider was arrested last December, is covered by a suppression order. It’s an unusual trial and the first espionage case prosecuted under the Crimes Act of 1961. The mysterious case of the Covid-positive kiwifruit. Zespri entered damage control after Covid-19 was detected on a sample of kiwifruit in China, according to RNZ. The company said further tests it conducted came back negative and it doesn’t expect the initial result will impact business. The fruit was sent before the latest delta outbreak and spent a month in transit. The evidence that Covid-19 can live on packaging is very slim. The prime minister said yesterday she’d received no indication that something deeper was at play—China has a history of using unexpected customs findings to stop imports from countries that have angered its leadership. That likely hasn’t happened. This is part of The Bulletin, The Spinoff’s must-read daily news wrap. To sign up for free, simply enter your email address below