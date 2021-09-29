Live updates, September 29: Watch – National launches plan to ready New Zealand for reopening, restart travel

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 29, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Send me thoughts and feelings to stewart@thespinoff.co.nz.

Today’s agenda

1pm: Chris Hipkins and Ashley Bloomfield will front today’s Covid-19 presser.

2pm: Question time in the House.

10.00am: ‘Opening up’ – National announces 10 steps to prepare for reopening, reunite New Zealanders

The National Party has announced its proposal to reunite New Zealand families split apart overseas, allow international tourism to resume, and end the MIQ lottery.

The party’s this morning unveiled its alternative post-Covid roadmap, titled “Opening Up”. It’s a 58-page document – released in the wake of plans by both John Key and the Act Party – that begins with 10-steps to ready New Zealand for reopening. That would be followed by two further pillars, titled “evolve” and “open”.

National’s 10 steps are:

Supercharge the vaccine rollout; Order vaccine boosters; Upgrade our contact tracing capability; Roll out saliva testing at the border and in the community; Roll out rapid tests for essential workers and in the community; Create a dedicated agency, Te Korowai Kōkiri, to manage our Covid-19 response based in Manukau not Wellington; Build purpose-built quarantine; Launch a digital app for vaccination authentication; Invest in next-generation Covid treatments; and Prepare our hospitals and expand ICU capacity.

Read more: National’s ‘Opening Up’ plan – in a nutshell

The second pillar of National’s plan would pledge to end nationwide lockdowns once vaccinations hit 70-75% overall. Following that, a further vaccination target would allow for the borders to reopen. “Once we reach a milestone of 85% of the country vaccinated, vigorous suppression becomes possible when supplemented with National’s ten steps to tackle Covid-19,” said the party’s Covid spokesperson Chris Bishop.

“National’s reopening plan is based on a traffic light system and prioritises fully vaccinated travellers. Non-citizens and non-permanent residents who are not vaccinated would be banned from travelling to New Zealand.”

You can watch the announcement live below

9.30am: Second MIQ room release sees thousands miss out

A second release of MIQ rooms appears to have been just as popular as the first.

About 3800 spots were snapped up last night in under an hour with RNZ reporting at least 26,000 people were vying for a space.

Grounded Kiwis, a group supporting New Zealanders trying to get home, said that securing a spot in managed isolation shouldn’t be a lottery. “Who would have thought that one of our most fundamental rights would be subject to a lottery? But here we are,” the group later tweeted.

Congratulations to everyone who won a spot in the second virtual lobby process. But Kiwis shouldn’t have to play a lottery in order to come home. #wearenotnumbers #wearelives #MIQ #FixMIQ #MIQueue https://t.co/nLh6CxhHTR — Grounded Kiwis (@GroundedKiwis) September 28, 2021

During questioning yesterday, Jacinda Ardern rejected comparisons to a lottery. “[That] is not how I would frame the MIQ booking system,” she said.

“We have released, in recent weeks, enough rooms for an additional 5,000 individuals from over 100 different countries, and this evening there is another release of well over 3,000 rooms across the October, November, and December period.”

8.40am: $37m to help delta-hit arts sector

$37 million of funding has been brought forward to help the arts sector in the wake of the delta outbreak.

Of that, $10 million will go to cultural agencies to support at risk organisations (including Creative New Zealand, the Music Commission and Te Papa), with up to $22.5 million to help “future proof” upcoming cultural performances and events.

“The Covid-19 Alert Level restrictions, whilst necessary, have had an impact on the arts and culture sector,” said arts and culture minister Carmel Sepuloni. “I’m confident this package will help those in need of immediate relief and who have been unable to continue operations.”

Those seeking immediate relief will be able to apply from this Friday through Manatū Taonga’s website.

8.00am: National next in line to release Covid reopening plan

The National Party will today release its long-touted plan for reopening the country.

While the party follows in the footsteps of its former leader John Key – who released a five step plan over the weekend – and its opposition frenemy Act – who came out with a “Covid 3.0” roadmap yesterday – party leader Judith Collins has claimed her proposal will be more comprehensive.

“We are so excited about this as we have had it expert-reviewed,” Collins told Newshub. “We are very careful with the people who we have had expert-review it, because we don’t want them obviously being attacked by the government.”

Collins yesterday teased that part of the plan would see New Zealanders abroad able to get home by Christmas, if they were double-jabbed. “If the government undertakes this plan, they start now, you will be able to get home for Christmas,” reassured Collins this morning.

That proposal may already be off the table: Jacinda Ardern yesterday said her goal was simply to ensure New Zealanders could enjoy their summer. “Anything else that you add into the mix too soon and before you’re well prepared could risk summer,” Ardern said.

National’s plan will be unveiled at 10am. We’ll have full coverage here on the live updates along with a more substantial write-off on The Spinoff.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Could New Zealand have purchased more vaccines earlier? Pfizer has called a claim by Sir John Key “incorrect and baseless” that $40 million would have bought the country priority access to the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Newsroom. The company said no one has paid a premium for “priority delivery” and it was fulfilling its contract with New Zealand. The pharmaceutical giant didn’t explain the difference between priority and earlier delivery. As the NZ Herald (paywalled) has reported, countries that wanted earlier deliveries paid more. Kate MacNamara’s analysis for the newspaper is a revealing look at the different pressures the government’s negotiating team faced as it signed deals with vaccine makers. The Covid numbers: 8 new community cases were reported yesterday in Auckland and 42% (5) of the previous day’s total were in the community while infectious. There are now 203 active cases. 40,706 people were vaccinated on Monday, of which 70% were second doses. The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures. Another 3,800 MIQ rooms were released yesterday and over 30,000 people tried to get one. The country’s border system is once again being criticised by tens of thousands of people who unsuccessfully tried to get a place in managed-isolation through the government’s lottery, according to the NZ Herald. The weekly stories are a mixture of desperation and heartbreak. The government has said the border could open up next year once the country hits higher vaccine levels. Unfortunately, it seems the vaccination programme has now stalled out with about 75% of the eligible population getting a jab. As Stuff explains, this was entirely foreseeable and the government needs a plan, now, to get things moving again. The battle of the other Covid plans has started with Act releasing its Covid 3.0 programme. Sir John Key released his musings over the weekend, National’s plan is coming this morning, but David Seymour released his programme yesterday with a focus on life after lockdown. RNZ reports that he’s released a five step process to move away from “chronic fear” and lockdowns. Seymour has called for an end to “eradication,” not the word experts use to describe the country’s elimination strategy; isolating only individuals and not regions; a clear plan to end restrictions by Christmas; an end to a centralised approach and a new campaign that is fear free. University of Otago to slash costs because international students aren’t coming back soon. The Otago Daily Times reports that the university will launch a voluntary redundancy scheme next week because its financial picture is worsening. The university had expected international students to return by next year, but now says that’s unlikely before 2023 and it could take a decade for numbers to recover. The cost of moving students and staff out of the main Wellington campus building last month due to earthquake risks didn’t help the university’s balance sheet either.

Yesterday’s numbers

There are just eight new community delta cases, all in Auckland.

new community delta cases, all in Auckland. Of these, one remains unlinked : a person who presented to Waitākere hospital.

: a person who presented to Waitākere hospital. There has been a positive wastewater result detected in Tauranga.

detected in Tauranga. 40,706 vaccine doses were administered nationwide on Monday.

were administered nationwide on Monday. Just under 10,000 tests were processed nationwide.