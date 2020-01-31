Positive, factual, robust: Gone by Lunchtime fires up for Election 2020

Can the Spinoff politics podcast’s tense coalition of Toby Manhire, Annabelle Lee-Mather and Ben Thomas survive an election year in which each will be striving to carve out their own identity? And can Madeleine Chapman stay awake while they’re doing it?

The political year has got off to a hiss and a roar and the Spinoff political podcast is chomping quite figuratively at the bit to get into it. Annabelle Lee-Mather, Ben Thomas and Toby Manhire talk about the big political books of the year from three polarising authors: Judith Collins, Golriz Ghahraman and Madeleine Chapman.

They talk about whether Simon Bridges should rule out National working with New Zealand First and/or Winston Peters. They talk about the “positive, factual, robust” campaign pledge from Jacinda Ardern. They talk about the massive infrastructure spend-up, aka the 11.7 billion dollar whole, and whether the Greens got railroaded or just roaded.

They talk about the Māori Party resurgence, about Ihumātao, about Whānau Ora. And they talk about the huge news that the Serious Fraud Office has laid criminal charges against four people over donations to the National Party. But who?!

