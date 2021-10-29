Live updates, October 29: $14b tunnelled light rail proposed as best option for Auckland

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 29, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

The agenda

1pm: Today’s Covid-19 numbers will come via written statement. We’ll be keeping an eye on the latest developments in Christchurch after the city narrowly escaped a snap lockdown yesterday. I’ll have that full statement for you when it lands in my inbox.

8.50am: Facebook rebrands as ‘Meta’

Facebook has rebranded as “Meta”, a reference to its plans to create a so-called “metaverse”.

The rebrand will not see the name of the social media website change its name, but instead represents the overarching company that encompasses other brands including Instagram and Whatsapp.

“Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can’t possibly represent everything that we’re doing today, let alone in the future,” said founder Mark Zuckerberg.

In a statement, the company said the metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences. “It will let you share immersive experiences with other people even when you can’t be together — and do things together you couldn’t do in the physical world.”

Meta’s Australia and New Zealand director Will Easton labelled the metaverse the next evolution in online social technology. “While nothing beats being together in person, recent months have highlighted how, when that’s not possible or practical, the digital world can still help us feel connected,” he said. “The metaverse will help us get closer to feeling that in-person presence through sharing a space rather than a screen.”

8.05am: $14b tunnelled light rail proposed as best option for Auckland

Plans to build a new light rail transit system in Auckland have taken a step forward – but so have the potential costs.

The working group tasked with developing different options for the public transport system has released three visions. The preferred option is for “tunnelled light rail” that would see a tram running through an underground tunnel from Wynyard Quarter to Mount Roskill, before coming up to road level and heading out toward the airport.

That option attracts a $14.6 billion price tag.

The other two proposals are for “Melbourne-style” modern trams that run along the road or for a “London-style” underground metro. These would rack up costs of $9 billion or $16.3 billion. All options are well above the previously mooted $6 billion tram network.

“We took a manifesto commitment to the election to get on with Auckland light rail and it’ll help Auckland’s economic recovery by supporting up to 16,000 jobs,” said transport minister Michael Wood.

“The business case draws a clear conclusion that Auckland light rail is a necessary investment to lessen congestion and further future proof our biggest city. It is a critical piece of infrastructure to support more housing, to give people real transport choices, and to build a linked up transport network for Auckland.”

The working group has engaged with more than 115 stakeholder groups, said Wood, and there was strong support from communities along the proposed route. “Aucklanders want more jobs and housing as well as reduced congestion and emissions – we know we have to get on with it,” he added.

But, the opposition isn’t happy. National’s transport spokesperson David Bennett said a wiser option would be to build a “multimodal harbour crossing” for Auckland. “The congestion of the Dominion Road/Mangere corridor does need addressing, but rapid bus transit could achieve this as has been the case on the North Shore. National would want to see these kinds of alternatives looked at before spending $10 billion on light rail,” he said.

Light rail was the first policy announced by Labour leader Jacinda Ardern in 2017 but the lack of progress has since made it a touchy subject. All going well, the government will now decide which of the three options it wants to move forward with by the end of the year. Planning and design work will then commence in early 2022.

7.45am: From The Bulletin

The Covid numbers: There are 37 cases in hospital and 5 in ICU/HDU. There are now 1,365 active cases in New Zealand. 83 new community cases were reported in Auckland yesterday, 4 in Waikato and 2 in Canterbury. 39,220 people were vaccinated on Wednesday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

Government considering vaccine passports for domestic travel. Following the discovery of two unvaccinated Covid-19 cases in Christchurch, after one travelled from Auckland, new restrictions could be coming. According to RNZ, Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins said cabinet is considering a vaccine requirement for domestic travel, especially by air. It would be a complicated system and the government doesn’t want to stop the unvaccinated from truly essential travel. Air NZ has said it’s considering proof of vaccination for domestic flights.

There have been arrests at the anti-lockdown hīkoi. Two people camped at Mercer were arrested yesterday trying to cross into Auckland on foot via train tracks, Stuff reports. After a large convoy of vehicles carrying people protesting Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates arrived at the city’s southern border, about 75 people remained camped out overnight. There have been significant traffic disruptions as a result of the situation.

In defence of a payment for vaccinations. Writing in The Spinoff, Duncan Greive argues that the government should consider giving $250 to every person who is double-jabbed. That includes those who already are and will be. Getting to 90% fully vaccinated across all DHBs will be very difficult and vaccination levels have plummeted over recent weeks. The only way we’ll get across the line is by trying everything: food, shows, long conversations and cash. The NZ Herald (paywalled) also reports that 40% of New Zealanders have less than $1,000 in the bank, so a big US-style stimulus cheque for getting vaccinated probably wouldn’t hurt.

This is part of The Bulletin, The Spinoff’s must-read daily news wrap. To sign up for free, simply enter your email address below

Yesterday’s headlines

Christchurch will remain in alert level two after two delta cases were confirmed.

Nine close contacts have been identified.

Nationwide, there are 89 new delta cases: 83 in Auckland, four in Waikato and the two in Christchurch.

MIQ stays will be halved for fully vaccinated travellers from November 14.

Travellers from low-risk Pacific countries will bypass MIQ entirely from November 8.

All arrivals will need to be fully vaccinated from November 1.