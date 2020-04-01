Exclusive: New online tool to ‘rat out the snitches’ in lockdown NZ – source

The tool is targeted at people who want to expose those who are exploiting the options for reporting misbehaviour amid Covid-19 alert level four. It is said to be the ‘new normal’.

It is believed that the tool is designed to both discourage and weed out ill-intentioned and unnecessary use of the online tools established in recent days by authorities.

“The tool is designed to both discourage and weed out nefarious and ill-intentioned and unnecessary use of the online tools established in recent days by authorities,” said a well placed source, who spoke to The Spinoff on condition of anonymity.

A new police 105 service was unveiled earlier this week to enable members of the public to report suspected breaches of the new requirements for self-isolation, physical distancing and staying at home. The website crashed almost immediately under the weight of complaints.

Another online tool was set up to allow the reporting of price gouging. This tool took the form of “an email address”. The Council of Trade Unions meanwhile created an online tool for the reporting of employers being bad.

According to our source, the majority of reports on the 105 site came from “ordinary, hardworking New Zealanders” but there were also many from “overzealous snitches and godforsaken narcs”.

The source added: “You know the type.”

The new tool was therefore designed to allow people to report those they have cause to believe are unreasonably exploiting the service.

Asked for examples, the well-appointed source cited one gentleman, Gary, who had lodged complaints against every member of his local bowling club, claiming they were “cucks” with “very long toes”.

The website, www.onefour2020.govt.nz, is expected to launch at noon today, and according to sources is ideal for those who are “online”.

A separate source, who noted that he had read several epidemiology commentaries published on the internet, said this was “the new normal”.

He quoted several passages of Orwell before smiling knowingly and saying the whole thing is like “Covid’s metamorphoses”.

Asked for a quote that would work better in a headline, the source said the ambition was to “rat out the snitches”.

Mike Hosking is widely expected to have a very strong opinion on the matter.

The director general of health, Ashley Bloomfield, is said to be preparing to announce the new tool today at his regular briefing. It is understood that punishments for those who are investigated after being dobbed in for snitching will include a telephone call from a “very disappointed” Siouxsie Wiles or, at the more severe end of the scale, half an hour of “banter” with the Police commissioner, Mike Bush.

Bloomfield is also expected to announce today a limit on the number of teddy bears in windows.

“While it is important to understand the function of teddy bears in neighbourhood cohesion,” he is expected to say, “the reasons for limiting the numbers in windows are two-fold. One, we need in the communities of Aotearoa to set clear examples on physical distancing; and, two, have you seen the way the birds are looking at them, I’m worried about the birds, they’re smart, really smart, look at the way they gaze voraciously at the barren streets, they are planning something, I tell you, if they form an alliance with the teddy bears we’re all fucked.”

Authorities concede that if the service is exploited for nefarious purposes, it may be necessary to introduce a further tool to enable the reporting of people who abuse the tool to report people that are needlessly reporting other people.

Toby Morris has not responded to requests for a gif.

