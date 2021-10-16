The Spinoff Covid tracker: the live graphs that tell the story of delta in Aotearoa

Everything you need to know about how the Covid-19 pandemic is tracking in New Zealand, through regularly updated data visualisations.

The Spinoff Covid tracker brings together all the relevant Covid data – cases, tests, vaccination and mobility – in one place.

The aim of this page is to show the numbers in the context of the larger picture. We will continuously update and improve it based on feedback.

The reporting times differ for some of the data sets. We will update them as soon as the data is public.

This page includes some comparisons with the progress of delta in New South Wales. The aim with these graphs is to provide a scale and time comparison with the outbreak that’s believed to be the likely source for the delta variant in New Zealand.

The mobility data we use comes from Google community mobility reports. It is only indicative, but it provides a view into the effectiveness of lockdowns and we will continue to update the data as we shift down levels.

Along with showing the topline numbers, our vaccination graphs are designed to highlight the challenges that become visible when we look beyond the headline “90% vaccinated” target. Scroll down towards the end of this page to view vaccination data broken down by ethnicity and age, at a national and DHB level.

The following vaccination charts are updated weekly.

Click here to read an explainer for the following two charts showing vaccination data by age, ethnicity and DHB.