Live updates, August 30: ‘About 50 cases’ expected today; health officials to give update at 1pm

Welcome to The Spinoff's live updates for August 30, with Stewart Sowman-Lund.

The day ahead

1pm: The latest Covid-19 numbers will be released via press release. We’ll have that for you whenever it lands in my inbox (it’s sometimes a bit late…) Yesterday saw 83 new cases, compared with 82 on Saturday. Experts are hoping today will bring less than that.

The latest Covid-19 numbers will be released via press release. We’ll have that for you whenever it lands in my inbox (it’s sometimes a bit late…) Yesterday saw 83 new cases, compared with 82 on Saturday. Experts are hoping today will bring less than that. 4pm: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield will reveal any decisions on lockdown for Auckland and Northland. We’ll have a livestream for you, don’t worry. Last week, the PM tipped that the top of the country would likely spend a further two weeks in level four while the rest of NZ drops down to level three on Wednesday.

11.50am: ‘About 50 cases’ expected today – source

There could be a drop-off in the number of new Covid-19 community cases announced today.

A source has confirmed to The Spinoff that the number circulated by officials since the 9am close-off is “about 50 cases”. That number matches reporting by the NZ Herald this morning, with the publication claiming the number of new cases will be “just over 50” and all in Auckland.

That would be an encouraging sign that we’re past the peak of the outbreak, but experts have warned that the numbers may go up and down over this period, and we’ll also be looking at the volume of testing over the weekend. Cabinet is currently meeting to determine just how much longer Auckland and Northland will remain in alert level four, with the rest of the country set to drop down to level three tomorrow night.

We won’t know for certain how many new community cases there are today until the Ministry of Health update this afternoon. That’ll be by press release at about 1pm.

10.50am: Auckland market shop linked to delta outbreak three times over past week

A west Auckland market shop has now been linked to the Covid-19 delta outbreak three times in as many days, all within the past week.

Tasi Market in Massey was visited by a confirmed case on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Two of those visits have been listed as almost 12 hours, indicating the individual could be a worker (although this has not been confirmed).

With the majority of locations of interest identified prior to the lockdown, it’s of concern that this one location has now been linked to the outbreak as recently as August 28.

9.50am: What’s gone wrong with Bluetooth tracing?

Andrew Chen explains:

We know that contact tracing is a critical part of our ability to contain any outbreak of an infectious disease. Bluetooth tracing, offered through NZ Covid Tracer, is part of that process in New Zealand. Or at least, it should be. Technical folks over the last week have noticed that the most recent Bluetooth data made available to the NZ Covid Tracer app was on August 17 – the day we found out about Case A with the delta variant and the country went into lockdown. No Bluetooth keys have been uploaded to the central server since then, despite there being 511 positive cases at the time of writing. This therefore means that there have been very, very few Bluetooth-based exposure alerts sent to users. So why is there no Bluetooth tracing data when there have been many locations of interest and related alerts sent out for QR code-based locations?

Read Andrew’s full explainer here

9.15am: 60 people in isolation after positive wastewater test at Auckland barracks

Wastewater testing at Devonport Naval Base on Auckland’s north shore has revealed a positive case of Covid-19.

Devonport was the initial epicentre of the current Covid-19 outbreak, with Case A and his wife living in the suburb.

According to Stuff, about 60 officers and Naval ratings are in isolation at the nearby barracks, which is in total lockdown. The accommodation has been housing military personnel who have been working at managed isolation facilities.

So far, 54 of those in lockdown have tested negative with eight tests still outstanding. “All personnel at Narrow Neck will remain in isolation in accordance with Ministry of Health protocols,” said a spokesperson.

The decision to lock down the base was made after a positive wastewater result from a sample taken on August 23. However, a subsequent wastewater test on Thursday was negative for Covid-19.

Speaking to media this morning, associate health minister Ayesha Verrall said she was aware of the positive result but did not know the facility was in full lockdown. She would not reveal any further details ahead of the 1pm statement.

8.45am: From The Bulletin

Some of today’s top stories from our daily news wrap, The Bulletin.

Parliament resumes Tuesday after opposition rejects virtual alternative. A plan prepared by the Speaker’s office for virtual question time was given the thumbs down by the National Party and Act. It would have provided the opposition with fewer questions, but longer answers from the government, according to Stuff. The prime minister and Speaker said they were “disappointed” by the rejection. With both opposition parties calling for the return of an epidemic response committee, it’s unclear what concessions the plan would have made to them.

One group that won’t be returning to the house is the country’s reporters. The Speaker told members of the media over the weekend that he won’t allow them to use the debating chamber’s press gallery until further notice. Access was maintained under level three last year.

Chris Bishop stripped of portfolio over conversion therapy ban. The National party’s Covid-19 spokesperson, he’s still that, has lost his job as shadow house leader in what the NZ Herald reports was punishment for not strongly supporting the party’s vote against a conversion therapy ban. The shadow house leader is a pivotal position for keeping the party organised within parliament itself. It requires attention to excruciating detail and was a perfect fit for a political geek like Bishop. He was replaced by Michael Woodhouse.

8.20am: ‘We are sorry’ – DHB apologises after Pasifika forced to show passports to get vaccine

Updated

The Bay of Plenty DHB has “unreservedly” apologised after it was reported several Pasifika families were required to show their passports in order to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The bombshell report came from TVNZ’s Barbara Dreaver, who labelled it “a scene reminiscent of the dawn raids”. It’s been less than a month since the government issued its apology for its treatment of Pasifika during the 1970s and ’80s.

According to Dreaver, the families were asked to show their passport to prove they were not seasonal workers. Of course, as the government has made clear since the vaccine rollout began, everybody (aged 12+) in New Zealand can access the jab – no matter visa status.

“If you want the community to do their stuff to get their injections let them do it, they don’t need to have their ID or anything it’s really important for all the families out there to get their injections,” said Lisa Leaaepeni, one of those questioned by a vaccine provider.

In its apology, the DHB said asking for passports is “not our policy, nor a requirement, and we are deeply disappointed that this has happened”.

“Our commitment is to ensure that we address the issues that led to this failure and ensure it absolutely does not happen again.

We acknowledge, with regret, that this incident has affected trust and confidence in us among our Pasifika community. We have written to, and spoken with, our Pasifika provider partner today to express our apologies directly.”

The DHB said it would be connecting with community leaders to discuss the matter further and to look at advancing the health and wellbeing needs of the Pasifika community.

7.50am: Auckland and Northland wait for lockdown decision as case numbers plateau

The team of roughly 1.7 million across Auckland and Northland is waiting nervously for a decision on just how long it will need to spend under alert level four restrictions.

Cabinet will meet today to decide on next steps for the top of the country, after Jacinda Ardern last week indicated a further fortnight of lockdown could be necessary.

Yesterday saw another 83 new cases announced at 1pm, just a very slight increase on the number of new cases reported the day before. The plateau in new cases is seen by some experts as a positive sign that the nationwide lockdown is working. Speaking to RNZ, Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank said the next week would be the real test. “The week ahead is really the crunch week in terms of whether we start to see the numbers come down,” he said.

The next official update on Covid-19 cases will come via press release at 1pm with a post-cabinet press conference fronted by Jacinda Ardern at 4pm to reveal any changes to alert levels.

What you need to know

83 new cases in the community were reported yesterday, bringing the total to 511.

All of the country bar Auckland and Northland will be moving to alert level three on Wednesday.

Cabinet will be reviewing Auckland’s alert level settings today (but the prime minister has indicated a further fortnight at level four is likely)