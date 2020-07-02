A leaked transcript of two wellness influencers’ crisis management meeting

A hastily arranged crisis meeting has just been held between Steve and Steve Reputation Enhancement Company and two unnamed wellness influencers. The transcript was leaked to Emily Writes in a brown paper bag full of MMR vaccines.

I found the package at my front door. It’s a shocking transcript of a conversation I will now share in full. I could not identify the wellness influencers despite the transcript including a photo which I’ve chosen not to publish. I can say that she is white and blonde. And he has abs. I realise this does not narrow down their identity.

I was, in a word, #shook by the contents. I’ve decided to share them unedited. As some background, Steve and Steve Reputation Enhancement Company is run by Steve Stevenson, a former broadcast journalist. Stevenson began his career at Individual Radio News, before briefly working as a reporter for Radio Nuzild. He then spent three years as a political reporter on TV4, working as a presenter/reporter on TV7’s Fair Go-style show Are You Shitting Me?. He has been running Steve and Steve Reputation Enhancement for the last 65 years.

For the purposes of this transcript, we will name the Wellness Influencer Woman Gwyneth and the Wellness Influencer Man, Bork.

Steve: Nice to meet you. I’m Steve.

Gwyneth: *inhales deeply*

Bork: She’s inhaling your aura. It’s how we work out who we work with and who we don’t work with. Our rate if you want to work for us is $16,000 for a square and $22,000 for an Insta story.

Steve: You pay me. I don’t pay you. What’s a square?

Gwyneth: If you work with us it will be great exposure for your business.

Steve: Excuse me I have 258 followers on Twitter.

Bork: Money is not important to us so let’s talk about that later. What matters to us is health. And we did a podcast and we’re worried there might be some pushback by the lying elite media.

Steve: Podcast? What’s a podcast?

Gwyneth: It’s like your talkback show but people actually listen to it.

Bork: We didn’t say anything controversial. We just didn’t challenge our guest in any way when he said Covid-19 was a hoax and that-

Steve: Did he use those words?

Gwyneth: No, the sensationalist lying elite media will twist his words though. He actually said: “I think it’s a hoax. I think this whole fucking thing is a hoax.”

Bork: It’s very ambiguous.

Gwyneth: And he’s qualified to say this. His aura is delicious. And he follows the same diet that we do. If that doesn’t show he is a thoughtful and intelligent individual victimised by the lamestream lying fake news news then I don’t know what does.

Steve: Controversy is good, so it’s probably fine. Do you do anything for the community to balance out these harmful views you have?

Gwyneth: Absolutely! Just this year I posted a black square for black people!

Bork: She’s the most giving person I know. She has kept the black square up this whole time even though it has impacted the aesthetic of her grid.

At this point a cough is heard in the room. The cough seems to be someone covering up saying “white privilege” and Bork gasps loudly

Bork: Sorry this is my tea lady. I can’t remember her name.

A woman’s voice can be heard – we will call her Jane as we don’t know who she is

Jane: Black people are more than four times more likely to die from Covid-19 than white people.

Gwyneth: Could I have a green tea please with cinnamon and honey on the side?

Jane: Black Americans have been hospitalised with Covid-19 at higher rates than other racial or ethnic groups. Across the US, Black Americans have died at a rate of 50.3 per 100,000 people, compared with 20.7 for whites, 22.9 for Latinos and 22.7 for Asian Americans. More than 20,000 African Americans – about one in 2,000 of the entire Black population in the US – have died from Covid-19.

Bork: Could I please have a coffee enema? I will need help administering it.

Steve: So this guy who came on your TV show-

Bork and Gwyneth: Podcast.

Steve: So he’s a doctor?

Bork: Not a doctor in the specific wording of doctoring, more like a healer? Like what do you call a marry doctor?

Gwyneth: I don’t see colour so I don’t know.

Bork: Or like an aborigeeny white shaman?

Jane: God give me strength.

Bork: Could I get some raw beetroot to go with my enema?

Steve: So, did you say during the port cost-

Bork and Gwyneth: Podcast.

Steve: Did you say you disagree with his stance on Covid-19? And what else did he talk about?

Bork: Well he said Bill Gates invented vaccines with Jacinda Ardern to microchip our children and control French bulldog numbers. He said putting three fingers up your anus six times a day is your best way of building immunity. And he said that his mother didn’t love him as a child and he doesn’t know why.

Gwyneth: He spoke a lot of truth about how the pharmacy industry and the medical industry and the paracetamol industry is like getting bujillions maybe even kazillions of dollars by making us afraid.

Jane: The global wellness economy was a $4.5 trillion market in 2018. The industry grew by 6.4% annually from 2015-2017, from a $3.7 trillion to a $4.2 trillion market, nearly twice as fast as global economic growth (3.6% annually, based on IMF data). Wellness expenditures ($4.2 trillion) are more than half as large as total global health expenditures ($7.3 trillion, based on WHO data). The wellness industry represents 5.3% of global economic output.

Gwyneth: I love your hair! I wish mine would curl like that. Can I take a photo? Your skin tone would look great in my feed.

Bork: We are just debating ideas. But the lying fake news journalist haters are trying to catch us out.

Jane: You sold the story of the way you met to media, you sold the story of your engagement, you sold the story of your wedding, you sold the story of your renovation, your pregnancy test, your birth including exclusive crowning shots, you sold the story of your businesses, and then when they failed you shaped that story too. You sold the story of your child’s first birthday, your books, your TV shows, your podcast. Your life has been bought and sold and you have a platform that you use to influence people to buy products they don’t need and now you’re using that same platform to push dangerous ideas that harm vulnerable communities while you comfortably profit in your white privileged lifestyle paid for by the very people you’re fooling with falsehoods that could ultimately kill them at worst or make them very, very sick at best. You have chosen an empty life where you take no responsibility for the health of the very community you are making money from, exploiting people who are afraid by lying to them and saying the very way to combat that fear is through more fear. And you do all of this shallow work without care or regard for those who don’t fit the aesthetics of your white bread brand.

Gwyneth: Do you have any wet nuts? I only eat almonds if they’re wet. Thanks sweets!